@shopify/theme-rte

by Shopify
4.1.1 (see all)

Theme Scripts is a collection of utility libraries which help theme developers with problems unique to Shopify Themes.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

596

GitHub Stars

418

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Theme Scripts

License: MIT Build Status

Theme Scripts is a collection of handy utility libraries which assist theme developers with problems unique to Shopify Themes development environment.

Theme scripts are uncoupled from a particular UI. Typically, they are used alongside a customized solution for a particular theme. For example, @shopify/theme-cart is a great way to interact with the Shopify Cart API and add and remove items, but it does not enforce a particular pattern to display or update the visual state of the cart.

Packages

package
theme-a11yREADMEnpm version
theme-addressesREADMEnpm version
theme-cartREADMEnpm version
theme-currencyREADMEnpm version
theme-imagesREADMEnpm version
theme-predictive-searchREADMEnpm version
theme-productREADMEnpm version
theme-product-formREADMEnpm version
theme-rteREADMEnpm version
theme-sectionsREADMEnpm version

Contributing

For help on setting up the repository locally, building, testing, and contributing please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Code of Conduct

All developers who wish to contribute through code or issues, take a look at the Code of Conduct.

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Shopify. See LICENSE for further details.

