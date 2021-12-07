Locale-aware number and currency condensing.
condense-number uses Unicode Common Locle Data Repository (CLDR) and Intl.js formatting patterns to inform locale-aware number and currency condensing. What does number condensing mean? In English 50,000 condenses to 50K, but it's 50 mil in Portuguese and 5 万 in Japanese.
The following locales are now available in
condense-number:
Install
@shopify/condense-number in your project:
yarn add @shopify/condense-number
Both
condenseNumber and
condenseCurrency are exported as named exports and can be imported individually.
Provide a number and locale, get the condensed value. If a condensed value isn't applicable,
condenseNumber returns the number with formatting, if appropriate.
Example:
condenseNumber(1000, 'en')
=
'1K'
Optionally, specify maximum precision within an options object to override the default decimal precision of 0. Precision will not be applied if the decimal value is 0.
condenseNumber(1500, 'en', {maxPrecision: 1})
=
'1.5K'
Provide a number, locale and currency code, get the value with the currency provided, formatted according to the locale's standards. If a condensing isn't applicable,
condenseCurrency returns the currency with formatting, but without condensing.
condenseCurrency(15000, 'en', 'usd') =
'$15K';
Optionally, specify maximum precision within an options object to override the default decimal precision of 0. Precision will not be applied if the decimal value is 0.
condenseCurrency(1500, 'en', 'gbp', {maxPrecision: 1}) =
'£1.5K'
When a currency symbol is not found, the capitalized currency code will be used instead. For example:
condenseCurrency(150000, 'en', 'abc') =
'ABC150K'
By default, condensed numbers round down. For example:
condenseNumber(1500, 'en')
=
'1K'
However, if you want to round to the closest integer or always round up to the next integer, you can specify that in the options object, by using 'auto' or 'up':
condenseNumber(1200, 'en', {roundingRule: 'auto'})
=
'1K'
condenseCurrency(1100, 'en', 'gbp', {roundingRule: 'up'})
=
'£2K'
Rounding can be used with maxPrecision.
condenseNumber(1089, 'en', {roundingRule: 'auto', maxPrecision: 1});
=
1.1K
If you're curious, have a look at the CLDR data used under the hood. The logic we apply to the JSON is informed by documentation (here and here) from Unicode. We use Intl.js, which also relies on CLDR data, to inform our currency codes and number patterns.
nvm install
npx yarn install
You can now run:
npx yarn run test
npx yarn run format
npx yarn run build