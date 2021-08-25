Library for easy renewing of access tokens in OAuth's refresh token flow. This library will monkey patch fetch on your target environment and will try to resolve unauthorized requests automatically by renewing the current access token and then retrying an initial fetch operation.

If you are not familiar with refresh token flow you should check some of the following resources:

Note: This library expects that fetch and promise api's are available at target environment. You should provide a polyfill when necessary.

Installation

fetch-token-intercept is available on npm.

$ npm install @shoutem/ fetch -token-intercept

Getting started

Before making any fetch requests you should configure and authorize this library to support interception.

Configuration is provided via config object:

config: { createAccessTokenRequest: ( refreshToken ) => request, parseAccessToken: ( response ) => accessToken, shouldIntercept: ( request ) => boolean , shouldInvalidateAccessToken: ( response ) => boolean , shouldWaitForTokenRenewal: boolean , isResponseUnauthorized: ( response ) => boolean , authorizeRequest: ( request, accessToken ) => authorizedRequest, fetchRetryCount: 1 , onAccessTokenChange: null , onResponse: null , }

All required methods return a promise to enable reading of request or response body. You should avoid reading the body directly on provided requests and responses and instead clone them first. The library does not clone objects to avoid unnecessary overhead in cases where reading a body is not required to provide data.

To configure the interceptor you should import and call configure function. And when you obtain a refresh token you should call authorize , which accepts refresh and access tokens.

import { configure, authorize } from '@shoutem/fetch-token-intercept' ; ... configure(configuration); authorize(refreshToken, accessToken); ...

User is now logged in with provided refresh token. If refresh token invalidates interceptor will automatically clear both tokens and further requests won't be intercepted. You should redirect user to authentication screen and re-authorize interceptor on successful authentication.

To manually clear tokens you can call clear method. You should call this when user log outs manually to stop fetch interception.

import { clear } from '@shoutem/fetch-token-intercept' ; ... clear(); ...

API reference

Exports

configure(configuration)

Configures fetch token interceptor with provided configuration object.

authorize(refreshToken, accessToken)

Authorizes fetch token interceptor with provided tokens.

clear()

Clears all tokens from interceptor.

unload()

Completely unloads the library and restores initial state.

isResponseUnauthorized(response)

Utility method which determines if given response should be considered unauthorized. By default, responses with status code 401 are considered unauthorized. You can use this method in isResponseUnauthorized of config object when you want to extend default behaviour.

Tests

npm install && npm run test

License

BSD