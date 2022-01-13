Signal K Instrument Panel

Instrument panel implemented as a grid with draggable & resizable components. Components are added dynamically eg. when the panel receives data it hasn't seen before a new cell is added to the grid.

Online demo: http://demo.signalk.org/@signalk/instrumentpanel

InstrumentPanel help: http://demo.signalk.org/@signalk/instrumentpanel#help

First consult the online help, link above or click on ? icon inside the GUI.

InstrumentPanel stores some of the settings in the browser's localstorage. In case there is some garbage there you can get it cleared by using a url with query parameter ?reset=true .

For iOS user:

On an unlocked grid, to drag or to resize a widget, first click once or twice in the center of the widget to bring focus to it and then you can drag or resize the widget with the screen's scroll locked.

If you don't click first in the center of the widget, the page starts scrolling before you can drag or resize the widget.

For Developers

clone repository: git clone https://github.com/SignalK/instrumentpanel.git

install development dependencies with: npm install

build & watch with: npm start (run an instrumentpanel http server on port 3001)

(run an instrumentpanel http server on port 3001) building js bundle for distribution: npm run prepublishOnly will publish in public\ui.js . This builds minified ui.js.

The address of the signal K server is directly derived from your web page.

You can manually specify the address and the protocol to connect to your signal K server.

Be careful if you mix secure and unsecured protocols, your browser may refuse the connection.

To manually specify the address and the protocol of the signal K server,

add the following query parameter ?signalkServer=wss://mysignalk.local:3443 to the url.

Use wss:// for secure websocket or ws:// for unsecure websocket.

Changelog

Please see Releases for the release notes.

To Do

Please open a github issue if you want a new feature.