openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@signalwire/node

by signalwire
2.4.0 (see all)

Client library for connecting to SignalWire.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

846

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

SignalWire SDK for Node.js and JavaScript

Drone CI

This package provides a client for Signalwire services and supports different Javascript environments.

Packages

ProjectDescriptionREADMECHANGELOGVersion
Node.jsSignalWire in Node.jsREADME.mdCHANGELOG.mdNPM
JavaScriptSignalWire in the browser!README.mdCHANGELOG.mdNPM
React NativeSignalWire in a React Native AppREADME.mdCHANGELOG.mdNPM

Refer to the README of each package for further details.

License

Copyright © 2018-2019 SignalWire. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the MIT-LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial