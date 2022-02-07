This package contains the e2e test suite for Shopware 6. The test suite is built on top of Cypress as well as the following Cypress plugins:
Depending on your environment (administration or storefront) please create the following folder structure:
Resources
`-- app
`-- <environment>
`-- test
`-- e2e
`-- cypress
|-- fixtures
|-- integration
|-- plugins
`-- support
Inside the
Resources/app/<environment>/test/e2e folder, please run
npm init -y to create a
package.json. It's very convenient to place a script inside the newly created
package.json to run the tests locally. To do so, please add the following section:
"scripts": {
"open": "node_modules/.bin/cypress open"
},
Now install this package using the following command:
npm install --save @shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform
Next up, please create a new file
e2e/cypress/plugins/index.js with the following content:
module.exports = require('@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform/cypress/plugins');
Last but not least, create a new file
e2e/cypress/support/index.js with the following content:
// Require test suite commons
require('@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform/cypress/support');
Please head over to the Cypress documentation to get familiar with the testing framework. As please get familar with our documentation for Cypress in Shopware and our how-to guide on how to write test using Cypress.
Switch to the folder
Resources/app/<enviroment>/test/e2e and execute the following command:
CYPRESS_baseUrl=<your-url> npm run open
It opens up the Cypress test runner which allows you to run and debug your tests.
In the following configuration, a new job called
.E2E was created as a template. It installs shopware, installs the plugin, initializes the administration and storefront, sets up a testing database and executes the tests.
.E2E:
stage: E2E
dependencies: []
services:
- name: docker:18.09.7-dind
alias: docker
- name: mariadb:10.3
alias: mysql
artifacts:
when: always
paths:
- development/build/artifacts/e2e/
reports:
junit: development/build/artifacts/e2e/*.xml
script:
- ./psh.phar init --APP_ENV="prod"
- php bin/console plugin:refresh
- php bin/console plugin:install --activate $PLUGINAME -c
- ./psh.phar storefront:init --APP_ENV="prod" --DB_NAME="shopware_e2e"
- ./psh.phar administration:init --APP_ENV="prod"
- ./psh.phar e2e:dump-db --APP_ENV="prod"
- chown -R 1000:1000 .
- docker run --name cypress -d -t --add-host="docker.vm:$(hostname -I)" -e CYPRESS_baseUrl=http://docker.vm:8000 -v $(pwd)/custom/plugins/$PLUGINAME/src/Resources/app/$MODULE/test/e2e:/e2e -v $(pwd):/app cypress/browsers:node10.11.0-chrome75
- docker exec cypress npm clean-install --prefix /e2e
- forever start custom/plugins/$PLUGINAME/src/Resources/app/$MODULE/test/e2e/node_modules/@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite/routes/cypress.js
- docker exec cypress npx cypress run --project /e2e --browser chrome --config baseUrl=http://docker.vm:8000 --config numTestsKeptInMemory=0 --spec e2e/cypress/integration/**/*
- docker rm -f cypress
Administration E2E:
extends: .E2E
variables:
MODULE: "administration"
PLUGINAME: "SwagCustomizedProduct"
Storefront E2E:
extends: .E2E
variables:
MODULE: "storefront"
PLUGINAME: "SwagCustomizedProduct"
At the bottom of the configuration file we created another job called
Administration E2E. It extends the previously created job
.E2E and sets up enviroment variables to modify the plugin name as well as the enviroment (administration or storefront).
The package contains a bunch of pre-built commands for easier navigation in the administration as well as storefront using Cypress.
cy.setLocaleToEnGb()
cy.login(userType)
cy.get('input[name="companyName"]').typeAndCheck('shopware AG');
cy.get('input[name="companyName"]').clearTypeAndCheck('shopware AG');
cy.get('input[name="companyName"]').clearTypeCheckAndEnter('shopware AG');
cy.get('.select-payment-method')
.typeMultiSelectAndCheck('Invoice', {
searchTerm: 'Invoice'
});
cy.get('.select-payment-method')
.typeMultiSelectAndCheckMultiple(['Invoice', 'Paid in advance', 'Cash on delivery']);
cy.get('.sw-sales-channel-switch')
.typeSingleSelect('Storefront', '.sw-entity-single-select');
cy.get('.sw-sales-channel-switch')
.typeSingleSelectAndCheck('Storefront', '.sw-entity-single-select');
cy.get('.sw-settings-shipping-detail__delivery-time')
.typeLegacySelectAndCheck(
'1-3 days', {
searchTerm: '1-3 days'
}
);
cy.get('.sw-search-bar__input').typeAndCheckSearchField('Ruler');
cy.awaitAndCheckNotification('Shipping method "Luftpost" has been deleted.');
cy.clickContextMenuItem(
'.sw-customer-list__view-action',
'.sw-context-button__button',
'.sw-data-grid__row--0'
);
cy.clickMainMenuItem({
targetPath: '#/sw/product/index',
mainMenuId: 'sw-catalogue',
subMenuId: 'sw-product'
});
cy.openUserActionMenu();
cy.get('.sw-cms-sidebar__block-preview')
.first()
.dragTo('.sw-cms-section__empty-stage');
cy.setEntitySearchable('shipping_method', 'name');
cy.setEntitySearchable('media', ['fileName', 'title']);
cy.onlyOnFeature('FEATURE_NEXT_101')
cy.skipOnFeature('FEATURE_NEXT_101')
cy.getSalesChannelId()
cy.storefrontApiRequest(method, endpoint, header = {}, body = {})
cy.getRandomProductInformationForCheckout()
cy.activateShopwareTheme();
cy.cleanUpPreviousState();
cy.openInitialPage();
cy.authenticate()
cy.loginViaApi()
cy.searchViaAdminApi(data)
cy.requestAdminApi(method, url, requestData)
cy.updateViaAdminApi(endpoint, id, data)
It's possible to use a local clone of the testsuite instead of the package here on Github. It opens up the ability to write new commands and / or modify the behavior of the testsuite without pushing it to the
master branch.
npm link provides a convenient way for it.
git clone git@github.com:shopware/e2e-testsuite-platform.git
cd e2e-testsuite-platform
npm link
# Switch to the e2e folder inside your project for example:
# custom/plugins/customized-product/src/Resources/app/storefront/test/e2e
npm uninstall @shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform # removes the remote copy of the package from github
npm link @shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform
Sometimes, it's possible, that the just mentioned approach does not work with some path links. For that, we suggest to directly and cautiously work in your
node_modules/@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform directory to test your changes.
If those changes work as expected, you should still use the normal Pull Request workflow of GitHub to provide your changes. You can execute a final check, if you delete your
package-lock.json file and
node_modules folder and provide a direct link to your GitHub Branch via the
package.json like this:
{
"dependencies": {
"@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform": "git@github.com:shopware/e2e-testsuite-platform.git#next-123/my-awesome-change"
}
}
After that,
npm install will do the trick and your pushed changed should appear. But don't forget, that the changes in the
package.json should only be used until your branch has been merged and released.