A linter for Shopify theme localization written in Node.
⚠️ Theme Lint is not actively maintained. Check out Theme Check, which implements the same lints along with many other features.
Add
theme-lint as a devDependency to a Shopify theme by running the following command inside of the theme directory:
$ npm install --save-dev @shopify/theme-lint
Add a new NPM script to your theme's
package.json like so:
"scripts": {
"lint": "theme-lint ./dist"
}
Finally, run
npm run lint to run the translation tests.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.