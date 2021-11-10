redux-io is library for data management of network data in
redux and ease of data use in
react. Consists of middleware, reducers, action creators and helpers that provide:
redux
redux actions
react
reselect
Redux is a great library, but it’s not a framework. It’s based on simple concepts that enable the freedom to build, but without clear patterns. But how are you going to manage network data and organize it in store, make async requests, normalize data, handle errors, cache data, monitor data statuses? At Shoutem we developed platform based on
react ecosystem in which we use
redux for managing data. We learned a lot about problems and discovered practices that give answers to above questions. All that is used in development of
redux-io library that we use everyday and enables us powerful data management.
Install
redux-io:
$ npm install --save @shoutem/redux-io
Import middlewares
apiMiddleware,
apiStateMiddleware and add them to your
createStore in
applyMiddleware function from
redux. We are internally using [
redux-api-middleware@2.0.0-beta.1] (https://github.com/agraboso/redux-api-middleware/tree/next) as library for async network requests, so that is the reason you need to add both middlewares respectively.
Example:
import { applyMiddleware, compose, createStore } from 'redux';
import { apiMiddleware } from 'redux-api-middleware';
import { apiStateMiddleware } from '@shoutem/redux-io';
import createLogger from 'redux-logger';
import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import reducer from './reducers'
const logger = createLogger();
const store = createStore(
reducer,
applyMiddleware(thunk, apiMiddleware, apiStateMiddleware, logger)
);
And you are ready to start organizing state, configuring network resources, manage data with actions and use them in react components. Next section gives short intro in usage of redux-io in most common use cases.
For example, you have json-api API endpoint that enables you to fetch items of type
acme.items. You want to get most popular items, so endpoint
http://api.test.com/items?sort=relevance returns you list of items sorted by popularity:
{
"data": [
{
"type": "acme.items",
"id": "1",
"attributes": {
"name": "Rocket",
}
},
{
"type": "acme.items",
"id": "2",
"attributes": {
"name": "Helmet",
}
},
...
]
}
First you want to configure where fetched data will be placed in your state. Use
storage as a normal reducer to define where in your state are instances of objects, and
collection reducer to set place in the state for list holding ids of items that are popular. You are probably asking why do you need those two reducers, but idea is to keep data in redux state normalized. Normalization instances needs to be in one place in the state. However, you can reference it from mutliple parts in the state.
import { storage, collection } from `redux-api-state`;
combineReducers({
items: storage('acme.items'),
popularItems: collection('acme.items', 'popularItems'),
})
After that, you only need to dispatch
find action to fetch popular items from API. Find action is based on redux-api-middleware, and only needs to additional params
schema, and
tag. Schema defines in which
storage will fetched data end up, and
tag defines which
collection will fetch ids of objects.
import { find } from `redux-api-state`;
const config = {
endpoint: 'http://api.test.com/items?sort=relevance',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/vnd.api+json',
},
};
dispatch(find(config, 'acme.items', 'popularItems'));
Upon dispatch,
find will configure action by redux-api-middleware specification, and redux-api-middleware will
You can see that it is by
redux-api-middleware lifecycle. After which redux-api-state will listen on SUCCESS action and will act as:
Storage reducer only adds an item if action is valid and schema value is equal to the action's schema. Collection reducer performs the same, but checks also
tag value. That enable us to have multiple collections of objects, but only one storage with instances of objects. Here is the state after app finished fetching:
state: {
items: {
1: {
"type": "acme.items",
"id": "1",
"attributes": {
"name": "Rocket",
}
},
2: {
"type": "acme.items",
"id": "2",
"attributes": {
"name": "Helmet",
}
},
},
popularItems: [1, 2, 3, ... ],
}
$ npm install && npm test
The package is based on concepts from Željko Rumenjak.