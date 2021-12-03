A plugin for videojs versions 6+ that adds a button to the control bar which will cast videos to a Chromecast.
The
@silvermine/videojs-chromecast plugin includes 3 types of assets: javascript, CSS,
and images.
You can either build the plugin locally and use the assets that are output from the build process directly, or you can install the plugin as an npm module, include the javascript and SCSS source in your project using a Common-JS module loader and SASS build process, and copy the images from the image source folder to your project.
Note that regardless of whether you are using this plugin via the pre-built JS or as a module, the Chromecast framework will need to be included after the plugin. For example:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/video.js@6.1.0/dist/video.js"></script>
<script src="./dist/silvermine-videojs-chromecast.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.gstatic.com/cv/js/sender/v1/cast_sender.js?loadCastFramework=1"></script>
@silvermine/videojs-chromecast module
using
npm install @silvermine/videojs-chromecast.
@silvermine/videojs-chromecast's
devDependencies are installed by
running
npm install from within the
videojs-chromecast folder.
grunt build to build and copy the javascript, CSS and image files to the
videojs-chromecast/dist folder.
dist folder into your project as needed.
dist/images folder are accessible at
./images/,
relative to where the plugin's CSS is located. If, for example, your CSS is located
at
https://example.com/plugins/silvermine-videojs-chromecast.css, then the
plugin's images should be located at
https://example.com/plugins/images/.
Note: when adding the plugin's javascript to your web page, include the
silvermine-videojs-chromecast.min.js javascript file in your HTML after loading
Video.js. The plugin's built javascript file expects there to be a reference to Video.js
at
window.videojs and will throw an error if it does not exist.
preloadWebComponents (default:
false) - The Chromecast framework relies on the
webcomponents.js polyfill when a browser does not have
document.registerElement in
order to create the
<google-cast-button> custom component (which is not used by this
plugin). If you are using jQuery, this polyfill must be loaded and initialized before
jQuery is initialized. Unfortunately, the Chromecast framework loads the
webcomponents.js polyfill via a dynamically created
<script> tag. This causes a race
condition (see #17). Also, including
webcomponents.js anywhere on the page will break
jQuery's fix for bubbling some events to
document (e.g.
onchange events for
<select>, see #21). Setting
preloadWebComponents to
true will "fix" these 2
problems by (1) making this plugin add the
webcomponents polyfill synchronously when
the polyfill is needed and (2) using the
webcomponents-lite.js version as it does not
include the shadow DOM polyfills, but still provides the
registerElement polyfill that
the Chromecast framework needs. If you use the
preloadWebComponents: true option, you
should make sure that this plugin is loaded before jQuery. Then include the Chromecast
framework after this plugin as you normally would.
Note: There is a caveat to using the
preloadWebComponents setting.
Because the Chromecast plugin uses the shadow DOM to create the
<google-cast-button> custom component, the
<google-cast-button> custom
component may partly render, but it will not be functional. This tag is not
used by this plugin. However if you must use this tag elsewhere, you should
not use the
preloadWebComponents flag.
tl;dr: if you use jQuery, you should use the
preloadWebComponents: true option in
this plugin.
require()
If requiring this plugin via NPM, any desired initialization options can be supplied to the constructor function exported by the module. For example:
require('@silvermine/videojs-chromecast')(videojs, { preloadWebComponents: true });
<script>
If using the prebuilt JS, the initialization options can be provided via
window.SILVERMINE_VIDEOJS_CHROMECAST_CONFIG. Note that these options need to be set
before the
<script> tag to include the plugin.
<script>
window.SILVERMINE_VIDEOJS_CHROMECAST_CONFIG = {
preloadWebComponents: true,
};
</script>
<script src="path/to/silvermine-videojs-chromecast.js"></script>
Once the plugin has been loaded and registered, configure it and add it to your Video.js player using Video.js' plugin configuration option (see the section under the heading "Setting up a Plugin" on Video.js' plugin documentation page.
Important: In addition to defining plugin configuration, you are required to define the
player's
techOrder option, setting
'chromecast' as the first Tech in the list. Below
is an example of the minimum required configuration for the Chromecast plugin to function:
var options;
options = {
controls: true,
techOrder: [ 'chromecast', 'html5' ], // You may have more Tech, such as Flash or HLS
plugins: {
chromecast: {}
}
};
videojs(document.getElementById('myVideoElement'), options);
Please note that even if you choose not to use any of the configuration options, you must
either provide a
chromecast entry in the
plugins option for Video.js to initialize the
plugin for you:
options = {
plugins: {
chromecast: {}
}
};
or you must initialize the plugin manually:
var player = videojs(document.getElementById('myVideoElement'));
player.chromecast(); // initializes the Chromecast plugin
plugins.chromecast.receiverAppID - the string ID of a custom Chromecast receiver
app to use. Defaults to the default Media Receiver ID.
plugins.chromecast.addButtonToControlBar - a
boolean flag that tells the plugin
whether or not it should automatically add the Chromecast button to the Video.js
player's control bar component. Defaults to
true.
plugins.chromecast.buttonPositionIndex - a zero-based number specifying the index
of the Chromecast button among the control bar's child components (if
addButtonToControlBar is set to
true). By default the Chromecast Button is added as
the last child of the control bar. A value less than 0 puts the button at the specified
position from the end of the control bar. Note that it's likely not all child components
of the control bar are visible.
chromecast.requestTitleFn - a function that this plugin calls when it needs a
string that will be the title shown in the UI that is shown when a Chromecast session is
active and connected. When the this plugin calls the
requestTitleFn, it passes it the
current
source object and expects a string in return. If nothing is
returned or if this option is not defined, no title will be shown.
chromecast.requestSubtitleFn - a function that this plugin calls when it needs a
string that will be the sub-title shown in the UI that is shown when a Chromecast
session is active and connected. When the this plugin calls the
requestSubtitleFn, it
passes it the current
source object and expects a string in return.
