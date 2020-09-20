LInQer

The C# Language Integrated Queries ported for Javascript for amazing performance

Installation

$ npm install @siderite/linqer

Quick start

const source = ... an array or a generator function or anything that is iterable... ; const enumerable = Linqer.Enumerable.from( source ); // now you can both iterate and use LINQ like functions const result = enumerable . where (item=>!!item.value) // like filter .select(item=>{ value: item.value, key: item.name }) // like map .groupBy(item=>item.key) . where (g=>g.length>10) .orderBy(g=>g.key) .selectMany() .skip(15) .take(5); for (const item of result) ...

in Node.js you have to prepend:

const Linqer = require ( '@siderite/linqer' );

in Typescript, use the .ts files directly or install @types/node and use require, I guess. I couldn't make it work for both TS and JS. I will try to make that happen in version 2, which will probably have a different file layout.

Licence

MIT

Array functions in Javascript create a new array for each operation, which is terribly wasteful. Using iterators and generator functions and objects, we can limit the operations to the items in the array that interest us, not all of them.

Blog post

https://siderite.dev/blog/linq-in-javascript-linqer. Leave comments there or add Issues on GitHub for feedback and support.

Hosted

Find it hosted on GitHub Pages and use it freely in your projects at:

https://siderite.github.io/LInQer/LInQer.min.js - main library

https://siderite.github.io/LInQer/LInQer.slim.min.js - only basic functionality

https://siderite.github.io/LInQer/LInQer.extra.min.js - extra functionality (needs main Linqer)

Reference

Reference Linqer.slim.js for the basic methods:

from, empty, range, repeat - static on Linqer.Enumerable

length property - same as count, but throws error if the enumerable needs to be enumerated to get the length (no side effects)

concat

count

distinct

elementAt and elementAtOrDefault

first and firstOrDefault

last and lastOrDefault

min, max, stats (min, max and count)

select

skip and take

splice function - kind of useless, but it was an experiment to see if I can make Enumerable appear as an Array-like object

sum and sumAndCount (sum and count)

toArray

toList - similar to toArray, but returns a seekable Enumerable (itself if already seekable) that can do count and elementAt without iterating

where

Reference Linqer.js for all of the original Enumerable methods, the ones in slim and then the following:

aggregate

all

any

append

average

asEnumerable

cast

contains

defaultIfEmpty - throws not implemented

except

intersect

join

groupBy

groupJoin

longCount

ofType

orderBy

orderByDescending

prepend

reverse

selectMany

sequenceEqual

single

singleOrDefault

skip - on an ordered enumerable

skipLast - on a regular or ordered enumerable

skipWhile

slice

take - on an ordered enumerable

takeLast - on a regular or ordered enumerable

takeWhile

thenBy - on an ordered enumerable

thenByDescending - on an ordered enumerable

toDictionary - throws not implemented

toLookup - throws not implemented

toMap

toObject

toHashSet - throws not implemented

toSet

union

zip

Reference Linqer.extra.js (needs Linqer.js) for some additional methods:

shuffle - randomizes the enumerable

randomSample - implements random reservoir sampling of k items

distinctByHash - distinct based on a hashing function, not a comparer - faster

exceptByHash - except based on a hashing function, not a comparer - faster

intersectByHash - intersect based on a hashing function, not a comparer - faster

binarySearch - find the index of a value in a sorted enumerable by binary search

lag - joins each item of the enumerable with previous items from the same enumerable

lead - joins each item of the enumerable with next items from the same enumerable

padStart - pad enumerable at the start to a minimum length

padEnd - pad enumerable at the end to a minimum length

Original Enumerable .NET class

The original C# class can be found here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/api/system.linq.enumerable .

Building the solution

The library has been ported to Typescript. Run build.bat to create the .js and .map files from the .ts code.