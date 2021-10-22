A Stylelint plugin pack of rules for enforcing scales.
npm install @signal-noise/stylelint-scales --save-dev
Add
stylelint-scales to your Stylelint config plugins array, then add the rules you need to the rules list. All rules from
stylelint-scales need to be namespaced with
scales.
Like so:
{
"plugins": ["@signal-noise/stylelint-scales"],
"rules": {
"scales/alpha-values": [80, 90],
"scales/border-widths": [{ "scale": [1, 2], "units": ["px"] }],
"scales/font-families": ["system-ui"],
"scales/font-sizes": [
{ "scale": [1, 1.5, 2], "units": ["em", "rem"] },
{ "scale": [12, 14, 16], "units": ["px"] }
],
"scales/font-weights": [400, 600],
"scales/line-heights": [1, 1.5],
"scales/radii": [{ "scale": [2, 4], "units": ["px"] }],
"scales/space": [{ "scale": [0.5, 1, 2, 4], "units": ["rem"] }]
}
}
To enforce this:
p {
border: 1px solid hsl(var(--accent) / 90%));
border-radius: 2px;
font: 400 1rem/1.5 system-ui;
margin-block: 2rem;
}
This plugin can automatically fix all the numeric scales.
alpha-values: Specify a scale for alpha values (Autofixable).
border-widths: Specify a scale for border widths (Autofixable).
font-families: Specify a scale for font families.
font-sizes: Specify a scale for font sizes (Autofixable).
font-weights: Specify a scale for font weights (Autofixable).
letter-spacings: Specify a scale for letter spacings (Autofixable).
line-heights: Specify a scale for line heights (Autofixable).
radii: Specify a scale for radii (Autofixable).
sizes: Specify a scale for sizes (Autofixable).
space: Specify a scale for space (Autofixable).
word-spacings: Specify a scale for word spacings (Autofixable).
z-indices: Specify a scale for z-indices (Autofixable).
You and the designers should define the scales together. You'll want to strike a balance between code consistency and design flexibility.
This plugin can help you create:
When designers review websites in the browser, they generally use relative terms. For example, "The space between that heading and that paragraph feels too tight, can we make it bigger?"
You can then pick the next value on the scale and be confident that it'll be consistent with the overall design.
While you can achieve something similar with variables, with this plugin you:
unit-allowed-list to enforce consistent units. By using this plugin, you avoid adding a second mechanism (variables) to ensure design consistency. Additionally, you'll need to enforce the use of variables with linting anyway to avoid relying on developer discipline.
