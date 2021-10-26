openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@shopify/buy-button-js

by Shopify
2.1.8 (see all)

BuyButton.js is a highly customizable UI library for adding ecommerce functionality to any website.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

432

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BuyButton.js

BuyButton.js on NPM Travis

BuyButton.js is a highly customizable UI library for adding ecommerce functionality to any website. It allows you to create interactive UI components such as product listings and shopping carts with minimal configuration, while allowing you to easily customize the appearance and behaviour of the components. It uses the JS Buy SDK to connect to your Shopify store, giving you access to your products and collections.

To get started, take a look at the documentation. For questions, suggestions and feeback, please create an issue.

Development

yarn
cp index.example.html index.html
  • Add your API key and shop domain to index.html
  • Set a product ID in index.html
yarn run start

Will watch for changes, compile src/ to tmp/ using babel & browserify, and run a server on port 8080.

Testing

yarn run test

will run full test suite locally

yarn run test-dev

Will watch for changes and run test suite.

Documentation

To run docs locally, install jekyll:

gem install jekyll

yarn run docs

Doc server will run at http://localhost:4000/buy-button-js/ Docs source files are located in /docs. Docs are automatically deployed to gh-pages from master.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial