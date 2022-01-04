Jest preset to run DynamoDB Local

Usage

0. Install

$ yarn add @shelf/jest-dynamodb

Make sure aws-sdk is installed as a peer dependency. And java runtime available for running DynamoDBLocal.jar

1. Create jest.config.js

module .exports = { preset : '@shelf/jest-dynamodb' };

2. Create jest-dynamodb-config.js

2.1 Properties

tables

Type: object[]

Required: true

Array of createTable params.

port

Type: number

Required: false

Port number. The default port number is 8000 .

options

Type: string[]

Required: false

Addtional arguments for dynamodb-local. The default value is ['-sharedDb'] .

clientConfig

Type: object

Required: false

Constructor params of DynamoDB client.

installerConfig

Type: {installPath?: string, downloadUrl?: string}

Required: false

installPath defines the location where dynamodb-local is installed or will be installed.

downloadUrl defines the url of dynamodb-local package.

The default value is defined at https://github.com/rynop/dynamodb-local/blob/2e6c1cb2edde4de0dc51a71c193c510b939d4352/index.js#L16-L19

2.2 Examples

You can set up tables as an object:

module .exports = { tables : [ { TableName : `files` , KeySchema : [{ AttributeName : 'id' , KeyType : 'HASH' }], AttributeDefinitions : [{ AttributeName : 'id' , AttributeType : 'S' }], ProvisionedThroughput : { ReadCapacityUnits : 1 , WriteCapacityUnits : 1 } } ], port : 8000 };

Or as an async function (particularly useful when resolving DynamoDB setup dynamically from serverless.yml ):

module .exports = async () => { const serverless = new ( require ( 'serverless' ))(); await serverless.init(); const service = await serverless.variables.populateService(); const resources = service.resources.filter( r => Object .keys(r).includes( 'Resources' ))[ 0 ]; const tables = Object .keys(resources) .map( name => resources[name]) .filter( r => r.Type === 'AWS::DynamoDB::Table' ) .map( r => r.Properties); return { tables, port : 8000 }; };

Or read table definitions from a CloudFormation template (example handles a !Sub on TableName, i.e. TableName: !Sub "\${env}-users" ):

const yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const {CLOUDFORMATION_SCHEMA} = require ( 'cloudformation-js-yaml-schema' ); module .exports = async () => { const cf = yaml.safeLoad(fs.readFileSync( '../cf-templates/example-stack.yaml' , 'utf8' ), { schema : CLOUDFORMATION_SCHEMA }); var tables = []; Object .keys(cf.Resources).forEach( item => { tables.push(cf.Resources[item]); }); tables = tables .filter( r => r.Type === 'AWS::DynamoDB::Table' ) .map( r => { let table = r.Properties; if ( typeof r.TableName === 'object' ) { table.TableName = table.TableName.data.replace( '${env}' , 'test' ); } delete table.TimeToLiveSpecification; return table; }); return { tables, port : 8000 }; };

3.1 Configure DynamoDB client (from aws-sdk v2)

const {DocumentClient} = require ( 'aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb' ); const isTest = process.env.JEST_WORKER_ID; const config = { convertEmptyValues : true , ...(isTest && { endpoint : 'localhost:8000' , sslEnabled : false , region : 'local-env' }) }; const ddb = new DocumentClient(config);

3.2 Configure DynamoDB client (from aws-sdk v3)

const {DynamoDB} = require ( '@aws-sdk/client-dynamodb' ); const {DynamoDBDocument} = require ( '@aws-sdk/lib-dynamodb' ); const isTest = process.env.JEST_WORKER_ID; const ddb = DynamoDBDocument.from( new DynamoDB({ ...(isTest && { endpoint : 'localhost:8000' , sslEnabled : false , region : 'local-env' , credentials : { accessKeyId : 'fakeMyKeyId' , secretAccessKey : 'fakeSecretAccessKey' } }) }), { marshallOptions : { convertEmptyValues : true } } );

4. PROFIT! Write tests

it( 'should insert item into table' , async () => { await ddb.put({ TableName : 'files' , Item : { id : '1' , hello : 'world' }}).promise(); const {Item} = await ddb.get({ TableName : 'files' , Key : { id : '1' }}).promise(); expect(Item).toEqual({ id : '1' , hello : 'world' }); });

Monorepo Support

By default the jest-dynamodb-config.js is read from cwd directory, but this might not be suitable for monorepos with nested jest projects with nested jest.config.* files nested in subdirectories.

If your jest-dynamodb-config.js file is not located at {cwd}/jest-dynamodb-config.js or you are using nested jest projects , you can define the environment variable JEST_DYNAMODB_CONFIG with the absolute path of the respective jest-dynamodb-config.js file.

Example Using JEST_DYNAMODB_CONFIG in nested project

const path = require( 'path' ); process.env.JEST_DYNAMODB_CONFIG = path.resolve(__dirname, './jest-dynamodb-config' ); module . exports = { preset: '@shelf/jest-dynamodb' displayName: 'nested-project' , };

Troubleshooting

UnknownError: Not Found Perhaps something is using your port specified in jest-dynamodb-config.js .

Alternatives

jest-dynalite - a much lighter version which spins up an instance for each runner & doesn't depend on Java

Read

Used by

See Also

Publish

$ git checkout master $ yarn version $ yarn publish $ git push origin master --tags

License

MIT © Shelf