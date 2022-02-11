openbase logo
@shopify/hydrogen

by Shopify
0.10.1 (see all)

React-based framework for building dynamic, Shopify-powered custom storefronts.

Documentation
1.9K

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

📚 Docs | 🗣 Discord | 💬 Discussions | 📝 Changelog

Hydrogen is a React-based framework for building dynamic, Shopify-powered custom storefronts.

Spin up a Hydrogen app in your browser with our playground or set up your local environment with the instructions below ⬇️

This is a developer preview of Hydrogen. The documentation will be updated as Shopify introduces new features and refines existing functionality.

Getting Started

Requirements:

  • yarn or npm
  • Node.js version 16.5.0 or higher

Installation:

# Using `yarn`
yarn create hydrogen-app

# Using `npm`
npm init hydrogen-app@latest

# Using `npx`
npx create-hydrogen-app

Running locally:

  1. Start a development server
# Using `yarn`
yarn install
yarn dev

# Using `npm`
npm i --legacy-peer-deps
npm run dev
  1. Visit the development environment running at http://localhost:3000.

Learn more about getting started with Hydrogen.

Contributing to Hydrogen

Read our contributing guide

🎁 Give us the gift of feedback.

📍 Check out Hydrogen examples on Github.

🤩 Learn more about Hydrogen.

👷‍♀️ Add npm packages to your project:

