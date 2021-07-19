openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@shopify/koa-shopify-auth

by Shopify
4.1.5 (see all)

Middleware to authenticate a Koa application with Shopify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.8K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@shopify/koa-shopify-auth

Build Status License: MIT npm version

Middleware to authenticate a Koa application with Shopify.

Sister module to @shopify/shopify-express, but simplified.

Features you might know from the express module like the webhook middleware and proxy will be presented as their own packages instead.

Warning: versions prior to 3.1.68 vulnerable to reflected XSS

Versions prior to 3.1.68 are vulnerable to a reflected XSS attack. Please update to the latest version to protect your app.

Installation

This package builds upon the Shopify Node Library, so your app will have access to all of the library's features as well as the Koa-specific middlewares this package provides.

$ yarn add @shopify/koa-shopify-auth

Usage

This package exposes shopifyAuth by default, and verifyRequest as a named export. To make it ready for use, you need to initialize the Shopify Library and then use that to initialize this package:

import shopifyAuth, {verifyRequest} from '@shopify/koa-shopify-auth';
import Shopify, {ApiVersion} from '@shopify/shopify-api';

// Initialize the library
Shopify.Context.initialize({
  API_KEY: 'Your API_KEY',
  API_SECRET_KEY: 'Your API_SECRET_KEY',
  SCOPES: ['Your scopes'],
  HOST_NAME: 'Your HOST_NAME (omit the https:// part)',
  API_VERSION: ApiVersion.October20,
  IS_EMBEDDED_APP: true,
  // More information at https://github.com/Shopify/shopify-node-api/blob/main/docs/issues.md#notes-on-session-handling
  SESSION_STORAGE: new Shopify.Session.MemorySessionStorage(),
});

shopifyAuth

Returns an authentication middleware taking up (by default) the routes /auth and /auth/callback.

app.use(
  shopifyAuth({
    // if specified, mounts the routes off of the given path
    // eg. /shopify/auth, /shopify/auth/callback
    // defaults to ''
    prefix: '/shopify',
    // set access mode, default is 'online'
    accessMode: 'offline',
    // callback for when auth is completed
    afterAuth(ctx) {
      const {shop, accessToken} = ctx.state.shopify;

      console.log('We did it!', accessToken);

      ctx.redirect('/');
    },
  }),
);

/auth

This route starts the oauth process. It expects a ?shop parameter and will error out if one is not present. To install it in a store just go to /auth?shop=myStoreSubdomain.

/auth/callback

You should never have to manually go here. This route is purely for shopify to send data back during the oauth process.

verifyRequest

Returns a middleware to verify requests before letting them further in the chain.

Note: if you're using a prefix for shopifyAuth, that prefix needs to be present in the paths for authRoute and fallbackRoute below.

app.use(
  verifyRequest({
    // path to redirect to if verification fails
    // defaults to '/auth'
    authRoute: '/foo/auth',
    // path to redirect to if verification fails and there is no shop on the query
    // defaults to '/auth'
    fallbackRoute: '/install',
    // which access mode is being used
    // defaults to 'online'
    accessMode: 'offline',
    // if false, redirect the user to OAuth. If true, send back a 403 with the following headers:
    //  - X-Shopify-API-Request-Failure-Reauthorize: '1'
    //  - X-Shopify-API-Request-Failure-Reauthorize-Url: '<auth_url_path>'
    // defaults to false
    returnHeader: true,
  }),
);

Versions prior to v4 of this package used cookies to store session information for your app. However, internet browsers have been moving to block 3rd party cookies, which creates issues for embedded apps.

If you have an app using this package, you can migrate from cookie-based authentication to session tokens by performing a few steps:

  • Upgrade your @shopify/koa-shopify-auth dependency to v4+
  • Update your server as per the Usage instructions to properly initialize the @shopify/shopify-api library
  • If you are using accessMode: 'offline' in shopifyAuth, make sure to pass the same value in verifyRequest
  • Install @shopify/app-bridge-utils in your frontend app
  • In your frontend app, replace fetch calls with authenticatedFetch from App Bridge Utils

Note: the backend steps need to be performed to fully migrate your app to v4, even if your app is not embedded.

