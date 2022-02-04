openbase logo
@shopgate/pwa-webcheckout-shopify

by shopgate
6.18.6 (see all)

Shopgate Connect PWA library

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Shopgate Logo

Shopgate's ENGAGE

Build Status Coverage Status GitHub (pre-)release lerna License

Documentation

Check out our documentation website!

Setting up new core extensions

To set up a new core extension you need to perform the following steps:

  • Add an exception into the .gitignore file as it was done with @shopgate-product-reviews.
  • Open the file repos.json and add the repository to include there as a subtree.
  • Add the new extensions into the Makefile as an additional value for the EXTENSIONS variable.
    • If it's not an extension, then use the apropriate variable in the Makefile.
  • Open the monorepo's lerna.json file and add your extension as an additional entry in packages
  • Add the same entry additionally into workspaces in the package.json file

About Shopgate

Shopgate is the leading mobile commerce platform.

Shopgate offers everything online retailers need to be successful in mobile. Our leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) enables online stores to easily create, maintain and optimize native apps and mobile websites for the iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets.

License

Shopgate's ENGAGE is available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

See the LICENSE.md file for more information.

