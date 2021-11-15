Shower Presentation Template

Shower ['ʃəuə] noun. A person or thing that shows.

Built on HTML, CSS and vanilla JavaScript. Works in all modern browsers. Themes are separated from engine. Fully keyboard accessible. Printable to PDF.

See it in action. Includes Ribbon and Material themes, and core with plugins.

Quick Start

Download and unzip shower.zip template archive. Open index.html in any text editor and start creating your presentation.

Quick Start via CLI

You’ll need Node.js installed on your computer.

Install Shower CLI utility: npm install -g @shower/cli . Create your presentation: shower create .

Read more on shower/cli page.

Quick Start with Hosting

Copy this repository to your account via GitHub. Open import page. Use https://github.com/shower/shower for the repository URL Use your presentation name. Clone the resulted repository to your computer. Install dependencies npm install and start a local server npm start . Start editing your slides with live-reload.

Once you’re done you can build a clean copy of your slides:

npm run bundle

You’ll find your presentation in bundled folder. You can also run npm run archive to get the same files in presentation.zip .

Publish your presentation online by running:

npm run publish

You’ll have your slides published to https://USER.github.io/REPO/ .

Deploy to Netlify

By clicking the button below you can fork this repo and deploy it to Netlify.

By doing this you would get a GitHub repo linked with Netlify in a way any change to the repo would trigger a Shower rebuild and deploy to Netlify servers, which allows for an easy way to create and share Shower presentation without the need to install anything locally.

Browser Support

Latest stable versions of Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari are supported.

Contributing

You’re always welcome to contribute. Fork project, make changes and send it as pull request. But it’s better to file an issue with your idea first. Read contributing rules for more details.

Licensed under MIT License.