javascript-utilities :warning: This repo is in maintenance mode. Every new feature should be add to @shopify/quilt :warning: Also see this issue for a rough plan on how old features can be migrated over to quilt. A set of utilities for JavaScript and TypeScript projects at Shopify.

Table of Contents

Installation

$ yarn add @shopify/javascript-utilities

API Reference

See the comments and TypeScript annotations in the code for details on the provided utilities.

Contribute

Check out our Contributing Guidelines

License

MIT © Shopify, see LICENSE.md for details.