openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

@silvenon/remark-smartypants

by Matija Marohnić
2.0.0 (see all)

remark plugin to implement SmartyPants

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
renamed to just "remark-smartypants"

Readme

@silvenon/remark-smartypants

remark plugin to implement SmartyPants.

npm install @silvenon/remark-smartypants

const remark = require('remark')
const smartypants = require('@silvenon/remark-smartypants')

const content = remark()
  .use(smartypants)
  .processSync('# "Hello World!"')

console.log(String(content))
// # “Hello World!”
// (notice smart quotes)

"Why?" I hear nobody ask. Because I wanted to implement SmartyPants in MDX:

const mdx = require('@mdx-js/mdx')
const smartypants = require('@silvenon/remark-smartypants')

// let's pretend that support for top-level async/await exists...
const result = await mdx('# "Hello World!"', {
  remarkPlugins: [
    smartypants,
  ],
})

This plugin uses retext-smartypants under the hood, so it takes the same options:

const content = remark()
  .use(smartypants, { dashes: 'oldschool' })
  .processSync('en dash (--), em dash (---)')

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial