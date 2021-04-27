openbase logo
@shopify/javascript-utilities

by Shopify
2.4.1 (see all)

A set of utilities for JavaScript and TypeScript projects at Shopify.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45.9K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

javascript-utilities

:warning: This repo is in maintenance mode. Every new feature should be add to @shopify/quilt :warning:

Also see this issue for a rough plan on how old features can be migrated over to quilt.

A set of utilities for JavaScript and TypeScript projects at Shopify.

Table of Contents

Installation

$ yarn add @shopify/javascript-utilities

API Reference

See the comments and TypeScript annotations in the code for details on the provided utilities.

Contribute

Check out our Contributing Guidelines

License

MIT © Shopify, see LICENSE.md for details.

Shopify

