Silvermine Video.js AirPlay Plugin

What is it?

A plugin for Video.js versions 6+ that adds a button to the control bar that will open the AirPlay menu if it is available on the user's device.

NOTE: there is a videojs-airplay package that is in no way associated with @silvermine/videojs-airplay . The videojs-airplay module appears to only support VideoJS version 5.x, whereas our @silvermine/videojs-airplay module supports VideoJS 6.x.

How do I use it?

The @silvermine/videojs-airplay plugin includes 3 types of assets: javascript, CSS and images.

You can either build the plugin locally and use the assets that are output from the build process directly, or you can install the plugin as an npm module, include the javascript and SCSS source in your project using a Common-JS module loader and SASS build process, and copy the images from the image source folder to your project.

Building the plugin locally

Either clone this repository or install the @silvermine/videojs-airplay module using npm install @silvermine/videojs-airplay . Ensure that the project's devDependencies are installed by running npm install from within the folder you cloned or installed the project. Run grunt build to build and copy the javascript, CSS and image files to the dist folder. Copy the plugin's files from the dist folder into your project as needed. Ensure that the images in the dist/images folder are accessible at ./images/ , relative to where the plugin's CSS is located. If, for example, your CSS is located at https://example.com/plugins/silvermine-videojs-airplay.css , then the plugin's images should be located at https://example.com/plugins/images/ .

Note: when adding the plugin's javascript to your web page, include the silvermine- videojs-airplay.min.js javascript file in your HTML after loading Video.js. The plugin's built javascript file expects there to be a reference to Video.js at window.videojs and will throw an error if it does not exist.

After both Video.js and @silvermine/videojs-airplay have loaded, follow the steps in the "Configuration" section below.

Configuration

Once the plugin has been loaded and registered, add it to your Video.js player using Video.js' plugin configuration option (see the section under the heading "Setting up a Plugin" on Video.js' plugin documentation page. Use these options to configure the plugin:

plugins.airPlay.addButtonToControlBar - a boolean flag that tells the plugin whether or not it should automatically add the AirPlay button to the Video.js player's control bar component. Defaults to true .

- a flag that tells the plugin whether or not it should automatically add the AirPlay button to the Video.js player's control bar component. Defaults to . plugins.airPlay.buttonPositionIndex - a zero-based number specifying the index of the AirPlay button among the control bar's child components (if addButtonToControlBar is set to true ). By default the AirPlay Button is added as the last child of the control bar. A value less than 0 puts the button at the specified position from the end of the control bar. Note that it's likely not all child components of the control bar are visible.

For example:

var options; options = { controls : true , plugins : { airPlay : { addButtonToControlBar : false , } } }; videojs( document .getElementById( 'myVideoElement' ), options);

Even though there are no configuration options, to enable the plugin you must either provide an airPlay entry in the plugins option as shown above or you must call the airPlay plugin function manually:

var player = videojs( document .getElementById( 'myVideoElement' )); player.airPlay();

Localization

The AirPlayButton component has one translated string: "Start AirPlay". The "Start AirPlay" string appears in both of the standard places for Button component accessibility text: inside the .vjs-control-text span and as the <button> element's title attribute.

To localize the AirPlay button text, follow the steps in the Video.js Languages tutorial to add a "Start AirPlay" key to the map of translation strings.

Using the npm module

If you are using a module loader such as Browserify or Webpack, first install @silvermine/videojs-airplay using npm install . Then, use require('@silvermine/videojs-airplay') to require @silvermine/videojs-airplay into your project's source code. require('@silvermine/videojs-airplay') returns a function that you can use to register the plugin with videojs by passing in a reference to videojs :

var videojs = require ( 'video.js' ); require ( '@silvermine/videojs-airplay' )(videojs);

Then, follow the steps in the "Configuration" section above.

Using the CSS and images

If you are using SCSS in your project, you can simply reference the plugin's main SCSS file in your project's SCSS:

@ import "path/to/node_modules/@silvermine/videojs-airplay/src/scss/videojs-airplay" ;

Optionally, you can override the SCSS variables that contain the paths to the icon image files:

$icon-airplay--default - the path to the icon image that is displayed when the AirPlay button is in its normal, default state. Defaults to "images/ic_airplay_white_24px.svg" .

- the path to the icon image that is displayed when the AirPlay button is in its normal, default state. Defaults to . $icon-airplay--hover - the path to the icon image that is displayed when the user hovers over the AirPlay button. Defaults to "images/ic_airplay_white_24px.svg" .

- the path to the icon image that is displayed when the user hovers over the AirPlay button. Defaults to . $airplay-icon-size - the width and height of the icon (the button and icon is a square). Defaults to 12px .

Images

The plugin's images are located at @silvermine/videojs-airplay/src/images . If you have not overridden the icon image path variables in the SCSS, then copy the images from the src/images folder to a folder that is accessible at ./images/ , relative to where the plugin's CSS is located. If, for example, your CSS is located at https://example.com/plugins/silvermine-videojs-airplay.css , then the plugin's images should be located at https://example.com/plugins/images/ .

How do I contribute?

We genuinely appreciate external contributions. See our extensive documentation on how to contribute.

License

This software is released under the MIT license. See the license file for more details.