@shopify/theme-lint

by Shopify
3.1.0 (see all)

A linter for Shopify theme localization written in Node.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Theme Lint

Build Status npm version

A linter for Shopify theme localization written in Node.

⚠️ Theme Lint is not actively maintained. Check out Theme Check, which implements the same lints along with many other features.

Getting started

Add theme-lint as a devDependency to a Shopify theme by running the following command inside of the theme directory:

$ npm install --save-dev @shopify/theme-lint

Add a new NPM script to your theme's package.json like so:

"scripts": {
  "lint": "theme-lint ./dist"
}

Finally, run npm run lint to run the translation tests.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

