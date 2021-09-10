A plugin for videojs versions 6+ that adds a button to the control bar which will allow the user to choose from available video qualities or resolutions.
There are three primary steps to use this plug-in: (1) including,
(2) providing sources, and (3) adding the component the to
controlBar. Please see the following for information on each
step.
<script> tag
The minified JS file can come from a downloaded copy or a CDN. When including
it, make sure that the
<script> tag for the plugin appears after the
include for video.js (note that this plugin will look
for
videojs at
window.videojs).
There is an example of this in
docs/demo/index.html.
<script src="./path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="./path/to/silvermine-videojs-quality-selector.min.js"></script>
unpkg
<link href="https://unpkg.com/@silvermine/videojs-quality-selector/dist/css/quality-selector.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="./path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@silvermine/videojs-quality-selector/dist/js/silvermine-videojs-quality-selector.min.js"></script>
require
When using NPM/Browserify, first install the plugin.
npm install --save @silvermine/videojs-quality-selector
For
videojs to use the plug-in, the plugin needs to register itself with the instance of
videojs. This can be accomplished by:
var videojs = require('videojs');
// The following registers the plugin with `videojs`
require('@silvermine/videojs-quality-selector')(videojs);
Remember to also add the CSS to your build. With most bundlers you can:
require('@silvermine/videojs-quality-selector/dist/css/quality-selector.css')
Sources can be provided with either the
<source> tag or via the
src function on the
instance of a
video.js player.
<source>
<video id="video_1" class="video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload="auto" width="640" height="268" data-setup='{}'>
<source src="https://example.com/video_720.mp4" type="video/mp4" label="720P">
<source src="https://example.com/video_480.mp4" type="video/mp4" label="480P" selected="true">
<source src="https://example.com/video_360.mp4" type="video/mp4" label="360P">
</video>
player.src()
player.src([
{
src: 'https://example.com/video_720.mp4',
type: 'video/mp4',
label: '720P',
},
{
src: 'https://example.com/video_480.mp4',
type: 'video/mp4',
label: '480P',
selected: true,
},
{
src: 'https://example.com/video_360.mp4',
type: 'video/mp4',
label: '360P',
},
]);
There are at least two ways to add the quality selector control to the player's control
bar. The first is directly adding it via
addChild. For example:
player.controlBar.addChild('QualitySelector');
The second option is to add the control via the player's options, for instance:
var options, player;
options = {
controlBar: {
children: [
'playToggle',
'progressControl',
'volumePanel',
'qualitySelector',
'fullscreenToggle',
],
},
};
player = videojs('video_1', options);
We genuinely appreciate external contributions. See our extensive documentation on how to contribute.
This software is released under the MIT license. See the license file for more details.