Theme Lint

A linter for Shopify theme localization written in Node.

⚠️ Theme Lint is not actively maintained. Check out Theme Check, which implements the same lints along with many other features.

Getting started

Add theme-lint as a devDependency to a Shopify theme by running the following command inside of the theme directory:

$ npm install --save-dev @shopify/theme-lint

Add a new NPM script to your theme's package.json like so:

"scripts" : { "lint" : "theme-lint ./dist" }

Finally, run npm run lint to run the translation tests.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.