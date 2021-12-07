Locale-aware number and currency condensing.

condense-number uses Unicode Common Locle Data Repository (CLDR) and Intl.js formatting patterns to inform locale-aware number and currency condensing. What does number condensing mean? In English 50,000 condenses to 50K, but it's 50 mil in Portuguese and 5 万 in Japanese.

The following locales are now available in condense-number :

Danish (da)

German (de)

Greek (el)

English (en)

Spanish (es)

Finnish (fi)

French (fr)

Hindi (hi)

Italian (it)

Japanese (ja)

Korean (ko)

Malay (ms)

Norwegian (nb-NO)

Dutch (nl)

Polish (pl)

Brazilian Portuguese (pt-BR)

Romanian (ro)

Russian (ru)

Swedish (sv)

Thai (th)

Turkish (tr)

Chinese (Simplified) (zh-CN)

Chinese (Traditional) (zh-TW)

How to use

Install @shopify/condense-number in your project:

yarn add @shopify/condense-number

Both condenseNumber and condenseCurrency are exported as named exports and can be imported individually.

condenseNumber

Provide a number and locale, get the condensed value. If a condensed value isn't applicable, condenseNumber returns the number with formatting, if appropriate.

Example:

condenseNumber(1000, 'en') = '1K'

Optionally, specify maximum precision within an options object to override the default decimal precision of 0. Precision will not be applied if the decimal value is 0.

condenseNumber(1500, 'en', {maxPrecision: 1}) = '1.5K'

condenseCurrency

Provide a number, locale and currency code, get the value with the currency provided, formatted according to the locale's standards. If a condensing isn't applicable, condenseCurrency returns the currency with formatting, but without condensing.

condenseCurrency(15000, 'en', 'usd') = '$15K' ;

Optionally, specify maximum precision within an options object to override the default decimal precision of 0. Precision will not be applied if the decimal value is 0.

condenseCurrency(1500, 'en', 'gbp', {maxPrecision: 1}) = '£1.5K'

When a currency symbol is not found, the capitalized currency code will be used instead. For example:

condenseCurrency(150000, 'en', 'abc') = 'ABC150K'

Rounding

By default, condensed numbers round down. For example:

condenseNumber(1500, 'en') = '1K'

However, if you want to round to the closest integer or always round up to the next integer, you can specify that in the options object, by using 'auto' or 'up':

condenseNumber(1200, 'en', {roundingRule: 'auto'}) = '1K'

condenseCurrency(1100, 'en', 'gbp', {roundingRule: 'up'})

= '£2K'

Rounding can be used with maxPrecision.

condenseNumber(1089, 'en', {roundingRule: 'auto', maxPrecision: 1});

= 1.1K

How it works

If you're curious, have a look at the CLDR data used under the hood. The logic we apply to the JSON is informed by documentation (here and here) from Unicode. We use Intl.js, which also relies on CLDR data, to inform our currency codes and number patterns.

Development instructions

Install the specified Node version: nvm install Install dependencies: npx yarn install

You can now run: