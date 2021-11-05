openbase logo
@silverstone/mailgen

by Elad Nava
2.0.5

A Node.js package that generates clean, responsive HTML e-mails for sending transactional mail.

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mailgen

npm version

A Node.js package that generates clean, responsive HTML e-mails for sending transactional mail.

Programmatically create beautiful e-mails using plain old JavaScript.

Demo

These e-mails were generated using the built-in salted theme.

Usage

First, install the package using npm:

npm install mailgen --save

Then, start using the package by importing and configuring it:

var Mailgen = require('mailgen');

// Configure mailgen by setting a theme and your product info
var mailGenerator = new Mailgen({
    theme: 'default',
    product: {
        // Appears in header & footer of e-mails
        name: 'Mailgen',
        link: 'https://mailgen.js/'
        // Optional product logo
        // logo: 'https://mailgen.js/img/logo.png'
    }
});

Next, generate an e-mail using the following code:

var email = {
    body: {
        name: 'John Appleseed',
        intro: 'Welcome to Mailgen! We\'re very excited to have you on board.',
        action: {
            instructions: 'To get started with Mailgen, please click here:',
            button: {
                color: '#22BC66', // Optional action button color
                text: 'Confirm your account',
                link: 'https://mailgen.js/confirm?s=d9729feb74992cc3482b350163a1a010'
            }
        },
        outro: 'Need help, or have questions? Just reply to this email, we\'d love to help.'
    }
};

// Generate an HTML email with the provided contents
var emailBody = mailGenerator.generate(email);

// Generate the plaintext version of the e-mail (for clients that do not support HTML)
var emailText = mailGenerator.generatePlaintext(email);

// Optionally, preview the generated HTML e-mail by writing it to a local file
require('fs').writeFileSync('preview.html', emailBody, 'utf8');

// `emailBody` now contains the HTML body,
// and `emailText` contains the textual version.
//
// It's up to you to send the e-mail.
// Check out nodemailer to accomplish this:
// https://nodemailer.com/

This code would output the following HTML template:

More Examples

Plaintext E-mails

To generate a plaintext version of the e-mail, simply call generatePlaintext():

// Generate plaintext email using mailgen
var emailText = mailGenerator.generatePlaintext(email);

Supported Themes

The following open-source themes are bundled with this package:

We thank the contributing authors for creating these themes.

Custom Themes

If you want to supply your own custom theme or add a new built-in theme, check out THEME.md for instructions.

RTL Support

To change the default text direction (left-to-right), simply override it as follows:

var mailGenerator = new Mailgen({
    theme: 'salted',
    // Custom text direction
    textDirection: 'rtl',
});

Custom Logo Height

To change the default product logo height, set it as follows:

var mailGenerator = new Mailgen({
    product: {
        // Custom product logo URL
        logo: 'https://mailgen.js/img/logo.png',
        // Custom logo height
        logoHeight: '30px'
    }
});

Language Customizations

To customize the e-mail greeting (Hi) or signature (Yours truly), supply custom strings within the e-mail body:

var email = {
    body: {
        greeting: 'Dear',
        signature: 'Sincerely'
    }
};

To not include the signature or greeting at all, set the signature or greeting fields to false:

var email = {
    body: {
      signature: false,
      greeting: false // This will override and disable name & title options
    }
};

To use a custom title string rather than a greeting/name introduction, provide it instead of name:

var email = {
    body: {
        // Title will override `name`
        title: 'Welcome to Mailgen!'
    }
};

To customize the copyright, override it when initializing Mailgen within your product as follows:

// Configure mailgen
var mailGenerator = new Mailgen({
    theme: 'salted',
    product: {
        name: 'Mailgen',
        link: 'https://mailgen.js/',
        // Custom copyright notice
        copyright: 'Copyright © 2016 Mailgen. All rights reserved.',
    }
});

Multiline Support

To inject multiple lines of text for the intro or outro, simply supply an array of strings:

var email = {
    body: {
        intro: ['Welcome to Mailgen!', 'We\'re very excited to have you on board.'],
        outro: ['Need help, or have questions?', 'Just reply to this email, we\'d love to help.'],
    }
};

Elements

Mailgen supports injecting custom elements such as dictionaries, tables and action buttons into e-mails.

Action

To inject an action button in to the e-mail, supply the action object as follows:

var email = {
    body: {
        action: {
            instructions: 'To get started with Mailgen, please click here:',
            button: {
                color: '#48cfad', // Optional action button color
                text: 'Confirm your account',
                link: 'https://mailgen.js/confirm?s=d9729feb74992cc3482b350163a1a010'
            }
        }
    }
};

To inject multiple action buttons in to the e-mail, supply the action object as follows:

var email = {
    body: {
        action: [
            {
                instructions: 'To get started with Mailgen, please click here:',
                button: {
                    color: '#22BC66',
                    text: 'Confirm your account',
                    link: 'https://mailgen.js/confirm?s=d9729feb74992cc3482b350163a1a010'
                }
            },
            {
                instructions: 'To read our frequently asked questions, please click here:',
                button: {
                    text: 'Read our FAQ',
                    link: 'https://mailgen.js/faq'
                }        
            }
        ]
    }
};

Table

To inject a table into the e-mail, supply the table object as follows:

var email = {
    body: {
        table: {
            data: [
                {
                    item: 'Node.js',
                    description: 'Event-driven I/O server-side JavaScript environment based on V8.',
                    price: '$10.99'
                },
                {
                    item: 'Mailgen',
                    description: 'Programmatically create beautiful e-mails using plain old JavaScript.',
                    price: '$1.99'
                }
            ],
            columns: {
                // Optionally, customize the column widths
                customWidth: {
                    item: '20%',
                    price: '15%'
                },
                // Optionally, change column text alignment
                customAlignment: {
                    price: 'right'
                }
            }
        }
    }
};

To inject multiple tables into the e-mail, supply the table property with an array of objects as follows:

var email = {
    body: {
        table: [
            {
                // Optionally, add a title to each table.
                title: 'Order 1',
                data: [
                    {
                        item: 'Item 1',
                        description: 'Item 1 description',
                        price: '$1.99'
                    },
                    {
                        item: 'Item 2',
                        description: 'Item 2 description',
                        price: '$2.99'
                    }
                ],
                columns: {
                    // Optionally, customize the column widths
                    customWidth: {
                        item: '20%',
                        price: '15%'
                    },
                    // Optionally, change column text alignment
                    customAlignment: {
                        price: 'right'
                    }
                }
            },
            {
                // Optionally, add a title to each table.
                title: 'Order 2',
                data: [
                    {
                        item: 'Item 1',
                        description: 'Item 1 description',
                        price: '$2.99'
                    },
                    {
                        item: 'Item 2',
                        description: 'Item 2 description',
                        price: '$1.99'
                    }
                ],
                columns: {
                    // Optionally, customize the column widths
                    customWidth: {
                        item: '20%',
                        price: '15%'
                    },
                    // Optionally, change column text alignment
                    customAlignment: {
                        price: 'right'
                    }
                }
            }
        ]
    }
};

Note: Tables are currently not supported in plaintext versions of e-mails.

Dictionary

To inject key-value pairs of data into the e-mail, supply the dictionary object as follows:

var email = {
   body: {
       dictionary: {
           date: 'June 11th, 2016',
           address: '123 Park Avenue, Miami, Florida'
       }
   }
};

Go-To Actions

You can make use of Gmail's Go-To Actions within your e-mails by suppling the goToAction object as follows:

var email = {
    body: {
        // Optionally configure a Go-To Action button
        goToAction: {
            text: 'Go to Dashboard',
            link: 'https://mailgen.com/confirm?s=d9729feb74992cc3482b350163a1a010',
            description: 'Check the status of your order in your dashboard'
        }
    }
};

Note that you need to get your sender address whitelisted before your Go-To Actions will show up in Gmail.

Troubleshooting

  1. After sending multiple e-mails to the same Gmail / Inbox address, they become grouped and truncated since they contain similar text, breaking the responsive e-mail layout.

Simply sending the X-Entity-Ref-ID header with your e-mails will prevent grouping / truncation.

Contributing

Thanks so much for wanting to help! We really appreciate it.

  • Have an idea for a new feature?
  • Want to add a new built-in theme?

Excellent! You've come to the right place.

  1. If you find a bug or wish to suggest a new feature, please create an issue first
  2. Make sure your code & comment conventions are in-line with the project's style
  3. Make your commits and PRs as tiny as possible - one feature or bugfix at a time
  4. Write detailed commit messages, in-line with the project's commit naming conventions

Check out THEME.md if you want to add a new built-in theme to Mailgen.

License

Apache 2.0

