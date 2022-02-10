Shoutem UI is a set of styleable components that enables you to build beautiful React Native applications for iOS and Android. All of our components are built to be both composable and customizable. Each component has a predefined style that is compatible with the rest of the Shoutem UI, which makes it possible to build complex components that look great without the need to manually define complex styles.
These instructions are valid for React Native 0.60.0 and higher. If you're running a lower version, please use v1.X.X.
$ npm install --save @shoutem/ui
We have a
postinstall script which will add
@shoutem/ui's native dependencies to your root
package.json in order to support autolinking and pod installation.
All the documentation is available on the Developer portal.
To see how Shoutem UI works, you can:
Examples component into your React Native app or
Restaurants app in
examples folder.
If you are using Expo, see this project for example usage. Otherwise, follow the steps below.
Create new React Native project and locate to it:
$ react-native init HelloWorld && cd HelloWorld
Install
@shoutem/ui in your project:
$ npm install --save @shoutem/ui
Now, simply copy the following to your
App.js files of the React Native project:
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import { Examples } from '@shoutem/ui';
export default class App extends PureComponent {
render() {
return (
<Examples />
);
}
}
Finally, run the app!
$ react-native run-ios
To see other components, just import them from
@shoutem/ui and render them.
You can also use standard React Native components in your layouts anywhere you want, but they will not inherit either the theme or the parent styles, so you will need to style them manually.
Clone the Shoutem UI repository:
git clone https://github.com/shoutem/ui.git
Locate to
RestaurantsApp folder:
cd ui/examples/RestaurantsApp
Install and link dependencies:
npm install
react-native link
Finally, run the app!
react-native run-ios
react-native run-android
Shoutem UI is a part of the Shoutem UI Toolkit that enables you to build professional looking React Native apps with ease.
It consists of three libraries:
The BSD License Copyright (c) 2016-present, Shoutem