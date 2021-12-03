openbase logo
@shoutem/cli

by shoutem
0.14.1 (see all)

Shoutem CLI is a tool which helps you build Shoutem extensions faster

Readme

Shoutem CLI

Shoutem CLI is a command line tool which helps you build Shoutem extensions.

You can read more about CLI in our documentation

Local Development

For local development there are three ways of approaching this:

1. Compiling and running from the repository

  1. Run npm i inside repository
  2. Run node path/to/build/shoutem.js <command>, where <command> is the command you're testing

After making changes to the code, you can run rm -rf build && npm run build to recompile and then continue using step 2 described above.

2. Editing global node_modules

While messy and harder to keep track of changes (since you can't see the diff directly), this has proven effective. You can make changes in your global node_modules directory on your machine in the src directory, then re-build the CLI using npm run build within the cli directory (where the package.json is).

3. Installing via git commit hash

Prerequisites:

  • babel-cli v6.8.0 installed globally on your machine
  • commit should have package.json edited in such a way that the prepare script is replaced with a preinstall script

You can see the changes you've made with your code and how they affect the CLI by using npm i -g shoutem/cli#<commit_hash>, e.g.: npm i -g shoutem/cli#6874qbr

This can also be used for testing before release, unlike the other two methods.

NOTE: Once a release is ready, make sure to turn the preinstall script back into a prepare script as users may not have babel-cli installed.

