openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@shiftcoders/dynamo-easy

by shiftcode
7.1.0 (see all)

DynamoDB client for NodeJS and browser with a fluent api to build requests. We take care of the type mapping between JS and DynamoDB, customizable trough typescript decorators.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dynamo-Easy

Travis semantic-release latest-release Coverage Status styled with prettier All Contributors

A DynamoDB client which provides an easy to use fluent api to execute requests. It supports TypeScript decorators to define the necessary metadata for your models. You don't need to care about the mapping of JavaScript types to their DynamoDB types any more. We've got you covered.

Built with ❤️ by shiftcode.

Show me some code

import { Model, PartitionKey, DynamoStore } from '@shiftcoders/dynamo-easy'

@Model()
export class Person {
  @PartitionKey()
  id: string
  name: string
  yearOfBirth: number
}

const personStore = new DynamoStore(Person)

personStore
  .scan()
  .whereAttribute('yearOfBirth').equals(1958)
  .exec()
  .then(res => console.log('ALL items with yearOfBirth == 1958', res))

Resources

Credits

  • typescript-library-starter - Starter project which helps creating a TypeScript library project
  • vogels - To get an idea on how to build the fluent api
  • typestore - Inspiration on how to implement the model decorators

Contributors

Made with ❤️ by @michaelwittwer and all these wonderful contributors (emoji key):

Michael Wittwer
Michael Wittwer
🤔 💻 ⚠️ 📖		Simon Mumenthaler
Simon Mumenthaler
🤔 💻 ⚠️ 📖		Michael Lieberherr
Michael Lieberherr
💻 📖 ⚠️

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial