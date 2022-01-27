Sigi is a effect management framework for complex frontend app.

Type safe : Sigi provides Type Safe APIs which connect the gap between your Component and Side Effect codes in compile time.

: Sigi provides APIs which connect the gap between your and codes in compile time. Dependencies Injection : Sigi contains a tiny dependency injection implementation. Which allow you easier to compose your Modules and Services . And it is also provide huge benefit when you want to write some tests.

: Sigi contains a tiny dependency injection implementation. Which allow you easier to compose your and . And it is also provide huge benefit when you want to write some tests. Multi platforms support: Sigi now support React/React Native and Vue@2.x , we will also provide support for Flutter with very similar APIs in very soon.

Documentation

You can find the full documentation on the website.

And you can also read higher level introduction article in Chinese 中文介绍

Ecosystem