If nothing is returned or if this option is not defined, no sub-title will be shown.
chromecast.requestCustomDataFn - a function that this plugin calls when it needs an
object that contains custom information necessary for a Chromecast receiver app when a
session is active and connected. When the this plugin calls the
requestCustomDataFn, it
passes it the current
source object and expects an object in return.
If nothing is returned or if this option is not defined, no custom data will be sent.
This option is intended to be used with a custom receiver application
to extend its default capabilities.
Here is an example configuration object that makes full use of all required and optional configuration:
var titles, subtitles, customData, options;
titles = {
'https://example.com/videos/video-1.mp4': 'Example Title',
'https://example.com/videos/video-2.mp4': 'Example Title2',
};
subtitles = {
'https://example.com/videos/video-1.mp4': 'Subtitle',
'https://example.com/videos/video-2.mp4': 'Subtitle2',
};
customData = {
'https://example.com/videos/video-1.mp4': { 'customColor': '#0099ee' },
'https://example.com/videos/video-2.mp4': { 'customColor': '#000080' },
};
options = {
// Must specify the 'chromecast' Tech first
techOrder: [ 'chromecast', 'html5' ], // Required
// Configuration for the Chromecast Tech
chromecast: {
requestTitleFn: function(source) { // Not required
return titles[source.url];
},
requestSubtitleFn: function(source) { // Not required
return subtitles[source.url];
},
requestCustomDataFn: function(source) { // Not required
return customData[source.url];
}
},
plugins: {
chromecast: {
receiverAppID: '1234' // Not required
addButtonToControlBar: false, // Defaults to true
},
}
};
The
ChromecastButton component has one translated string: "Open Chromecast menu". The
"Open Chromecast menu" string appears in both of the standard places for Button component
accessibility text: inside the
.vjs-control-text span and as the
<button> element's
title attribute.
To localize the Chromecast button text, follow the steps in the
Video.js Languages tutorial to add an
"Open Chromecast menu" key
to the map of translation strings.
If you are using a module loader such as Browserify or Webpack, first install
@silvermine/videojs-chromecast using
npm install. Then, use
require('@silvermine/videojs-chromecast') to require
@silvermine/videojs-chromecast
into your project's source code.
require('@silvermine/videojs-chromecast') returns a
function that you can use to register the plugin with videojs by passing in a reference to
videojs:
var videojs = require('video.js');
// Initialize the Chromecast plugin
require('@silvermine/videojs-chromecast')(videojs);
Then, follow the steps in the "Configuration" section above.
If you are using SCSS in your project, you can simply reference the plugin's main SCSS file in your project's SCSS:
@import "path/to/node_modules/@silvermine/videojs-chromecast/src/scss/videojs-chromecast";
Optionally, you can override the SCSS variables that contain the paths to the icon image files:
$icon-chromecast--default - the path to the icon image that is displayed when the
Chromecast button is in its normal, default state. Defaults to
"images/ic_cast_white_24dp.png".
$icon-chromecast--hover - the path to the icon image that is displayed when the
user hovers over the Chromecast button when it is in its normal, default state. Defaults
to
"images/ic_cast_white_24dp.png".
$icon-chromecast-casting - the path to the icon image that is displayed when the
Chromecast button is in the "casting" state (when a Chromecast session is active and
connected). Defaults to
"images/ic_cast_connected_white_24dp.png".
$icon-chromecast-casting--hover - the path to the icon image that is displayed
when the user hovers over the Chromecast button when it is in the "casting" state (when
a Chromecast session is active and connected). Defaults to
"images/ic_cast_connected_white_24dp.png".
$chromecast-icon-size - the width and height of the icon (the button and icon is a
square). Defaults to
12px.
$chromecast-title-font-size - the font size of the title on the screen that is
shown while a Chromecast session is active and connected. Defaults to
22px.
$chromecast-subtitle-font-size - the font size of the sub-title on the screen
that is shown while a Chromecast session is active and connected. Defaults to
18px.
$chromecast-poster-width - the width of the poster image on the screen that that
is shown while a Chromecast session is active and connected. Defaults to
100px.
$chromecast-poster-max-height - the maximum height of the poster image on the
screen that is shown while a Chromecast session is active and connected. Defaults to
180px.
The plugin's images are located at
videojs-chromecast/src/images. If you have
not overridden the icon image path variables in the SCSS, then copy the images from the
src/images folder to a folder that is accessible at
./images/, relative to where the
plugin's CSS is located. If, for example, your CSS is located at
https://example.com/plugins/silvermine-videojs-chromecast.css, then the plugin's images
should be located at
https://example.com/plugins/images/.
In addition the the
ic_cast_white_24dp.png icon image that is used as the default icon for
all four button states ("default", "default + hover", "casting", "casting + hover"), the
images
folder contains grey, black, and blue versions of the icons.
We genuinely appreciate external contributions. See our extensive documentation on how to contribute.
This software is released under the MIT license. See the license file for more details.