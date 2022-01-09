openbase logo
@sidneys/cli-progress

by npkgz
2.1.0

easy to use progress-bar for command-line/terminal applications

Overview

Readme

Build Status

Single Bar | Multi Bar | Options | Examples | Presets | Events

CLI-Progress

easy to use progress-bar for command-line/terminal applications

Demo

Demo

Install

$ yarn add cli-progress
$ npm install cli-progress --save

Features

  • Simple, Robust and Easy to use
  • Full customizable output format (various placeholders are available)
  • Single progressbar mode
  • Multi progessbar mode
  • Custom Bar Characters
  • FPS limiter
  • ETA calculation based on elapsed time
  • Custom Tokens to display additional data (payload) within the bar
  • TTY and NOTTY mode
  • No callbacks required - designed as pure, external controlled UI widget
  • Works in Asynchronous and Synchronous tasks
  • Preset/Theme support
  • Custom bar formatters (via callback)

Usage

Multiple examples are available e.g. example.js - just try it $ node example.js

const cliProgress = require('cli-progress');

// create a new progress bar instance and use shades_classic theme
const bar1 = new cliProgress.SingleBar({}, cliProgress.Presets.shades_classic);

// start the progress bar with a total value of 200 and start value of 0
bar1.start(200, 0);

// update the current value in your application..
bar1.update(100);

// stop the progress bar
bar1.stop();

Single Bar Mode

Demo

Example

const cliProgress = require('cli-progress');

// note: you have to install this dependency manually since it's not required by cli-progress
const colors = require('ansi-colors');

// create new progress bar
const b1 = new cliProgress.SingleBar({
    format: 'CLI Progress |' + colors.cyan('{bar}') + '| {percentage}% || {value}/{total} Chunks || Speed: {speed}',
    barCompleteChar: '\u2588',
    barIncompleteChar: '\u2591',
    hideCursor: true
});

// initialize the bar - defining payload token "speed" with the default value "N/A"
b1.start(200, 0, {
    speed: "N/A"
});

// update values
b1.increment();
b1.update(20);

// stop the bar
b1.stop();

Constructor

Initialize a new Progress bar. An instance can be used multiple times! it's not required to re-create it!

const cliProgress = require('cli-progress');

const <instance> = new cliProgress.SingleBar(options:object [, preset:object]);

Options

::start()

Starts the progress bar and set the total and initial value

<instance>.start(totalValue:int, startValue:int [, payload:object = {}]);

::update()

Sets the current progress value and optionally the payload with values of custom tokens as a second parameter. To update payload only, set currentValue to null.

<instance>.update([currentValue:int [, payload:object = {}]]);

// update progress without altering value
<instance>.update([payload:object = {}]);

::increment()

Increases the current progress value by a specified amount (default +1). Update payload optionally

<instance>.increment([delta:int [, payload:object = {}]]);

// delta=1 assumed
<instance>.increment(payload:object = {}]);

::setTotal()

Sets the total progress value while progressbar is active. Especially useful handling dynamic tasks.

<instance>.setTotal(totalValue:int);

::stop()

Stops the progress bar and go to next line

<instance>.stop();

::updateETA()

Force eta calculation update (long running processes) without altering the progress values.

Note: you may want to increase etaBuffer size - otherwise it can cause INF eta values in case the value didn't changed within the time series.

<instance>.updateETA();

Multi Bar Mode

Demo

Example

const cliProgress = require('cli-progress');

// create new container
const multibar = new cliProgress.MultiBar({
    clearOnComplete: false,
    hideCursor: true

}, cliProgress.Presets.shades_grey);

// add bars
const b1 = multibar.create(200, 0);
const b2 = multibar.create(1000, 0);

// control bars
b1.increment();
b2.update(20, {filename: "helloworld.txt"});

// stop all bars
multibar.stop();

Constructor

Initialize a new multiprogress container. Bars need to be added. The options/presets are used for each single bar!

const cliProgress = require('cli-progress');

const <instance> = new cliProgress.MultiBar(options:object [, preset:object]);

::create()

Adds a new progress bar to the container and starts the bar. Returns regular SingleBar object which can be individually controlled.

const <barInstance> = <instance>.create(totalValue:int, startValue:int [, payload:object = {}]);

::remove()

Removes an existing bar from the multi progress container.

<instance>.remove(<barInstance>:object);

::stop()

Stops the all progress bars

<instance>.stop();

Options

The following options can be changed

  • format (type:string|function) - progress bar output format @see format section
  • fps (type:float) - the maximum update rate (default: 10)
  • stream (type:stream) - output stream to use (default: process.stderr)
  • stopOnComplete (type:boolean) - automatically call stop() when the value reaches the total (default: false)
  • clearOnComplete (type:boolean) - clear the progress bar on complete / stop() call (default: false)
  • barsize (type:int) - the length of the progress bar in chars (default: 40)
  • align (type:char) - position of the progress bar - 'left' (default), 'right' or 'center'
  • barCompleteChar (type:char) - character to use as "complete" indicator in the bar (default: "=")
  • barIncompleteChar (type:char) - character to use as "incomplete" indicator in the bar (default: "-")
  • hideCursor (type:boolean) - hide the cursor during progress operation; restored on complete (default: false) - pass null to keep terminal settings
  • linewrap (type:boolean) - disable line wrapping (default: false) - pass null to keep terminal settings; pass true to add linebreaks automatically (not recommended)
  • etaBuffer (type:int) - number of updates with which to calculate the eta; higher numbers give a more stable eta (default: 10)
  • etaAsynchronousUpdate (type:boolean) - trigger an eta calculation update during asynchronous rendering trigger using the current value - should only be used for long running processes in conjunction with lof fps values and large etaBuffer (default: false)
  • synchronousUpdate (type:boolean) - trigger redraw during update() in case threshold time x2 is exceeded (default: true) - limited to single bar usage
  • noTTYOutput (type:boolean) - enable scheduled output to notty streams - e.g. redirect to files (default: false)
  • notTTYSchedule (type:int) - set the output schedule/interval for notty output in ms (default: 2000ms)
  • emptyOnZero (type:boolean) - display progress bars with 'total' of zero(0) as empty, not full (default: false)
  • forceRedraw (type:boolean) - trigger redraw on every frame even if progress remains the same; can be useful if progress bar gets overwritten by other concurrent writes to the terminal (default: false)
  • barGlue (type:string) - a "glue" string between the complete and incomplete bar elements used to insert ascii control sequences for colorization (default: empty) - Note: in case you add visible "glue" characters the barsize will be increased by the length of the glue!
  • autopadding (type: boolean) - add padding chars to formatted time and percentage to force fixed width (default: false) - Note: handled standard format functions!
  • autopaddingChar (type: string) - the character sequence used for autopadding (default: " ") - Note: due to performance optimizations this value requires a length of 3 identical chars
  • formatBar (type: function) - a custom bar formatter function which renders the bar-element (default: format-bar.js)
  • formatTime (type: function) - a custom timer formatter function which renders the formatted time elements like eta_formatted and duration-formatted (default: format-time.js)
  • formatValue (type: function) - a custom value formatter function which renders all other values (default: format-value.js)

Events

The classes extends EventEmitter which allows you to hook into different events.

See event docs for detailed information + examples.

Bar Formatting

The progressbar can be customized by using the following build-in placeholders. They can be combined in any order.

