BuyButton.js on NPM

BuyButton.js is a highly customizable UI library for adding ecommerce functionality to any website. It allows you to create interactive UI components such as product listings and shopping carts with minimal configuration, while allowing you to easily customize the appearance and behaviour of the components. It uses the JS Buy SDK to connect to your Shopify store, giving you access to your products and collections.

To get started, take a look at the documentation. For questions, suggestions and feeback, please create an issue.

Development

yarn cp index .example .html index .html

Add your API key and shop domain to index.html

Set a product ID in index.html

yarn run start

Will watch for changes, compile src/ to tmp/ using babel & browserify, and run a server on port 8080.

Testing

yarn run test

will run full test suite locally

yarn run test -dev

Will watch for changes and run test suite.

Documentation

To run docs locally, install jekyll:

gem install jekyll

yarn run docs

Doc server will run at http://localhost:4000/buy-button-js/ Docs source files are located in /docs. Docs are automatically deployed to gh-pages from master.