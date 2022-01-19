When building an application, there is a need to create animations to enrich the user experience. Although React Native provides a way to implement arbitrary animations, it is not an easy task to do it, even for simple animations. That's where
@shoutem/animation package comes in. Package contains animation components that should be wrapped around components that you want to get animated and driver that controls the animations.
$ npm install --save @shoutem/animation
All the documentation is available on the Developer portal.
To see animation components in action, start by creating new React Native project:
$ react-native init HelloWorld
Locate to project and install
@shoutem/animation:
$ cd HelloWorld
$ npm install --save @shoutem/animation
Now, simply copy the following to your
index.ios.js file of React Native project:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
Text,
View,
ScrollView,
StyleSheet,
} from 'react-native';
import {
FadeOut,
FadeIn,
ZoomOut,
ZoomIn,
ScrollDriver,
} from '@shoutem/animation';
export default class App extends Component<{}> {
render() {
// Create new ScrollDriver that will animate animations
// when passing through scroll positions in input range
const driver = new ScrollDriver();
return (
<ScrollView {...driver.scrollViewProps}>
<View style={style.container}>
{/* This will fade out and zoom in on scroll position 100 */}
<ZoomIn driver={driver} inputRange={[50, 100]} maxFactor={3}>
<FadeOut driver={driver} inputRange={[50, 100]}>
<Text>Good Bye</Text>
</FadeOut>
</ZoomIn>
{/* This will fade in and zoom out on scroll position 200 */}
<ZoomOut driver={driver} inputRange={[150, 200]} maxFactor={3}>
<FadeIn driver={driver} inputRange={[150, 200]}>
<Text>Hello</Text>
</FadeIn>
</ZoomOut>
</View>
</ScrollView>
);
}
}
const style = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
height: 800,
flexDirection: 'column',
justifyContent: 'space-around',
alignItems: 'center',
},
});
Finally, run the app!
$ react-native run-ios
For more complex animations, run application from
examples folder:
$ git clone git@github.com:shoutem/animation.git
$ cd animation/examples/ShoutemAnimation/
$ npm install
$ react-native run-ios
