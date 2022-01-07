remark plugin to implement SmartyPants.

npm install @silvenon/remark-smartypants

const remark = require ( 'remark' ) const smartypants = require ( '@silvenon/remark-smartypants' ) const content = remark() .use(smartypants) .processSync( '# "Hello World!"' ) console .log( String (content))

"Why?" I hear nobody ask. Because I wanted to implement SmartyPants in MDX:

const mdx = require ( '@mdx-js/mdx' ) const smartypants = require ( '@silvenon/remark-smartypants' ) const result = await mdx( '# "Hello World!"' , { remarkPlugins : [ smartypants, ], })

This plugin uses retext-smartypants under the hood, so it takes the same options: