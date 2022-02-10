The only Official Modern Frontend with Progressive Web App features for Shopware 6.
See the official documentation to get started.
You can find there: fundamentials, concepts, migration guides, cookbook, troubleshooting and many many more.
Shopware 6 is the next generation of open-source eCommerce software based on bleeding-edge technologies powered by Symfony and Vue.js. Focused on an API-first approach, Shopware provides more flexibility and less complexity.
PS: Check StorefrontUI - our UI library for eCommerce.
Try out our open demo and if you like it first give us some star on Github ★ and then contact us on #shopware-pwa channel @ Vue Storefront Official Discord or via contributors@vuestorefront.io.
This demo site is connected to Shopware 6.
If you have any questions or ideas feel free to join our discord: https://discord.vuestorefront.io
Before you start testing it locally, try it out on CodeSandbox (including shopware-pwa CLI commands in embedded terminal)
Create a directory for your project and enter it
mkdir my-shopware-pwa
cd ./my-shopware-pwa
initialize project inside the directory
npx @shopware-pwa/cli init
It will ask for the address to yous shopware instance, access token, and admin credentials to load plugins. Only the first two are required to start the instance, and default settings will point to our demo instance. Then you can just begin local development by typing:
yarn dev
Your application will be available on http://localhost:3000.
Now you have complete ShopwarePWA project running locally.
You can simply invoke once again
shopware-pwa init and pass data to your custom instance.
Another way of doing this:
shopware-pwa.config.js inside the root of the newly created project
module.exports = {
shopwareEndpoint: "https://shopware6-demo.vuestorefront.io",
shopwareAccessToken: "SWSCVJJET0RQAXFNBMTDZTV1OQ",
};
npx @shopware-pwa/cli init (to refresh plugins from instance) and then
yarn dev
Read full instruction in
CHEATSHEET.md file.
If you already have some Shopware PWA plugins installed (like HelloCody plugin example), then you can generate plugin files
npx @shopware-pwa/cli init
or, for CLI installed globally
shopware-pwa init
Will ask you for username and password for shopware instance, to load installed plugins.
When you create fork and clone repo, just type
yarn start to install node dependencies and run the post-install script that builds and links packages, it also creates a test-project in root catalogue, which is ignored by git. Now, you're ready to develop. You can watch the compilation process by running
yarn dev or
yarn dev:<package-name>to specify the package that you will be working on. It also builds all necessary packages and
Please, remember to always during development have opened terminal with
yarn test --watch command fired.
To see the project, go to
./test-project and run
yarn dev. The project will be available in your browser at http://localhost:3000.
You can test changes directly in ignored test-project directory or make changes inside packages (for example default-theme).
A more advanced development guide will be available soon.
It is a product, that will allow Shopware users to quickly set up a headless storefront for Shopware 6 eCommerce systems. It will provide all the PWA benefits like app-like experience, on-mobile-installation, service worker caching and more. Shopware-PWA by default will is equipped with a ready-to-go theme built on StorefrontUI.
It is a native integration dedicated for Shopware 6, which means all the Shopware developers will not have to learn new approaches and naming conventions. The goal of the product is to keep the entry threshold as low as possible to make further implementations fast and straightforward. The product will be compatible with the Shopware 6 Plugins Ecosystem.
This is one of the critical components in Shopware-PWA architecture. It is a separate package built for TypeScript community to allow them to work with Shopware 6 API. It provides all the methods to work with SalesChannel-API of Shopware 6. Shopware-PWA uses that package for communication with Shopware backend.
It is an excellent design system for the UI layer of your eCommerce systems. Storefront UI is an independent, Vue.js-based, the library of UI components for developers, designers, and agencies striving to build fabulous storefronts.
Read more: https://www.storefrontui.io/.
In Vue Storefront 1, we provided full offline support.
In Shopware-PWA we will go for a service worker caching. That means the product will use Shopware 6 logic through API instead of recreating all of the business logic in the frontend layer.
However, service workers will allow you to browse the catalogue offline.
Before starting the implementation of Shopware-PWA, we’ve made an in-depth analysis of all our previous experience, that we earned during the implement of Vue Storefront 1. After gathering all the lessons learnt, we decided to build a tech-driven high-quality product, that will meet the business needs.
We follow official VueJS coding standards - https://vuejs.org/v2/style-guide/.
We also setup Prettier (https://prettier.io/) on git pre-commit hook to automatically format all the code before pushing it to the remote repository. This way, we make sure that all the code’s been written using the same standards. It makes the process of learning the codebase of the product much easier and smoother for all the new developers.
We use CircleCI for continuous integration tool. In the pipeline, we run a few necessary checks, and we check if the unit tests coverage did not decrease and we rebuild the application to verify if the new code does not break up the build.
In the early stages of the development, we decided to keep 100% of unit tests code coverage. That means you will not be surprised by the changed behaviour of the methods in your storefront product. If you break it, you will be notified by the tests.
In the next phases of development, we will make the following decisions associated with testing. We will probably cover critical paths with end2end testing.
Right now, for testing, we use the Jest framework - https://jestjs.io/.
Versioning of Shopware-PWA is not dependent on Shopware 6 versioning. We will stick to semantic versioning. As we build the package - all the packages for Shopware 7 (and so on) will have separate versioning.
We experimentally use conventional commit messages to generate the changelog automatically. https://www.conventionalcommits.org
