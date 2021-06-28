openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sifrr/server

by sifrr
0.0.9 (see all)

⚡ Set of tiny, independent libraries for creating modern and fast webapps with javascript/typescript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

205

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sifrr

GitHub license CircleCI (all branches) npm version PRs Welcome Coverage Status Dependabot badge LGTM

Documentation | Changelog | Contributors | Contributing guidelines | Code of Conduct

sifrr is a set of tiny, customizable, independent libraries for creating modern and fast webapps using JavaScript.

Repository Info

This repository is a monorepo managed using yarn workspaces. This means there are multiple packages managed in this codebase, even though they are published to NPM as separate packages. They will always have same latest version and are released together.

Note that for 0.x releases of this library, the API is not considered stable yet and may break between minor releases. After 1.0, Semantic Versioning will be followed.

Packages

Browser (VanillaJS)

PackageDescriptionNPMDocumentationTests
sifrr-domSmall Library to build UIs with custom elementsnpm versionDoscifyOK
sifrr-template⚡ Fast HTML-JS Templating engine used in sifrr-domnpm versionDoscifyOK
sifrr-fetchWrapper library for Browser fetch API can be used in node toonpm versionDoscifyOK
sifrr-routeRouting for sifrr-domnpm versionDoscifyOK
sifrr-serviceworkerService worker wrapper librarynpm versionDoscifyOK
sifrr-storageBrowser persisted storage library (2kb alternate to localforage)npm versionDoscifyOK

sifrr-dom, sifrr-template, sifrr-fetch, sifrr-serviceworker, sifrr-storage can be used independently. sifrr-route is a sifrr-dom element, hence it should be used with sifrr-dom.

Server (NodeJS)

PackageDescriptionNPMDocumentationTests
sifrr-apiCreate normal/GraphQL APIs with same codebasenpm versionDoscifyOK
sifrr-cliSifrr cli for creating webapps using sifrrnpm versionDoscify[WIP]
sifrr-seoServer side pre-rendering using puppeteer with cachingnpm versionDoscifyOK
sifrr-serverFast HTTP + WebSockets servernpm versionDoscifyOK

sifrr-api, sifrr-seo, sifrr-server can be used independently. sifrr-cli has functionalities which can be used with sequelize projects, sifrr-api projects and sifrr-dom projects.

Usage

All the packages can be used with node, es6 modules, and are compatible with bundler of your choice (rollup, webpack, browserify)

commonJS (node)

const SifrrDom = require('@sifrr/dom');

ES6 modules (import)

import SifrrDom from '@sifrr/dom'; // default export
import { Element } from '@sifrr/dom'; // named export

standalone distributions (browser packages only)

For eg.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@sifrr/dom@{version}/dist/sifrr.dom.min.js"></script>
// for v0.0.3
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@sifrr/dom@0.0.3/dist/sifrr.dom.min.js"></script>
// this sets window.Sifrr.Dom as sifrr-dom, same for other packages

Packages that have tests have a working example of that package in test/public folder

Node support (server packages and development)

Sifrr officially supports node v10, v12 (LTS), v13 (current). Other versions might work for some packages.

Browser Support (browser packages)

Sifrr browser packages officially supports these browser versions (for dist files):

BrowserVersion
Chrome>= 55
Android Chrome>= 55
Firefox>= 63
Android Firefox>= 63
Opera>= 42
Safari>= 10.1
Safari (iOS browsers)>= 10.1

Individual libraries may support older versions too with polyfills listed in docs, or by bundling it with polyfills using babel etc.

Approximately amounts to ~90% of total worldwide browser usage.

To support mini browsers (opera mini, uc browser etc.), You can use sifrr-seo to provide server side rendering.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

Sifrr is MIT Licensed.

FOSSA Status

(c) @aadityataparia

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial