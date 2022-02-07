E2E Platform Testsuite for Shopware 6

This package contains the e2e test suite for Shopware 6. The test suite is built on top of Cypress as well as the following Cypress plugins:

Setup for plugins

Depending on your environment (administration or storefront) please create the following folder structure:

Resources `-- app `-- <environment> `-- test `-- e2e `-- cypress |-- fixtures |-- integration |-- plugins `-- support

Inside the Resources/app/<environment>/test/e2e folder, please run npm init -y to create a package.json . It's very convenient to place a script inside the newly created package.json to run the tests locally. To do so, please add the following section:

"scripts" : { "open" : "node_modules/.bin/cypress open" },

Now install this package using the following command:

npm install --save @shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform

Next up, please create a new file e2e/cypress/plugins/index.js with the following content:

module .exports = require ( '@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform/cypress/plugins' );

Last but not least, create a new file e2e/cypress/support/index.js with the following content:

require ( '@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform/cypress/support' );

Writing tests

Please head over to the Cypress documentation to get familiar with the testing framework. As please get familar with our documentation for Cypress in Shopware and our how-to guide on how to write test using Cypress.

Locally running tests

Switch to the folder Resources/app/<enviroment>/test/e2e and execute the following command:

CYPRESS_baseUrl=<your-url> npm run open

It opens up the Cypress test runner which allows you to run and debug your tests.

Gitlab integration

In the following configuration, a new job called .E2E was created as a template. It installs shopware, installs the plugin, initializes the administration and storefront, sets up a testing database and executes the tests.

.E2E: stage: E2E dependencies: [] services: - name: docker:18.09.7-dind alias: docker - name: mariadb:10.3 alias: mysql artifacts: when: always paths: - development/build/artifacts/e2e/ reports: junit: development/build/artifacts/e2e/*.xml script: - ./psh.phar init --APP_ENV="prod" - php bin/console plugin:refresh - php bin/console plugin:install --activate $PLUGINAME -c - ./psh.phar storefront:init --APP_ENV="prod" --DB_NAME="shopware_e2e" - ./psh.phar administration:init --APP_ENV="prod" - ./psh.phar e2e:dump-db --APP_ENV="prod" - chown -R 1000 :1000 . - docker run --name cypress -d -t --add-host="docker.vm:$(hostname -I)" -e CYPRESS_baseUrl=http://docker.vm:8000 -v $(pwd)/custom/plugins/$PLUGINAME/src/Resources/app/$MODULE/test/e2e:/e2e -v $(pwd):/app cypress/browsers:node10.11.0-chrome75 - docker exec cypress npm clean-install --prefix /e2e - forever start custom/plugins/$PLUGINAME/src/Resources/app/$MODULE/test/e2e/node_modules/@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite/routes/cypress.js - docker exec cypress npx cypress run --project /e2e --browser chrome --config baseUrl=http://docker.vm:8000 --config numTestsKeptInMemory=0 --spec e2e/cypress/integration/**/* - docker rm -f cypress Administration E2E: extends: .E2E variables: MODULE: "administration" PLUGINAME: "SwagCustomizedProduct" Storefront E2E: extends: .E2E variables: MODULE: "storefront" PLUGINAME: "SwagCustomizedProduct"

At the bottom of the configuration file we created another job called Administration E2E . It extends the previously created job .E2E and sets up enviroment variables to modify the plugin name as well as the enviroment (administration or storefront).

Commands

The package contains a bunch of pre-built commands for easier navigation in the administration as well as storefront using Cypress.

General commands

Switches administration UI locale to EN_GB

cy.setLocaleToEnGb()

Logs in to the Administration manually

cy.login(userType)

Types in an input element and checks if the content was correctly typed

cy.get( 'input[name="companyName"]' ).typeAndCheck( 'shopware AG' );

Clears field, types in an input element and checks if the content was correctly typed

cy.get( 'input[name="companyName"]' ).clearTypeAndCheck( 'shopware AG' );

Clears field, types in an input element, checks if the content was correctly typed and presses enter

cy.get( 'input[name="companyName"]' ).clearTypeCheckAndEnter( 'shopware AG' );

Types in a sw-select field and checks if the content was correctly typed (multi select)

cy.get( '.select-payment-method' ) .typeMultiSelectAndCheck( 'Invoice' , { searchTerm : 'Invoice' });

Types multiple values in a sw-multi-select field and checks if the content was set correctly (multi select)

cy.get( '.select-payment-method' ) .typeMultiSelectAndCheckMultiple([ 'Invoice' , 'Paid in advance' , 'Cash on delivery' ]);

Types in an sw-select field (single select)

cy.get( '.sw-sales-channel-switch' ) .typeSingleSelect( 'Storefront' , '.sw-entity-single-select' );

Types in an sw-select field and checks if the content was correctly typed (single select)

cy.get( '.sw-sales-channel-switch' ) .typeSingleSelectAndCheck( 'Storefront' , '.sw-entity-single-select' );

Types in an legacy swSelect field and checks if the content was correctly typed

cy.get( '.sw-settings-shipping-detail__delivery-time' ) .typeLegacySelectAndCheck( '1-3 days' , { searchTerm : '1-3 days' } );

Types in the global search field and verify search terms in url

cy.get( '.sw-search-bar__input' ).typeAndCheckSearchField( 'Ruler' );

Wait for a notification to appear and check its message

cy.awaitAndCheckNotification( 'Shipping method "Luftpost" has been deleted.' );

Click context menu in order to cause a desired action

cy.clickContextMenuItem( '.sw-customer-list__view-action' , '.sw-context-button__button' , '.sw-data-grid__row--0' );

Navigate to module by clicking the corresponding main menu item

cy.clickMainMenuItem({ targetPath : '#/sw/product/index' , mainMenuId : 'sw-catalogue' , subMenuId : 'sw-product' });

Click user menu to open it up

cy.openUserActionMenu();

Performs a drag and drop operation

cy.get( '.sw-cms-sidebar__block-preview' ) .first() .dragTo( '.sw-cms-section__empty-stage' );

Set the entity and default search configurations of its fields to be searchable

cy.setEntitySearchable( 'shipping_method' , 'name' ); cy.setEntitySearchable( 'media' , [ 'fileName' , 'title' ]);

Skip test if a feature is not activated

cy.onlyOnFeature( 'FEATURE_NEXT_101' )

Skip test if a feature is activated

cy.skipOnFeature( 'FEATURE_NEXT_101' )

Storefront commands

Get the sales channel Id via Admin API

cy.getSalesChannelId()

Performs Storefront Api Requests

cy.storefrontApiRequest(method, endpoint, header = {}, body = {})

Returns random product with id, name and url to view product

cy.getRandomProductInformationForCheckout()

System commands

Activates Shopware theme for Cypress test runner

cy.activateShopwareTheme();

Cleans up any previous state by restoring database and clearing caches

cy.cleanUpPreviousState();

Opens up the administration initially and waits for the "me" call to be successful

cy.openInitialPage();

API commands

Authenticate towards the Shopware API

cy.authenticate()

Logs in silently using Shopware API

cy.loginViaApi()

Search for an existing entity using Shopware API at the given endpoint

cy.searchViaAdminApi(data)

Handling API requests

cy.requestAdminApi(method, url, requestData)

cy.updateViaAdminApi(endpoint, id, data)

Local development of the testsuite

It's possible to use a local clone of the testsuite instead of the package here on Github. It opens up the ability to write new commands and / or modify the behavior of the testsuite without pushing it to the master branch. npm link provides a convenient way for it.

git clone git@github.com:shopware/e2e-testsuite-platform.git cd e2e-testsuite-platform npm link npm uninstall @shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform npm link @shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform

Developing with symlinking issues

Sometimes, it's possible, that the just mentioned approach does not work with some path links. For that, we suggest to directly and cautiously work in your node_modules/@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform directory to test your changes.

If those changes work as expected, you should still use the normal Pull Request workflow of GitHub to provide your changes. You can execute a final check, if you delete your package-lock.json file and node_modules folder and provide a direct link to your GitHub Branch via the package.json like this:

{ "dependencies" : { "@shopware-ag/e2e-testsuite-platform" : "git@github.com:shopware/e2e-testsuite-platform.git#next-123/my-awesome-change" } }