@shopify/magic-entries-webpack-plugin

Quilt

A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify.

These libraries compose together to help you create performant modern JS apps that you love to develop and test. These packages are developed primarily to be used on top of the stack we like best for our JS apps; Typescript for the flavor, Koa for the server, React for UI, Apollo for data fetching, and Jest for tests. That said, you can mix and match as you like.

⚠️ Over the past few years, this repo has become a dumping ground for a variety of packages unrelated to the core problems Quilt aims to solve. Before submitting a pull request, please speak with the Admin Web Foundations team on guidance as to whether a package might belong in Quilt.

Usage

The Quilt repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of 72 npm packages and one Ruby gem. Each package/gem has its own README.md and documentation describing usage.

Package Index

Package Version Description @shopify/address Address utilities for formatting addresses @shopify/address-consts Constants and types relating to @shopify/address @shopify/address-mocks Address mocks for @shopify/address @shopify/admin-graphql-api-utilities A set of utilities to use when consuming Shopify’s admin GraphQL API @shopify/ast-utilities Utilities for working with Abstract Syntax Trees (ASTs) @shopify/async Primitives for loading parts of an application asynchronously @shopify/browser Utilities for extracting browser information from user-agents @shopify/csrf-token-fetcher JavaScript utility function to fetch the CSRF token required to make requests to a Rails server @shopify/css-utilities A set of CSS styling-related utilities @shopify/dates Lightweight date operations library @shopify/decorators A set of decorators to aid your JavaScript journey @shopify/function-enhancers A set of helpers to enhance functions graphql-config-utilities Common utilities for graphql-config graphql-fixtures Utilities for generating fixture objects from GraphQL documents. graphql-mini-transforms Transformers for importing .graphql files in various build tools. @shopify/graphql-persisted Apollo and Koa integrations for persisted GraphQL queries. @shopify/graphql-testing Utilities to create mock GraphQL factories graphql-tool-utilities Common utilities for GraphQL developer tools graphql-typed A more strongly typed version of GraphQL's DocumentNode. graphql-typescript-definitions Generate TypeScript definition files from .graphql documents graphql-validate-fixtures Validates JSON fixtures for GraphQL responses against the associated operations and schema @shopify/i18n Generic i18n-related utilities @shopify/jest-dom-mocks Jest mocking utilities for working with the DOM @shopify/jest-koa-mocks Utilities to easily stub Koa context and cookies @shopify/koa-liveness-ping A package for creating liveness ping middleware for use with Koa @shopify/koa-metrics Aims to provide standard middleware and instrumentation tooling for metrics in Koa @shopify/koa-performance Creating middleware that sends performance-related data through StatsD @shopify/koa-shopify-graphql-proxy A wrapper around koa-better-http-proxy which allows easy proxying of GraphQL requests from an embedded Shopify app @shopify/koa-shopify-webhooks Receive webhooks from Shopify with ease @shopify/logger Opinionated logger for production-scale applications @shopify/mime-types MIME type consistency @shopify/network Common values related to dealing with the network @shopify/performance Primitives for collecting browser performance metrics @shopify/polyfills Blessed polyfills for web platform features @shopify/predicates A set of common JavaScript predicates @shopify/react-app-bridge-universal-provider A self-serializing/deserializing app-bridge-react provider that works for isomorphic applications @shopify/react-async Tools for creating powerful, asynchronously-loaded React components @shopify/react-bugsnag An opinionated wrapper for Bugsnag's React plugin @shopify/react-compose Cleanly compose multiple component enhancers together with minimal fuss @shopify/react-cookie Cookies in React for the server and client @shopify/react-csrf Share CSRF tokens throughout a React application @shopify/react-csrf-universal-provider A self-serializing/deserializing CSRF token provider that works for isomorphic applications @shopify/react-effect A component and set of utilities for performing effects within a universal React app @shopify/react-form Manage React forms tersely and safely-typed with no magic using React hooks @shopify/react-form-state Manage React forms tersely and type-safely with no magic @shopify/react-google-analytics Allows React apps to easily embed Google Analytics scripts @shopify/react-graphql Tools for creating type-safe and asynchronous GraphQL components for React @shopify/react-graphql-universal-provider A self-serializing/deserializing GraphQL provider that works for isomorphic applications @shopify/react-hooks A collection of primitive React hooks @shopify/react-html A component to render your React app with no static HTML @shopify/react-hydrate Utilities for hydrating server-rendered React apps @shopify/react-i18n i18n utilities for React handling translations, formatting, and more @shopify/react-i18n-universal-provider A self-serializing/deserializing i18n provider that works for isomorphic applications @shopify/react-idle Utilities for working with idle callbacks in React @shopify/react-import-remote Asynchronous script loading for React @shopify/react-intersection-observer A React wrapper around the Intersection Observer API @shopify/react-network A collection of components that allow you to set common HTTP headers from within your React application @shopify/react-performance Primitives to measure your React application's performance using @shopify/performance @shopify/react-router A universal router for React @shopify/react-server Utilities for React server-side rendering @shopify/react-shortcuts Declaratively and efficiently match shortcut combinations in your React application @shopify/react-testing A library for testing React components according to our conventions @shopify/react-tracking-pixel Allows React apps to easily embed tracking pixel iframes @shopify/react-universal-provider Factory function and utilities to create self-serializing/deserializing providers that work for isomorphic applications @shopify/react-web-worker A hook for using web workers in React applications @shopify/semaphore Counting semaphore @shopify/sewing-kit-koa Easily access Sewing Kit assets from a Koa server @shopify/statsd An opinionated StatsD client for Shopify Node.js servers and other StatsD utilities @shopify/storybook-a11y-test Test storybook pages with axe and puppeteer @shopify/useful-types A few handy TypeScript types @shopify/web-worker Tools for making web workers fun to use @shopify/with-env A utility for executing code under a specific NODE_ENV

Gem Index

Gem Version Description quilt_rails A turn-key solution for integrating server-rendered React into your Rails app using Quilt libraries.

Want to contribute?

Check out our Contributing Guide

For Shopifolk, you can reach out to us in Slack in the #help-admin-web-foundations channel. For external inquiries, we welcome bug reports, enhancements, and feature requests via GitHub issues.

License

MIT © Shopify, see LICENSE.md for details.