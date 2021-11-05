A Node.js package that generates clean, responsive HTML e-mails for sending transactional mail.
Programmatically create beautiful e-mails using plain old JavaScript.
These e-mails were generated using the built-in
saltedtheme.
First, install the package using npm:
npm install mailgen --save
Then, start using the package by importing and configuring it:
var Mailgen = require('mailgen');
// Configure mailgen by setting a theme and your product info
var mailGenerator = new Mailgen({
theme: 'default',
product: {
// Appears in header & footer of e-mails
name: 'Mailgen',
link: 'https://mailgen.js/'
// Optional product logo
// logo: 'https://mailgen.js/img/logo.png'
}
});
Next, generate an e-mail using the following code:
var email = {
body: {
name: 'John Appleseed',
intro: 'Welcome to Mailgen! We\'re very excited to have you on board.',
action: {
instructions: 'To get started with Mailgen, please click here:',
button: {
color: '#22BC66', // Optional action button color
text: 'Confirm your account',
link: 'https://mailgen.js/confirm?s=d9729feb74992cc3482b350163a1a010'
}
},
outro: 'Need help, or have questions? Just reply to this email, we\'d love to help.'
}
};
// Generate an HTML email with the provided contents
var emailBody = mailGenerator.generate(email);
// Generate the plaintext version of the e-mail (for clients that do not support HTML)
var emailText = mailGenerator.generatePlaintext(email);
// Optionally, preview the generated HTML e-mail by writing it to a local file
require('fs').writeFileSync('preview.html', emailBody, 'utf8');
// `emailBody` now contains the HTML body,
// and `emailText` contains the textual version.
//
// It's up to you to send the e-mail.
// Check out nodemailer to accomplish this:
// https://nodemailer.com/
This code would output the following HTML template:
To generate a plaintext version of the e-mail, simply call
generatePlaintext():
// Generate plaintext email using mailgen
var emailText = mailGenerator.generatePlaintext(email);
The following open-source themes are bundled with this package:
default by Postmark Transactional Email Templates
neopolitan by Send With Us
salted by Jason Rodriguez
cerberus by Ted Goas
We thank the contributing authors for creating these themes.
If you want to supply your own custom theme or add a new built-in theme, check out THEME.md for instructions.
To change the default text direction (left-to-right), simply override it as follows:
var mailGenerator = new Mailgen({
theme: 'salted',
// Custom text direction
textDirection: 'rtl',
});
To change the default product logo height, set it as follows:
var mailGenerator = new Mailgen({
product: {
// Custom product logo URL
logo: 'https://mailgen.js/img/logo.png',
// Custom logo height
logoHeight: '30px'
}
});
To customize the e-mail greeting (Hi) or signature (Yours truly), supply custom strings within the e-mail
body:
var email = {
body: {
greeting: 'Dear',
signature: 'Sincerely'
}
};
To not include the signature or greeting at all, set the signature or greeting fields to
false:
var email = {
body: {
signature: false,
greeting: false // This will override and disable name & title options
}
};
To use a custom title string rather than a greeting/name introduction, provide it instead of
name:
var email = {
body: {
// Title will override `name`
title: 'Welcome to Mailgen!'
}
};
To customize the
copyright, override it when initializing
Mailgen within your
product as follows:
// Configure mailgen
var mailGenerator = new Mailgen({
theme: 'salted',
product: {
name: 'Mailgen',
link: 'https://mailgen.js/',
// Custom copyright notice
copyright: 'Copyright © 2016 Mailgen. All rights reserved.',
}
});
To inject multiple lines of text for the
intro or
outro, simply supply an array of strings:
var email = {
body: {
intro: ['Welcome to Mailgen!', 'We\'re very excited to have you on board.'],
outro: ['Need help, or have questions?', 'Just reply to this email, we\'d love to help.'],
}
};
Mailgen supports injecting custom elements such as dictionaries, tables and action buttons into e-mails.
To inject an action button in to the e-mail, supply the
action object as follows:
var email = {
body: {
action: {
instructions: 'To get started with Mailgen, please click here:',
button: {
color: '#48cfad', // Optional action button color
text: 'Confirm your account',
link: 'https://mailgen.js/confirm?s=d9729feb74992cc3482b350163a1a010'
}
}
}
};
To inject multiple action buttons in to the e-mail, supply the
action object as follows:
var email = {
body: {
action: [
{
instructions: 'To get started with Mailgen, please click here:',
button: {
color: '#22BC66',
text: 'Confirm your account',
link: 'https://mailgen.js/confirm?s=d9729feb74992cc3482b350163a1a010'
}
},
{
instructions: 'To read our frequently asked questions, please click here:',
button: {
text: 'Read our FAQ',
link: 'https://mailgen.js/faq'
}
}
]
}
};
To inject a table into the e-mail, supply the
table object as follows:
var email = {
body: {
table: {
data: [
{
item: 'Node.js',
description: 'Event-driven I/O server-side JavaScript environment based on V8.',
price: '$10.99'
},
{
item: 'Mailgen',
description: 'Programmatically create beautiful e-mails using plain old JavaScript.',
price: '$1.99'
}
],
columns: {
// Optionally, customize the column widths
customWidth: {
item: '20%',
price: '15%'
},
// Optionally, change column text alignment
customAlignment: {
price: 'right'
}
}
}
}
};
To inject multiple tables into the e-mail, supply the
table property with an array of objects as follows:
var email = {
body: {
table: [
{
// Optionally, add a title to each table.
title: 'Order 1',
data: [
{
item: 'Item 1',
description: 'Item 1 description',
price: '$1.99'
},
{
item: 'Item 2',
description: 'Item 2 description',
price: '$2.99'
}
],
columns: {
// Optionally, customize the column widths
customWidth: {
item: '20%',
price: '15%'
},
// Optionally, change column text alignment
customAlignment: {
price: 'right'
}
}
},
{
// Optionally, add a title to each table.
title: 'Order 2',
data: [
{
item: 'Item 1',
description: 'Item 1 description',
price: '$2.99'
},
{
item: 'Item 2',
description: 'Item 2 description',
price: '$1.99'
}
],
columns: {
// Optionally, customize the column widths
customWidth: {
item: '20%',
price: '15%'
},
// Optionally, change column text alignment
customAlignment: {
price: 'right'
}
}
}
]
}
};
Note: Tables are currently not supported in plaintext versions of e-mails.
To inject key-value pairs of data into the e-mail, supply the
dictionary object as follows:
var email = {
body: {
dictionary: {
date: 'June 11th, 2016',
address: '123 Park Avenue, Miami, Florida'
}
}
};
You can make use of Gmail's Go-To Actions within your e-mails by suppling the
goToAction object as follows:
var email = {
body: {
// Optionally configure a Go-To Action button
goToAction: {
text: 'Go to Dashboard',
link: 'https://mailgen.com/confirm?s=d9729feb74992cc3482b350163a1a010',
description: 'Check the status of your order in your dashboard'
}
}
};
Note that you need to get your sender address whitelisted before your Go-To Actions will show up in Gmail.
Simply sending the
X-Entity-Ref-IDheader with your e-mails will prevent grouping / truncation.
Thanks so much for wanting to help! We really appreciate it.
Excellent! You've come to the right place.
Check out THEME.md if you want to add a new built-in theme to Mailgen.
Apache 2.0