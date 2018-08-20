This is yet another QR Code generator.
png,
svg,
eps and
pdf formats;
npm install qr-image
Example:
var qr = require('qr-image');
var qr_svg = qr.image('I love QR!', { type: 'svg' });
qr_svg.pipe(require('fs').createWriteStream('i_love_qr.svg'));
var svg_string = qr.imageSync('I love QR!', { type: 'svg' });
Example For generate images in client side:
var qr = require('qr-image');
router.get('/qr', function(){
var code = qr.image('http://www.google.com', { type: 'png' });
res.setHeader('Content-type', 'image/png'); //sent qr image to client side
code.pipe(res);
});
then in the html files:
<img src="/qr" alt="qrcode">
qr = require('qr-image')
qr.image(text, [ec_level | options]) — Readable stream with image data;
qr.imageSync(text, [ec_level | options]) — string with image data. (Buffer for
png);
qr.svgObject(text, [ec_level | options]) — object with SVG path and size;
qr.matrix(text, [ec_level]) — 2D array of booleans. Y is indexed first (e.g.
[y][x] NOT
[x][y]),
[0][0] is the top left, and
true means black.
text — text to encode;
ec_level — error correction level. One of
L,
M,
Q,
H. Default
M.
options — image options object:
ec_level — default
M.
type — image type. Possible values
png (default),
svg,
pdf and
eps.
size (png and svg only) — size of one module in pixels. Default
5 for png and
undefined for svg.
margin — white space around QR image in modules. Default
4 for
png and
1 for others.
customize (only png) — function to customize qr bitmap before encoding to PNG.
parse_url (experimental, default
false) — try to optimize QR-code for URLs.
zlib.deflateSync instead of
pako.