You can learn more about session tokens in our authentication tutorial. Go to the frontend changes section under Setup for instructions and examples on how to update your frontend code.

Example app

This example will enable you to quickly set up the backend for a working development app. Please read the Gotchas session below to make sure you are ready for production use.

import 'isomorphic-fetch';

import Koa from 'koa';
import Router from 'koa-router';
import shopifyAuth, {verifyRequest} from '@shopify/koa-shopify-auth';
import Shopify, {ApiVersion} from '@shopify/shopify-api';

// Loads the .env file into process.env. This is usually done using actual environment variables in production
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
dotenv.config();

const port = parseInt(process.env.PORT, 10) || 8081;

// initializes the library
Shopify.Context.initialize({
  API_KEY: process.env.SHOPIFY_API_KEY,
  API_SECRET_KEY: process.env.SHOPIFY_API_SECRET,
  SCOPES: process.env.SHOPIFY_APP_SCOPES,
  HOST_NAME: process.env.SHOPIFY_APP_URL.replace(/^https:\/\//, ''),
  API_VERSION: ApiVersion.October20,
  IS_EMBEDDED_APP: true,
  // More information at https://github.com/Shopify/shopify-node-api/blob/main/docs/issues.md#notes-on-session-handling
  SESSION_STORAGE: new Shopify.Session.MemorySessionStorage(),
});

// Storing the currently active shops in memory will force them to re-login when your server restarts. You should
// persist this object in your app.
const ACTIVE_SHOPIFY_SHOPS = {};

const app = new Koa();
const router = new Router();
app.keys = [Shopify.Context.API_SECRET_KEY];

// Sets up shopify auth
app.use(
  shopifyAuth({
    async afterAuth(ctx) {
      const {shop, accessToken} = ctx.state.shopify;
      ACTIVE_SHOPIFY_SHOPS[shop] = true;

      // Your app should handle the APP_UNINSTALLED webhook to make sure merchants go through OAuth if they reinstall it
      const response = await Shopify.Webhooks.Registry.register({
        shop,
        accessToken,
        path: '/webhooks',
        topic: 'APP_UNINSTALLED',
        webhookHandler: async (topic, shop, body) =>
          delete ACTIVE_SHOPIFY_SHOPS[shop],
      });

      if (!response.success) {
        console.log(
          `Failed to register APP_UNINSTALLED webhook: ${response.result}`,
        );
      }

      // Redirect to app with shop parameter upon auth
      ctx.redirect(`/?shop=${shop}`);
    },
  }),
);

router.get('/', async (ctx) => {
  const shop = ctx.query.shop;

  // If this shop hasn't been seen yet, go through OAuth to create a session
  if (ACTIVE_SHOPIFY_SHOPS[shop] === undefined) {
    ctx.redirect(`/auth?shop=${shop}`);
  } else {
    // Load app skeleton. Don't include sensitive information here!
    ctx.body = '🎉';
  }
});

router.post('/webhooks', async (ctx) => {
  try {
    await Shopify.Webhooks.Registry.process(ctx.req, ctx.res);
    console.log(`Webhook processed, returned status code 200`);
  } catch (error) {
    console.log(`Failed to process webhook: ${error}`);
  }
});

// Everything else must have sessions
router.get('(.*)', verifyRequest(), async (ctx) => {
  // Your application code goes here
});

app.use(router.allowedMethods());
app.use(router.routes());
app.listen(port, () => {
  console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:${port}`);
});

Gotchas

Session

The provided MemorySessionStorage class may not be scalable for production use. You can implement your own strategy by creating a class that implements a few key methods. Learn more about how the Shopify Library handles sessions.

Testing locally

By default this app requires that you use a myshopify.com host in the shop parameter. You can modify this to test against a local/staging environment via the myShopifyDomain option to shopifyAuth (e.g. myshopify.io).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial