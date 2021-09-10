Silvermine VideoJS Quality/Resolution Selector

What is it?

A plugin for videojs versions 6+ that adds a button to the control bar which will allow the user to choose from available video qualities or resolutions.

How do I use it?

There are three primary steps to use this plug-in: (1) including, (2) providing sources, and (3) adding the component the to controlBar . Please see the following for information on each step.

Using <script> tag

The minified JS file can come from a downloaded copy or a CDN. When including it, make sure that the <script> tag for the plugin appears after the include for video.js (note that this plugin will look for videojs at window.videojs ).

There is an example of this in docs/demo/index.html .

From local file

<script src= "./path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "./path/to/silvermine-videojs-quality-selector.min.js" > </ script >

<link href= "https://unpkg.com/@silvermine/videojs-quality-selector/dist/css/quality-selector.css" rel= "stylesheet" > < script src = "./path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@silvermine/videojs-quality-selector/dist/js/silvermine-videojs-quality-selector.min.js" > </ script >

Using require

When using NPM/Browserify, first install the plugin.

npm install --save @silvermine/videojs-quality-selector

For videojs to use the plug-in, the plugin needs to register itself with the instance of videojs . This can be accomplished by:

var videojs = require ( 'videojs' ); require ( '@silvermine/videojs-quality-selector' )(videojs);

Remember to also add the CSS to your build. With most bundlers you can:

require ( '@silvermine/videojs-quality-selector/dist/css/quality-selector.css' )

Providing video sources

Sources can be provided with either the <source> tag or via the src function on the instance of a video.js player.

Using <source>

< video id = "video_1" class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload = "auto" width = "640" height = "268" data-setup = '{}' > < source src = "https://example.com/video_720.mp4" type = "video/mp4" label = "720P" > < source src = "https://example.com/video_480.mp4" type = "video/mp4" label = "480P" selected = "true" > < source src = "https://example.com/video_360.mp4" type = "video/mp4" label = "360P" > </ video >

Using player.src()

player.src([ { src : 'https://example.com/video_720.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' , label : '720P' , }, { src : 'https://example.com/video_480.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' , label : '480P' , selected : true , }, { src : 'https://example.com/video_360.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' , label : '360P' , }, ]);

Adding to the player

There are at least two ways to add the quality selector control to the player's control bar. The first is directly adding it via addChild . For example:

player.controlBar.addChild( 'QualitySelector' );

The second option is to add the control via the player's options, for instance:

var options, player; options = { controlBar : { children : [ 'playToggle' , 'progressControl' , 'volumePanel' , 'qualitySelector' , 'fullscreenToggle' , ], }, }; player = videojs( 'video_1' , options);

How do I contribute?

We genuinely appreciate external contributions. See our extensive documentation on how to contribute.

License

This software is released under the MIT license. See the license file for more details.