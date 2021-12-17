SignalWire SDK for Node.js and JavaScript

This package provides a client for Signalwire services and supports different Javascript environments.

Packages

Project Description README CHANGELOG Version Node.js SignalWire in Node.js README.md CHANGELOG.md JavaScript SignalWire in the browser! README.md CHANGELOG.md React Native SignalWire in a React Native App README.md CHANGELOG.md

Refer to the README of each package for further details.

License

Copyright © 2018-2019 SignalWire. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the MIT-LICENSE file.