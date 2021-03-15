Theme Scripts

Theme Scripts is a collection of handy utility libraries which assist theme developers with problems unique to Shopify Themes development environment.

Theme scripts are uncoupled from a particular UI. Typically, they are used alongside a customized solution for a particular theme. For example, @shopify/theme-cart is a great way to interact with the Shopify Cart API and add and remove items, but it does not enforce a particular pattern to display or update the visual state of the cart.

Packages

package theme-a11y README theme-addresses README theme-cart README theme-currency README theme-images README theme-predictive-search README theme-product README theme-product-form README theme-rte README theme-sections README

Contributing

For help on setting up the repository locally, building, testing, and contributing please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Code of Conduct

All developers who wish to contribute through code or issues, take a look at the Code of Conduct.

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Shopify. See LICENSE for further details.