  • {bar} - the progress bar, customizable by the options barsize, barCompleteString and barIncompleteString
  • {percentage} - the current progress in percent (0-100)
  • {total} - the end value
  • {value} - the current value set by last update() call
  • {eta} - expected time of accomplishment in seconds (limmited to 115days, otherwise INF is displayed)
  • {duration} - elapsed time in seconds
  • {eta_formatted} - expected time of accomplishment formatted into appropriate units
  • {duration_formatted} - elapsed time formatted into appropriate units

Example

const opt = {
    format: 'progress [{bar}] {percentage}% | ETA: {eta}s | {value}/{total}'
}

is rendered as

progress [========================================] 100% | ETA: 0s | 200/200

Custom formatters

Instead of a "static" format string it is also possible to pass a custom callback function as formatter. For a full example (including params) take a look on lib/formatter.js

Example 1

function formatter(options, params, payload){

    // bar grows dynamically by current progress - no whitespaces are added
    const bar = options.barCompleteString.substr(0, Math.round(params.progress*options.barsize));

    // end value reached ?
    // change color to green when finished
    if (params.value >= params.total){
        return '# ' + colors.grey(payload.task) + '   ' + colors.green(params.value + '/' + params.total) + ' --[' + bar + ']-- ';
    }else{
        return '# ' + payload.task + '   ' + colors.yellow(params.value + '/' + params.total) + ' --[' + bar + ']-- ';
    }
}

const opt = {
    format: formatter
}

is rendered as

# Task 1     0/200 --[]--
# Task 1     98/200 --[████████████████████]--
# Task 1     200/200 --[████████████████████████████████████████]--

Example 2

You can also access the default format functions to use them within your formatter:

const {TimeFormat, ValueFormat, BarFormat, Formatter} = require('cli-progess').Format;
...

Examples

Example 1 - Set Options

// change the progress characters
// set fps limit to 5
// change the output stream and barsize
const bar = new _progress.Bar({
    barCompleteChar: '#',
    barIncompleteChar: '.',
    fps: 5,
    stream: process.stdout,
    barsize: 65,
    position: 'center'
});

Example 2 - Change Styles defined by Preset

// uee shades preset
// change the barsize
const bar = new _progress.Bar({
    barsize: 65,
    position: 'right'
}, _progress.Presets.shades_grey);

Example 3 - Custom Payload

The payload object keys should only contain keys matching standard \w+ regex!

// create new progress bar with custom token "speed"
const bar = new _progress.Bar({
    format: 'progress [{bar}] {percentage}% | ETA: {eta}s | {value}/{total} | Speed: {speed} kbit'
});

// initialize the bar - set payload token "speed" with the default value "N/A"
bar.start(200, 0, {
    speed: "N/A"
});

// some code/update loop
// ...

// update bar value. set custom token "speed" to 125
bar.update(5, {
    speed: '125'
});

// process finished
bar.stop();

Example 4 - Custom Presets

File myPreset.js

const colors = require('ansi-colors');

module.exports = {
    format: colors.red(' {bar}') + ' {percentage}% | ETA: {eta}s | {value}/{total} | Speed: {speed} kbit',
    barCompleteChar: '\u2588',
    barIncompleteChar: '\u2591'
};

Application

const myPreset = require('./myPreset.js');

const bar = new _progress.Bar({
    barsize: 65
}, myPreset);

Presets/Themes

Need a more modern appearance ? cli-progress supports predefined themes via presets. You are welcome to add your custom one :)

But keep in mind that a lot of the "special-chars" rely on Unicode - it might not work as expected on legacy systems.

Default Presets

The following presets are included by default

  • legacy - Styles as of cli-progress v1.3.0
  • shades-classic - Unicode background shades are used for the bar
  • shades-grey - Unicode background shades with grey bar
  • rect - Unicode Rectangles

Compatibility

cli-progress is designed for linux/macOS/container applications which mostly providing standard compliant tty terminals/shells. In non-tty mode it is suitable to be used with logging daemons (cyclic output).

It also works with PowerShell on Windows 10 - the legacy command prompt on outdated Windows versions won't work as expected and is not supported!

Any Questions ? Report a Bug ? Enhancements ?

Please open a new issue on GitHub

License

CLI-Progress is OpenSource and licensed under the Terms of The MIT License (X11). You're welcome to contribute!

