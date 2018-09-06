❗ This project is deprecated. This means Shopify will not be maintaining it going forward. If you are interested in building a Shopify app using first party tools then check out our other libraries:
These are all used internally and written against technologies we use for our own applications. Of course, if you wish to continue using Express, feel free to fork this codebase and continue it as you wish.
A small set of abstractions that will help you quickly build an Express.js app that consumes the Shopify API.
const express = require('express');
const shopifyExpress = require('@shopify/shopify-express');
const session = require('express-session');
const app = express();
const {
SHOPIFY_APP_KEY,
SHOPIFY_APP_HOST,
SHOPIFY_APP_SECRET,
NODE_ENV,
} = process.env;
// session is necessary for api proxy and auth verification
app.use(session({secret: SHOPIFY_APP_SECRET}));
const {routes, withShop} = shopifyExpress({
host: SHOPIFY_APP_HOST,
apiKey: SHOPIFY_APP_KEY,
secret: SHOPIFY_APP_SECRET,
scope: ['write_orders, write_products'],
accessMode: 'offline',
afterAuth(request, response) {
const { session: { accessToken, shop } } = request;
// install webhooks or hook into your own app here
return response.redirect('/');
},
});
// mounts '/auth' and '/api' off of '/shopify'
app.use('/shopify', routes);
// shields myAppMiddleware from being accessed without session
app.use('/myApp', withShop({authBaseUrl: '/shopify'}), myAppMiddleware)
const {routes} = shopifyExpress(config);
app.use('/', routes);
Provides mountable routes for authentication and API proxying. The authentication endpoint also handles shop session storage using a configurable storage strategy (defaults to SQLite).
/auth/shopify
Serves a login endpoint so merchants can access your app with a shop session.
/api
Proxies requests to the api for the currently logged in shop. Useful to securely use api endpoints from a client application without having to worry about CORS.
shopifyExpress's config takes an optional
shopStore key, You can use this to define a strategy for how the module will store your persistent data for user sessions.
By default the package comes with
MemoryStrategy,
RedisStrategy, and
SqliteStrategy. If none are specified, the default is
MemoryStrategy.
Simple javascript object based memory store for development purposes. Do not use this in production!
const shopifyExpress = require('@shopify/shopify-express');
const {MemoryStrategy} = require('@shopify/shopify-express/strategies');
const shopify = shopifyExpress({
shopStore: new MemoryStrategy(redisConfig),
...restOfConfig,
});
Uses redis under the hood, so you can pass it any configuration that's valid for the library.
const shopifyExpress = require('@shopify/shopify-express');
const {RedisStrategy} = require('@shopify/shopify-express/strategies');
const redisConfig = {
// your config here
};
const shopify = shopifyExpress({
shopStore: new RedisStrategy(redisConfig),
...restOfConfig,
});
Uses knex under the hood, so you can pass it any configuration that's valid for the library. By default it uses
sqlite3 so you'll need to run
yarn add sqlite3 to use it. Knex also supports
postgreSQL and
mySQL.
const shopifyExpress = require('@shopify/shopify-express');
const {SQLStrategy} = require('@shopify/shopify-express/strategies');
// uses sqlite3 if no settings are specified
const knexConfig = {
// your config here
};
const shopify = shopifyExpress({
shopStore: new SQLStrategy(knexConfig),
...restOfConfig,
});
SQLStrategy expects a table named
shops with a primary key
id, and
string fields for
shopify_domain and
access_token. It's recommended you index
shopify_domain since it is used to look up tokens.
If you do not have a table already created for your store, you can generate one with
new SQLStrategy(myConfig).initialize(). This returns a promise so you can finish setting up your app after it if you like, but we suggest you make a separate db initialization script, or keep track of your schema yourself.
shopifyExpress accepts any javascript class matching the following interface:
class Strategy {
// shop refers to the shop's domain name
getShop({ shop }): Promise<{accessToken: string}>
// shop refers to the shop's domain name
storeShop({ shop, accessToken }): Promise<{accessToken: string}>
}
const {middleware: {withShop, withWebhook}} = shopifyExpress(config);
withShop
app.use('/someProtectedPath', withShop({authBaseUrl: '/shopify'}), someHandler);
Express middleware that validates the presence of your shop session. The parameter you pass to it should match the base URL for where you've mounted the shopify routes.
withWebhook
app.use('/someProtectedPath', withWebhook, someHandler);
Express middleware that validates the presence of a valid HMAC signature to allow webhook requests from shopify to your app.
You can look at shopify-node-app for a complete working example.
For the moment the app expects you to mount your install route at
/install. See shopify-node-app for details.
This library expects express-session or a compatible library to be installed and set up for much of it's functionality. Api Proxy and auth verification functions won't work without something putting a
session key on
request.
It is possible to use auth without a session key on your request, but not recommended.
This library handles body parsing on it's own for webhooks. If you're using webhooks you should make sure to follow express best-practices by only adding your body parsing middleware to specific routes that need it.
Good
app.use('/some-route', bodyParser.json(), myHandler);
app.use('/webhook', withWebhook(myWebhookHandler));
app.use('/', shopifyExpress.routes);
Bad
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use('/some-route', myHandler);
app.use('/webhook', withWebhook(myWebhookHandler));
app.use('/', shopifyExpress.routes);
Contributions are welcome. Please refer to the contributing guide for more details.