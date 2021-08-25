Library for easy renewing of access tokens in OAuth's refresh token flow. This library will monkey patch fetch on your target environment and will try to resolve unauthorized requests automatically by renewing the current access token and then retrying an initial fetch operation.
If you are not familiar with refresh token flow you should check some of the following resources:
Note: This library expects that fetch and promise api's are available at target environment. You should provide a polyfill when necessary.
fetch-token-intercept is available on npm.
$ npm install @shoutem/fetch-token-intercept --save
Before making any fetch requests you should
configure and
authorize this library to support
interception.
Configuration is provided via
config object:
config: {
// (Required) Prepare fetch request for renewing new access token
createAccessTokenRequest: (refreshToken) => request,
// (Required) Parses access token from access token response
parseAccessToken: (response) => accessToken,
// (Required) Defines whether interceptor will intercept this request or just let it pass through
shouldIntercept: (request) => boolean,
// (Required) Defines whether access token will be invalidated after this response
shouldInvalidateAccessToken: (response) => boolean,
// When set, response which invalidates token will be resolved after the token has been renewed
// in effect, token will be loaded in sync with response, otherwise renew will run async to response
shouldWaitForTokenRenewal: boolean,
// Checks if response should be considered unauthorized (by default only 401 responses are
// considered unauthorized). Override this method if you need to trigger token renewal for
// other response statuses. Check API reference for helper method which defines default behaviour
isResponseUnauthorized: (response) => boolean,
// (Required) Adds authorization for intercepted requests
authorizeRequest: (request, accessToken) => authorizedRequest,
// Number of retries after initial request was unauthorized
fetchRetryCount: 1,
// Event invoked when access token has changed
onAccessTokenChange: null,
// Event invoked when response is resolved
onResponse: null,
}
All required methods return a promise to enable reading of request or response body. You should avoid reading the body directly on provided requests and responses and instead clone them first. The library does not clone objects to avoid unnecessary overhead in cases where reading a body is not required to provide data.
To configure the interceptor you should import and call
configure function. And when you obtain
a refresh token you should call
authorize, which accepts refresh and access tokens.
import { configure, authorize } from '@shoutem/fetch-token-intercept';
...
configure(configuration);
// perform authentication with user credentials against your auth server
// when you recieve refresh token (and optionally access token) provide them to interceptor lib
authorize(refreshToken, accessToken);
...
User is now logged in with provided refresh token. If refresh token invalidates interceptor will automatically clear both tokens and further requests won't be intercepted. You should redirect user to authentication screen and re-authorize interceptor on successful authentication.
To manually clear tokens you can call clear method. You should call this when user log outs manually to stop fetch interception.
import { clear } from '@shoutem/fetch-token-intercept';
...
clear();
...
configure(configuration)
Configures fetch token interceptor with provided configuration object.
authorize(refreshToken, accessToken)
Authorizes fetch token interceptor with provided tokens.
clear()
Clears all tokens from interceptor.
unload()
Completely unloads the library and restores initial state.
isResponseUnauthorized(response)
Utility method which determines if given response should be considered unauthorized.
By default, responses with status code
401 are considered unauthorized.
You can use this method in
isResponseUnauthorized of
config object
when you want to extend default behaviour.
$ npm install && npm run test
BSD