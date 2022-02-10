openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

@shynome/graphql-shield

by Matic Zavadlal
7.1.4 (see all)

🛡 A GraphQL tool to ease the creation of permission layer.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-shield

CircleCI codecov npm version Backers on Open CollectiveSponsors on Open Collective

GraphQL Server permissions as another layer of abstraction!

Overview

GraphQL Shield helps you create a permission layer for your application. Using an intuitive rule-API, you'll gain the power of the shield engine on every request and reduce the load time of every request with smart caching. This way you can make sure your application will remain quick, and no internal data will be exposed.

Features

  • ✂️ Flexible: Based on GraphQL Middleware.
  • 🤝 Compatible: Works with all GraphQL Servers.
  • 🚀 Smart: Intelligent V8 Shield engine caches all your requests to prevent any unnecessary load.
  • 🎯 Per-Type or Per-Field: Write permissions for your schema, types or specific fields (check the example below).

Documentation

You can find extensive documentation at https://graphql-shield.vercel.app.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Contributing

We are always looking for people to help us grow graphql-shield! If you have an issue, feature request, or pull request, let us know!

License

MIT @ Matic Zavadlal

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial