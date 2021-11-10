Redux-composers package introduces additional reducer composers besides combineReducers from redux, which enable to compose hierarchy in different ways. We introduce 3 additional composer reducers: chainReducers , mergeReducers and mapReducers .

By definition, reducer composer is a function that turns multiple reducers into single reducer. Each type of composer manages state and reducers in different way, enabling you to build various hierarchies. Composers can be used in various use cases and combinations with other reducers.

Installation

$ npm install /redux-composers --save

Composers

Chain array of reducers, each reducer receiving state returned by the previous reducer. The final state will be state returned by the last reducer in the chain. Used for responding to new actions, extending and overriding existing actions, adding generic sorting and filtering capabilities, and grouping reducers.

Arguments

reducers (Array): Order of reducers execution in chain is defined by array. Each reducer should:

return same type of state as rest of reducers in array

take into account that other reducers in array can modify state

Returns

(Function): A reducer that invokes every reducer inside the reducers array in chain order, and constructs a state object or array depending on nature of reducers .

Example

function todos ( state = [], action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : return [...state, action.text]) default : return state } } function todosRemove ( state = [], action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'REMOVE_FINISHED_TODOS' : return _.filter(state, (todo) => !todo.isFinished) default : return state } } function sort ( state = [], action ) { if (!action.meta || !action.sortBy) { return state; } const sortBy = action.meta.sortBy; const direction = action.meta.sortDirection || 'asc' ; return _.orderBy(state, sortBy, direction); } export default chainReducers([todos, todosRemove, sort])

mergeReducers(reducers, merger = _.merge)

Merges the states returned by each reducer. Used for responding to new actions, extending and overriding existing actions, adding generic sorting and filtering capabilities, and grouping reducers.

Arguments

reducers (Array): Order of reducers in array defines the order of merging states returned by reducers. Each reducer should:

return same type of state as rest of reducers in array

take into account that other reducers in array can modify state

merger (Function): Optional argument defines method of merging new states produced by reducers. By default _.merge is used, but you can use for example _.assign or any other function with same signature as function(object, [sources]) .

Returns

(Function): A reducer that invokes every reducer inside the reducers array with original state and constructs a state object or array by deep merging states returned by reducers. The final new state will be calculated by performing a merge of all of the states returned by reducers with cloned instance of original state (cloning is performed only in case if any reducer returns new state).

Example

function todos ( state = {}, action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : { const { id, text } = action; return { [id]: { id, text }, }); } default : return state; } } function upperTodos = [], action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : { const { id, text } = action; const upperText = _.upperFirst(text); return [ [id]: { id, upperText }, ]); } default : return state } } export default mergeReducers([todos, upperTodos])

MapReducers is composer that applies reducer on substate that is selected based on key. Key is selected from action based on keySelector . mapReducers can be used when you have need for multiple instances of state, but you want to apply changes only on instance with same key as key in action. Uses map as data structure.

Arguments

keySelector (Function|String): It can be a function or string. Function should be defined as keySelector(action) where function returns key extracted from action . You can also pass string which defines path to property in action . Path can be defined in every convention that _.get understands from lodash library. If key doesn't exists in state then undefined is passed to reducer as state argument and newly produced result from reducer is saved in the state under the reducer's key. Returning undefined or TARGET_ALL_REDUCERS constant from keySelector will pass the action to all reducers.

reducer (Function): Applied to substate under key defined with keySelector . Can be normal redux reducer or reducer factory. In either way, defined or created reducer is applied to part of state under key defined in action. Reducer factory is function that receives key and returns reducer function. In that way enabling to create dynamic reducers for different keys.

Returns

(Function): A reducer that invokes reducer on substate defined with key extracted from action.

Example

function todo ( state, action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : return { id : action.id, text : action.text, completed : false }; default : return state; } }; export default mapReducers( 'id' , todo)

function todoIds ( state= [], action ) => { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : return [...state, action.id]; default : return state; } }; } export default mapReducers( 'meta.categoryId' , todoIds)

Test

npm run test

License

The BSD License Copyright (c) 2016-present, Shoutem