A plugin for Video.js versions 6+ that adds a button to the control bar that will open the AirPlay menu if it is available on the user's device.
NOTE: there is a
videojs-airplay
package that is in no way associated with
@silvermine/videojs-airplay. The
videojs-airplay module appears to only support VideoJS version 5.x, whereas our
@silvermine/videojs-airplay module supports VideoJS 6.x.
The
@silvermine/videojs-airplay plugin includes 3 types of assets: javascript, CSS and
images.
You can either build the plugin locally and use the assets that are output from the build process directly, or you can install the plugin as an npm module, include the javascript and SCSS source in your project using a Common-JS module loader and SASS build process, and copy the images from the image source folder to your project.
@silvermine/videojs-airplay module
using
npm install @silvermine/videojs-airplay.
devDependencies are installed by running
npm install
from within the folder you cloned or installed the project.
grunt build to build and copy the javascript, CSS and image files to the
dist folder.
dist folder into your project as needed.
dist/images folder are accessible at
./images/,
relative to where the plugin's CSS is located. If, for example, your CSS is located
at
https://example.com/plugins/silvermine-videojs-airplay.css, then the plugin's
images should be located at
https://example.com/plugins/images/.
Note: when adding the plugin's javascript to your web page, include the
silvermine- videojs-airplay.min.js javascript file in your HTML after loading Video.js. The
plugin's built javascript file expects there to be a reference to Video.js at
window.videojs and will throw an error if it does not exist.
After both Video.js and
@silvermine/videojs-airplay have loaded, follow the steps in the
"Configuration" section below.
Once the plugin has been loaded and registered, add it to your Video.js player using Video.js' plugin configuration option (see the section under the heading "Setting up a Plugin" on Video.js' plugin documentation page. Use these options to configure the plugin:
plugins.airPlay.addButtonToControlBar - a
boolean flag that tells the plugin
whether or not it should automatically add the AirPlay button to the Video.js
player's control bar component. Defaults to
true.
plugins.airPlay.buttonPositionIndex - a zero-based number specifying the index
of the AirPlay button among the control bar's child components (if
addButtonToControlBar is set to
true). By default the AirPlay Button is added as
the last child of the control bar. A value less than 0 puts the button at the specified
position from the end of the control bar. Note that it's likely not all child components
of the control bar are visible.
For example:
var options;
options = {
controls: true,
plugins: {
airPlay: {
addButtonToControlBar: false, // defaults to `true`
}
}
};
videojs(document.getElementById('myVideoElement'), options);
Even though there are no configuration options, to enable the plugin you must either
provide an
airPlay entry in the
plugins option as shown above or you must call the
airPlay plugin function manually:
var player = videojs(document.getElementById('myVideoElement'));
player.airPlay(); // initializes the AirPlay plugin
The
AirPlayButton component has one translated string: "Start AirPlay". The "Start AirPlay" string appears
in both of the standard places for Button component accessibility text: inside the
.vjs-control-text span
and as the
<button> element's
title attribute.
To localize the AirPlay button text, follow the steps in the Video.js Languages tutorial
to add a
"Start AirPlay" key to the map of translation strings.
If you are using a module loader such as Browserify or Webpack, first install
@silvermine/videojs-airplay using
npm install. Then, use
require('@silvermine/videojs-airplay') to require
@silvermine/videojs-airplay into
your project's source code.
require('@silvermine/videojs-airplay') returns a function
that you can use to register the plugin with videojs by passing in a reference to
videojs:
var videojs = require('video.js');
// Initialize the AirPlay plugin
require('@silvermine/videojs-airplay')(videojs);
Then, follow the steps in the "Configuration" section above.
If you are using SCSS in your project, you can simply reference the plugin's main SCSS file in your project's SCSS:
@import "path/to/node_modules/@silvermine/videojs-airplay/src/scss/videojs-airplay";
Optionally, you can override the SCSS variables that contain the paths to the icon image files:
$icon-airplay--default - the path to the icon image that is displayed when the
AirPlay button is in its normal, default state. Defaults to
"images/ic_airplay_white_24px.svg".
$icon-airplay--hover - the path to the icon image that is displayed when the user
hovers over the AirPlay button. Defaults to
"images/ic_airplay_white_24px.svg".
$airplay-icon-size - the width and height of the icon (the button and icon is a
square). Defaults to
12px.
The plugin's images are located at
@silvermine/videojs-airplay/src/images. If you have
not overridden the icon image path variables in the SCSS, then copy the images from the
src/images folder to a folder that is accessible at
./images/, relative to where the
plugin's CSS is located. If, for example, your CSS is located at
https://example.com/plugins/silvermine-videojs-airplay.css, then the plugin's images
should be located at
https://example.com/plugins/images/.
We genuinely appreciate external contributions. See our extensive documentation on how to contribute.
This software is released under the MIT license. See the license file for more details.