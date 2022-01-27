Sigi is a effect management framework for complex frontend app.
Component and
Side Effect codes in compile time.
Modules and
Services. And it is also provide huge benefit when you want to write some tests.
React/React Native and
Vue@2.x, we will also provide support for
Flutter with very similar APIs in very soon.
You can find the full documentation on the website.
And you can also read higher level introduction article in Chinese 中文介绍
|Project
|Status
|Description
|vue
|VueJS integration library
|react
|React Hooks APIs
|react-router
|React router integration
|ssr
|Server side rendering support for
Vue/React
|devtool
|Redux devtool integration
|di
|Dependencies injection library which allow you compose your own class with
Sigi Modules
|testing
|Test helper library