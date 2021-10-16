Core of Shower

Core of the Shower presentation engine. Doesn’t include themes. See it in action. Follow @shower_me for support and updates, file an issue if you have any.

Usage

Get the Shower template with core already included. Download the template archive or install the package:

npm install @ shower / shower

You can also install core as a separate package:

npm install @ shower / core

Development

To take part in core development, please read contributing guidelines first. Before submitting a pull request with major changes, please file an issue first.

Licensed under MIT License.