Theme Scripts is a collection of handy utility libraries which assist theme developers with problems unique to Shopify Themes development environment.
Theme scripts are uncoupled from a particular UI. Typically, they are used alongside a customized solution for a particular theme. For example,
@shopify/theme-cart is a great way to interact with the Shopify Cart API and add and remove items, but it does not enforce a particular pattern to display or update the visual state of the cart.
|package
|theme-a11y
|README
|theme-addresses
|README
|theme-cart
|README
|theme-currency
|README
|theme-images
|README
|theme-predictive-search
|README
|theme-product
|README
|theme-product-form
|README
|theme-rte
|README
|theme-sections
|README
For help on setting up the repository locally, building, testing, and contributing please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
All developers who wish to contribute through code or issues, take a look at the Code of Conduct.
Copyright (c) 2018 Shopify. See LICENSE for further details.