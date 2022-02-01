This repository contains common configurations for building web apps at Shopify.
This repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages, where each package has its own
README and documentation describing usage.
|Name
|NPM
|Size
|babel-preset
|browserslist-config
|eslint-plugin
|images
|postcss-plugin
|prettier-config
|stylelint-plugin
|typescript-configs
This repository has a CLA-Bot running which will ask contributors to sign a Contributor License Agreement (CLA).
Shopify has also adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect contributors to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.
There are many ways to contribute, some of which are:
# Shopify Employee
dev clone web-configs
dev up
# External Contributor - To start working on the codebase, first fork the repo, then clone it
git clone git@github.com:{your-username}/web-configs.git # replace {your-username} with your GitHub handle
yarn # install project dependencies
yarn lerna bootstrap
dev?
dev is a tool to standardize a small set of common tasks across all projects at Shopify. If you're wondering how to execute the dev commands as an external contributor, you can see where they are defined in this project's
dev.yml file.
To try out your changes in another locally cloned project, you can use
yarn tophat <package-name-without-@shopify-prefix> <relative-path-to-project>. Using this command rather than
yarn link will set up a watcher let you make changes without needing to rerun any commands.
Example: To test my changes to
@shopify/react-form-state in my local project named
my-project, I would run
yarn tophat react-form-state ../path/to/my-project.
More usage instructions on the
tophat command can be found here.
If your change affects the public API of any packages within this repository (i.e. adding or changing arguments to a function, adding a new function, changing the return value, etc), please ensure the documentation is updated, and a changelog is added to reflect this. Documentation is in the
README.md files of each package. If further documentation is needed please communicate via a GitHub issue.
The packages in this repository are used in mission-critical production scenarios. As such, we do not merge any untested code.
To run the full test suite, simply run
dev test or
yarn test.
The release process currently involves some manual steps to complete. Once your PR has been merged, our team will orchestrate when to cut a new release.
Note Version numbers in
package.json files should never be altered manually. This will be done via scripts as part of the release process.
MIT © Shopify, see LICENSE.md for details.