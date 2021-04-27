javascript-utilities
:warning: This repo is in maintenance mode. Every new feature should be add to @shopify/quilt :warning:
Also see this issue for a rough plan on how old features can be migrated over to quilt.
A set of utilities for JavaScript and TypeScript projects at Shopify.
Table of Contents
Installation
$ yarn add @shopify/javascript-utilities
API Reference
See the comments and TypeScript annotations in the code for details on the provided utilities.
Contribute
Check out our Contributing Guidelines
License
MIT © Shopify, see LICENSE.md for details.