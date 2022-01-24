High-performance, cross-platform Rust/WebAssembly image processing library
Photon is a high-performance Rust image processing library, which compiles to WebAssembly, allowing for safe, blazing-fast image processing both natively and on the web.
You can run Photon:
View the official demo of WASM in action.
Version 0.3.1 has been released on Crates.io and NPM, including new features such as a frosted glass effect and new filters.
The following image formats are supported:
Check out Photon's getting started guide, complete with tutorials, installation instructions, and more
View the official documentation.
96 customisable functions are available, for varying image effects.
Functions include:
Add the following line to the dependencies section of your Rust project's Cargo.toml:
[dependencies]
photon-rs = "0.3.1"
The following code opens an image from the filesystem, applies an effect, and outputs it as a PNG.
Here is a code sample to get you started:
extern crate photon_rs;
use photon_rs::native::{open_image, save_image};
fn main() -> Result<(), Box<dyn std::error::Error>> {
// Open the image (a PhotonImage is returned)
let mut img = open_image("test_image.PNG")?;
// Increment the red channel by 40
photon_rs::channels::alter_red_channel(&mut img, 40);
// Write file to filesystem.
save_image(img, "raw_image.JPG")?;
Ok(())
}
For more examples, check out the guide on how to get started with Photon natively.
In order to build the WebAssembly package you will need
wasm-pack. Check https://rustwasm.github.io/wasm-pack/installer/ on how to install it. Then you can run the command:
wasm-pack build ./crate
If you're using Webpack or a bundler to build your project, install Photon via npm:
npm install @silvia-odwyer/photon
You can run Photon directly in any web browser that supports WebAssembly, which includes Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge.
To get started, check out the guide.
If you're intending to use Photon with NodeJS, you can install the NodeJS version of the library:
npm install @silvia-odwyer/photon-node
Photon contains a series of modules, which include:
effects: Various image effects, including adding offsets, thresholding, duotoning, solarization, etc.,
channels: Functions related to increasing/decreasing the red, green, and blue channels of the image data.
filters: Preset filters, which alter the rgb channels of the image. Contains over 20.
conv: Laplace, Sobel, emboss; image proc functions which require image convolution.
noise: Noise generation of varying tints and hues.
multiple: A module for dealing with multiple images, such as watermarking images, etc.,
correction: Hue rotation, adjusting saturation, lightening/darkening: all techniques available in multiple colour spaces, which lead to varying effects.
Clone this repo:
git clone https://github.com/silvia-odwyer/photon
Run the binary, which will perform an image processing function on an image:
cargo run --release
Compare the original image with the outputted image, and you'll see the desired effect has been applied.
If you have further questions about this library, you can ask them on Gitter or Spectrum, and I'll get back to you!
If there are any issues involving running/using the library, make sure to open an issue, it would be greatly appreciated, and will help improve the library.
Functions have been designed with flexibility in mind, so that full customization of effects and filters can be utilised; for every function, hundreds of differing image effects/tints/hues can be created, just by changing parameters slightly, so with every function comes the ability to fully experiment.
For developers who would like to work with high-level constructs can do so, such as applying effects to imagery (eg: Laplace or Sobel) or filters; this library provides a complete suite of functions to do so, as well as in-built filters and presets.
photon can be thought of as a high-level wrapper to the Rust
image crate, but conversely also includes functions which provide low-level access to pixel and channel manipulation, perfect for developers who wish to work with this data directly.
Photon is always ready for new filters and functions, so if you'd like to contribute, we're always ready to accept new Pull Requests or investigate new issues.
This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.