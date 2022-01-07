remark plugin to implement SmartyPants.
npm install @silvenon/remark-smartypants
const remark = require('remark')
const smartypants = require('@silvenon/remark-smartypants')
const content = remark()
.use(smartypants)
.processSync('# "Hello World!"')
console.log(String(content))
// # “Hello World!”
// (notice smart quotes)
"Why?" I hear nobody ask. Because I wanted to implement SmartyPants in MDX:
const mdx = require('@mdx-js/mdx')
const smartypants = require('@silvenon/remark-smartypants')
// let's pretend that support for top-level async/await exists...
const result = await mdx('# "Hello World!"', {
remarkPlugins: [
smartypants,
],
})
This plugin uses retext-smartypants under the hood, so it takes the same options:
const content = remark()
.use(smartypants, { dashes: 'oldschool' })
.processSync('en dash (--), em dash (---)')