85 MB LibreOffice to fit inside AWS Lambda compressed with Brotli

Inspired by chrome-aws-lambda

ℹ️ Compiled LibreOffice version: 6.4.0.1

Install

$ yarn add /aws-lambda-libreoffice

NOTE: Since version 2.0.0 npm package no longer ships the 85 MB LibreOffice but relies upon libreoffice-lambda-layer instead. Follow the instructions on how to add a lambda layer in that repo.

Usage

const {convertTo, canBeConvertedToPDF} = require ( '@shelf/aws-lambda-libreoffice' ); module .exports.handler = async () => { if (!canBeConvertedToPDF( 'document.docx' )) { return false ; } return convertTo( 'document.docx' , 'pdf' ); };

Or if you want more control:

const {unpack, defaultArgs} = require ( '@shelf/aws-lambda-libreoffice' ); await unpack(); execSync( `/tmp/instdir/program/soffice.bin ${defaultArgs.join( ' ' )} --convert-to pdf file.docx --outdir /tmp` );

Troubleshooting

Please allocate at least 1536 MB of RAM for your Lambda function.

of RAM for your Lambda function. It works only in Amazon Linux 2, so it won't work locally on Linux or macOS. However, you could run it in Docker using lambci/lambda:nodejs12.x image

image If some file fails to be converted to PDF, try converting it to PDF on your computer first. This might be an issue with LibreOffice itself

Test

Smoke test that it works: ./test.sh . Make sure to clone libreoffice-lambda-layer repo alongside

Publish

$ git checkout master $ yarn version $ yarn publish $ git push origin master

License

MIT © Shelf