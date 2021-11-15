Shower ['ʃəuə] noun. A person or thing that shows.
See it in action. Includes Ribbon and Material themes, and core with plugins.
index.html in any text editor and start creating your presentation.
You’ll need Node.js installed on your computer.
npm install -g @shower/cli.
shower create.
https://github.com/shower/shower for the repository URL
npm install and start a local server
npm start.
Once you’re done you can build a clean copy of your slides:
npm run bundle
You’ll find your presentation in
bundled folder. You can also run
npm run archive to get the same files in
presentation.zip.
Publish your presentation online by running:
npm run publish
You’ll have your slides published to
https://USER.github.io/REPO/.
By clicking the button below you can fork this repo and deploy it to Netlify.
By doing this you would get a GitHub repo linked with Netlify in a way any change to the repo would trigger a Shower rebuild and deploy to Netlify servers, which allows for an easy way to create and share Shower presentation without the need to install anything locally.
Latest stable versions of Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari are supported.
Main contributors in historical order: pepelsbey, jahson, miripiruni, kizu, artpolikarpov, tonyganch, zloylos, zloylos, shvaikalesh.
Licensed under MIT License.