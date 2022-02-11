📚 Docs | 🗣 Discord | 💬 Discussions | 📝 Changelog
Hydrogen is a React-based framework for building dynamic, Shopify-powered custom storefronts.
Spin up a Hydrogen app in your browser with our playground or set up your local environment with the instructions below ⬇️
This is a developer preview of Hydrogen. The documentation will be updated as Shopify introduces new features and refines existing functionality.
Requirements:
yarn or
npm
Installation:
# Using `yarn`
yarn create hydrogen-app
# Using `npm`
npm init hydrogen-app@latest
# Using `npx`
npx create-hydrogen-app
Running locally:
# Using `yarn`
yarn install
yarn dev
# Using `npm`
npm i --legacy-peer-deps
npm run dev
Learn more about getting started with Hydrogen.
🎁 Give us the gift of feedback.
📍 Check out Hydrogen examples on Github.
👷♀️ Add
npm packages to your project: