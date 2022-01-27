openbase logo
@sigi/core

by sigi-framework
2.12.1

Well designed effect management framework for complex frontend app

140

GitHub Stars

171

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Sigi framework

Sigi logo

Build Status Coverage Status Downloads Version License

Sigi is a effect management framework for complex frontend app.

  • Type safe: Sigi provides Type Safe APIs which connect the gap between your Component and Side Effect codes in compile time.
  • Dependencies Injection: Sigi contains a tiny dependency injection implementation. Which allow you easier to compose your Modules and Services. And it is also provide huge benefit when you want to write some tests.
  • Multi platforms support: Sigi now support React/React Native and Vue@2.x, we will also provide support for Flutter with very similar APIs in very soon.

Documentation

You can find the full documentation on the website.

And you can also read higher level introduction article in Chinese 中文介绍

Ecosystem

ProjectStatusDescription
vueVueJS integration library
reactReact Hooks APIs
react-routerReact router integration
ssrServer side rendering support for Vue/React
devtoolRedux devtool integration
diDependencies injection library which allow you compose your own class with Sigi Modules
testingTest helper library

