Shoutem CLI is a command line tool which helps you build Shoutem extensions.
You can read more about CLI in our documentation
For local development there are three ways of approaching this:
npm i inside repository
node path/to/build/shoutem.js <command>, where
<command> is the command you're testing
After making changes to the code, you can run
rm -rf build && npm run build to recompile and then continue using step 2 described above.
While messy and harder to keep track of changes (since you can't see the diff directly), this has proven effective. You can make changes in your global
node_modules directory on your machine in the
src directory, then re-build the CLI using
npm run build within the
cli directory (where the package.json is).
Prerequisites:
package.json edited in such a way that the
prepare script is replaced with a
preinstall script
You can see the changes you've made with your code and how they affect the CLI by using
npm i -g shoutem/cli#<commit_hash>, e.g.:
npm i -g shoutem/cli#6874qbr
This can also be used for testing before release, unlike the other two methods.
NOTE: Once a release is ready, make sure to turn the preinstall script back into a prepare script as users may not have babel-cli installed.