openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@shoutem/redux-composers

by shoutem
0.1.8 (see all)

Additional reducer composers besides combineReducers from redux

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

573

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-composers

Redux-composers package introduces additional reducer composers besides combineReducers from redux, which enable to compose hierarchy in different ways. We introduce 3 additional composer reducers: chainReducers, mergeReducers and mapReducers.

By definition, reducer composer is a function that turns multiple reducers into single reducer. Each type of composer manages state and reducers in different way, enabling you to build various hierarchies. Composers can be used in various use cases and combinations with other reducers.

Installation

$ npm install @shoutem/redux-composers --save

Composers

chainReducers(reducers)

Chain array of reducers, each reducer receiving state returned by the previous reducer. The final state will be state returned by the last reducer in the chain. Used for responding to new actions, extending and overriding existing actions, adding generic sorting and filtering capabilities, and grouping reducers.

Arguments

reducers (Array): Order of reducers execution in chain is defined by array. Each reducer should:

  • return same type of state as rest of reducers in array
  • take into account that other reducers in array can modify state
Returns

(Function): A reducer that invokes every reducer inside the reducers array in chain order, and constructs a state object or array depending on nature of reducers.

Example
function todos(state = [], action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'ADD_TODO':
      return [...state, action.text])
    default:
      return state
  }
}

// extending reducer with new functionality
function todosRemove(state = [], action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'REMOVE_FINISHED_TODOS':
      return _.filter(state, (todo) => !todo.isFinished)
    default:
      return state
  }
}

// generic sort reducer that can be used to sort any array
function sort(state = [], action) {
  if(!action.meta || !action.sortBy) {
    return state;
  }
  
  const sortBy = action.meta.sortBy;
  const direction = action.meta.sortDirection || 'asc';
  
  return _.orderBy(state, sortBy, direction);  
}

export default chainReducers([todos, todosRemove, sort])

mergeReducers(reducers, merger = _.merge)

Merges the states returned by each reducer. Used for responding to new actions, extending and overriding existing actions, adding generic sorting and filtering capabilities, and grouping reducers.

Arguments

reducers (Array): Order of reducers in array defines the order of merging states returned by reducers. Each reducer should:

  • return same type of state as rest of reducers in array
  • take into account that other reducers in array can modify state

merger (Function): Optional argument defines method of merging new states produced by reducers. By default _.merge is used, but you can use for example _.assign or any other function with same signature as function(object, [sources]).

Returns

(Function): A reducer that invokes every reducer inside the reducers array with original state and constructs a state object or array by deep merging states returned by reducers. The final new state will be calculated by performing a merge of all of the states returned by reducers with cloned instance of original state (cloning is performed only in case if any reducer returns new state).

Example
function todos(state = {}, action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'ADD_TODO': {
      const { id, text } = action;
      return {
        [id]: { id, text },
      });
    }
    default:
      return state;
  }
}

// upperCase first letter in text
function upperTodos = [], action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'ADD_TODO': {
      const { id, text } = action;
      const upperText = _.upperFirst(text);
      return [        
        [id]: { id, upperText },
      ]);
    }
    default:
      return state
  }
}

//result will be state with objects with this signature [id]: { id, text, upperText }
export default mergeReducers([todos, upperTodos])

mapReducers(keySelector, reducer)

MapReducers is composer that applies reducer on substate that is selected based on key. Key is selected from action based on keySelector. mapReducers can be used when you have need for multiple instances of state, but you want to apply changes only on instance with same key as key in action. Uses map as data structure.

Arguments

keySelector (Function|String): It can be a function or string. Function should be defined as keySelector(action) where function returns key extracted from action. You can also pass string which defines path to property in action. Path can be defined in every convention that _.get understands from lodash library. If key doesn't exists in state then undefined is passed to reducer as state argument and newly produced result from reducer is saved in the state under the reducer's key. Returning undefined or TARGET_ALL_REDUCERS constant from keySelector will pass the action to all reducers.

reducer (Function): Applied to substate under key defined with keySelector. Can be normal redux reducer or reducer factory. In either way, defined or created reducer is applied to part of state under key defined in action. Reducer factory is function that receives key and returns reducer function. In that way enabling to create dynamic reducers for different keys.

Returns

(Function): A reducer that invokes reducer on substate defined with key extracted from action.

Example
// map of todo objects
function todo(state, action) => {
  switch (action.type) {
    case 'ADD_TODO':
      return {
        id: action.id,
        text: action.text,
        completed: false
      };    
    default:
      return state;
  }
};
export default mapReducers('id', todo)

// list of todos ids per category
function todoIds(state= [], action) => {
  switch (action.type) {
     case 'ADD_TODO':
       return [...state, action.id];
     default:
       return state;
  }
};
}
export default mapReducers('meta.categoryId', todoIds)

Test

$ npm run test

License

The BSD License Copyright (c) 2016-present, Shoutem

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial