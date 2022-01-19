Animations

When building an application, there is a need to create animations to enrich the user experience. Although React Native provides a way to implement arbitrary animations, it is not an easy task to do it, even for simple animations. That's where @shoutem/animation package comes in. Package contains animation components that should be wrapped around components that you want to get animated and driver that controls the animations.

Install

$ npm install --save @shoutem/animation

Docs

All the documentation is available on the Developer portal.

Community

Join our community on Facebook. Also, feel free to ask a question on Stack Overflow using "shoutem" tag.

Examples

To see animation components in action, start by creating new React Native project:

$ react-native init HelloWorld

Locate to project and install @shoutem/animation :

$ cd HelloWorld $ npm install --save @shoutem/animation

Now, simply copy the following to your index.ios.js file of React Native project:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, Text, View, ScrollView, StyleSheet, } from 'react-native' ; import { FadeOut, FadeIn, ZoomOut, ZoomIn, ScrollDriver, } from '@shoutem/animation' ; export default class App extends Component < {}> { render() { const driver = new ScrollDriver(); return ( < ScrollView { ...driver.scrollViewProps }> < View style = {style.container} > {/* This will fade out and zoom in on scroll position 100 */} < ZoomIn driver = {driver} inputRange = {[50, 100 ]} maxFactor = {3} > < FadeOut driver = {driver} inputRange = {[50, 100 ]}> < Text > Good Bye </ Text > </ FadeOut > </ ZoomIn > {/* This will fade in and zoom out on scroll position 200 */} < ZoomOut driver = {driver} inputRange = {[150, 200 ]} maxFactor = {3} > < FadeIn driver = {driver} inputRange = {[150, 200 ]}> < Text > Hello </ Text > </ FadeIn > </ ZoomOut > </ View > </ ScrollView > ); } } const style = StyleSheet.create({ container : { height : 800 , flexDirection : 'column' , justifyContent : 'space-around' , alignItems : 'center' , }, });

Finally, run the app!

$ react-native run-ios

For more complex animations, run application from examples folder:

$ git clone git@github.com:shoutem/animation.git $ cd animation/examples/ShoutemAnimation/ $ npm install $ react-native run-ios

UI Toolkit

Shoutem UI is a part of the Shoutem UI Toolkit that enables you to build professionally looking React Native apps with ease.

It consists of three libraries:

@shoutem/ui: beautiful and customizable UI components

@shoutem/theme: “CSS-way” of styling entire app

@shoutem/animation: declarative way of applying ready-made animations

License

The BSD License

Copyright (c) 2016-present, Shoutem