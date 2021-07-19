@shopify/koa-shopify-auth
Middleware to authenticate a Koa application with Shopify.
Sister module to
@shopify/shopify-express, but simplified.
Features you might know from the express module like the webhook middleware and proxy will be presented as their own packages instead.
Versions prior to 3.1.68 are vulnerable to a reflected XSS attack. Please update to the latest version to protect your app.
This package builds upon the Shopify Node Library, so your app will have access to all of the library's features as well as the Koa-specific middlewares this package provides.
$ yarn add @shopify/koa-shopify-auth
This package exposes
shopifyAuth by default, and
verifyRequest as a named export. To make it ready for use, you need to initialize the Shopify Library and then use that to initialize this package:
import shopifyAuth, {verifyRequest} from '@shopify/koa-shopify-auth';
import Shopify, {ApiVersion} from '@shopify/shopify-api';
// Initialize the library
Shopify.Context.initialize({
API_KEY: 'Your API_KEY',
API_SECRET_KEY: 'Your API_SECRET_KEY',
SCOPES: ['Your scopes'],
HOST_NAME: 'Your HOST_NAME (omit the https:// part)',
API_VERSION: ApiVersion.October20,
IS_EMBEDDED_APP: true,
// More information at https://github.com/Shopify/shopify-node-api/blob/main/docs/issues.md#notes-on-session-handling
SESSION_STORAGE: new Shopify.Session.MemorySessionStorage(),
});
Returns an authentication middleware taking up (by default) the routes
/auth and
/auth/callback.
app.use(
shopifyAuth({
// if specified, mounts the routes off of the given path
// eg. /shopify/auth, /shopify/auth/callback
// defaults to ''
prefix: '/shopify',
// set access mode, default is 'online'
accessMode: 'offline',
// callback for when auth is completed
afterAuth(ctx) {
const {shop, accessToken} = ctx.state.shopify;
console.log('We did it!', accessToken);
ctx.redirect('/');
},
}),
);
/auth
This route starts the oauth process. It expects a
?shop parameter and will error out if one is not present. To install it in a store just go to
/auth?shop=myStoreSubdomain.
/auth/callback
You should never have to manually go here. This route is purely for shopify to send data back during the oauth process.
verifyRequest
Returns a middleware to verify requests before letting them further in the chain.
Note: if you're using a prefix for
shopifyAuth, that prefix needs to be present in the paths for
authRoute and
fallbackRoute below.
app.use(
verifyRequest({
// path to redirect to if verification fails
// defaults to '/auth'
authRoute: '/foo/auth',
// path to redirect to if verification fails and there is no shop on the query
// defaults to '/auth'
fallbackRoute: '/install',
// which access mode is being used
// defaults to 'online'
accessMode: 'offline',
// if false, redirect the user to OAuth. If true, send back a 403 with the following headers:
// - X-Shopify-API-Request-Failure-Reauthorize: '1'
// - X-Shopify-API-Request-Failure-Reauthorize-Url: '<auth_url_path>'
// defaults to false
returnHeader: true,
}),
);
Versions prior to v4 of this package used cookies to store session information for your app. However, internet browsers have been moving to block 3rd party cookies, which creates issues for embedded apps.
If you have an app using this package, you can migrate from cookie-based authentication to session tokens by performing a few steps:
@shopify/koa-shopify-auth dependency to v4+
@shopify/shopify-api library
accessMode: 'offline' in
shopifyAuth, make sure to pass the same value in
verifyRequest
@shopify/app-bridge-utils in your frontend app
fetch calls with
authenticatedFetch from App Bridge Utils
Note: the backend steps need to be performed to fully migrate your app to v4, even if your app is not embedded.
You can learn more about session tokens in our authentication tutorial. Go to the frontend changes section under Setup for instructions and examples on how to update your frontend code.
This example will enable you to quickly set up the backend for a working development app. Please read the Gotchas session below to make sure you are ready for production use.
import 'isomorphic-fetch';
import Koa from 'koa';
import Router from 'koa-router';
import shopifyAuth, {verifyRequest} from '@shopify/koa-shopify-auth';
import Shopify, {ApiVersion} from '@shopify/shopify-api';
// Loads the .env file into process.env. This is usually done using actual environment variables in production
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
dotenv.config();
const port = parseInt(process.env.PORT, 10) || 8081;
// initializes the library
Shopify.Context.initialize({
API_KEY: process.env.SHOPIFY_API_KEY,
API_SECRET_KEY: process.env.SHOPIFY_API_SECRET,
SCOPES: process.env.SHOPIFY_APP_SCOPES,
HOST_NAME: process.env.SHOPIFY_APP_URL.replace(/^https:\/\//, ''),
API_VERSION: ApiVersion.October20,
IS_EMBEDDED_APP: true,
// More information at https://github.com/Shopify/shopify-node-api/blob/main/docs/issues.md#notes-on-session-handling
SESSION_STORAGE: new Shopify.Session.MemorySessionStorage(),
});
// Storing the currently active shops in memory will force them to re-login when your server restarts. You should
// persist this object in your app.
const ACTIVE_SHOPIFY_SHOPS = {};
const app = new Koa();
const router = new Router();
app.keys = [Shopify.Context.API_SECRET_KEY];
// Sets up shopify auth
app.use(
shopifyAuth({
async afterAuth(ctx) {
const {shop, accessToken} = ctx.state.shopify;
ACTIVE_SHOPIFY_SHOPS[shop] = true;
// Your app should handle the APP_UNINSTALLED webhook to make sure merchants go through OAuth if they reinstall it
const response = await Shopify.Webhooks.Registry.register({
shop,
accessToken,
path: '/webhooks',
topic: 'APP_UNINSTALLED',
webhookHandler: async (topic, shop, body) =>
delete ACTIVE_SHOPIFY_SHOPS[shop],
});
if (!response.success) {
console.log(
`Failed to register APP_UNINSTALLED webhook: ${response.result}`,
);
}
// Redirect to app with shop parameter upon auth
ctx.redirect(`/?shop=${shop}`);
},
}),
);
router.get('/', async (ctx) => {
const shop = ctx.query.shop;
// If this shop hasn't been seen yet, go through OAuth to create a session
if (ACTIVE_SHOPIFY_SHOPS[shop] === undefined) {
ctx.redirect(`/auth?shop=${shop}`);
} else {
// Load app skeleton. Don't include sensitive information here!
ctx.body = '🎉';
}
});
router.post('/webhooks', async (ctx) => {
try {
await Shopify.Webhooks.Registry.process(ctx.req, ctx.res);
console.log(`Webhook processed, returned status code 200`);
} catch (error) {
console.log(`Failed to process webhook: ${error}`);
}
});
// Everything else must have sessions
router.get('(.*)', verifyRequest(), async (ctx) => {
// Your application code goes here
});
app.use(router.allowedMethods());
app.use(router.routes());
app.listen(port, () => {
console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:${port}`);
});
The provided
MemorySessionStorage class may not be scalable for production use. You can implement your own strategy by creating a class that implements a few key methods. Learn more about how the Shopify Library handles sessions.
By default this app requires that you use a
myshopify.com host in the
shop parameter. You can modify this to test against a local/staging environment via the
myShopifyDomain option to
shopifyAuth (e.g.
myshopify.io).