@shower/core

by shower
3.3.0 (see all)

Core of Shower HTML presentation engine

Popularity

Downloads/wk

574

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Core of Shower Build Status

Core of the Shower presentation engine. Doesn’t include themes. See it in action. Follow @shower_me for support and updates, file an issue if you have any.

Usage

Get the Shower template with core already included. Download the template archive or install the package:

npm install @shower/shower

You can also install core as a separate package:

npm install @shower/core

Development

To take part in core development, please read contributing guidelines first. Before submitting a pull request with major changes, please file an issue first.

Licensed under MIT License.

