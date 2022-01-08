openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@shelf/aws-lambda-libreoffice

by shelfio
3.0.8 (see all)

85 MB LibreOffice to fit inside AWS Lambda compressed with Brotli

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aws-lambda-libreoffice

85 MB LibreOffice to fit inside AWS Lambda compressed with Brotli

Inspired by chrome-aws-lambda

ℹ️ Compiled LibreOffice version: 6.4.0.1

Install

$ yarn add @shelf/aws-lambda-libreoffice

NOTE: Since version 2.0.0 npm package no longer ships the 85 MB LibreOffice but relies upon libreoffice-lambda-layer instead. Follow the instructions on how to add a lambda layer in that repo.

Usage

const {convertTo, canBeConvertedToPDF} = require('@shelf/aws-lambda-libreoffice');

module.exports.handler = async () => {
  // assuming there is a document.docx file inside /tmp dir
  // original file will be deleted afterwards

  if (!canBeConvertedToPDF('document.docx')) {
    return false;
  }

  return convertTo('document.docx', 'pdf'); // returns /tmp/document.pdf
};

Or if you want more control:

const {unpack, defaultArgs} = require('@shelf/aws-lambda-libreoffice');

await unpack(); // default path /tmp/instdir/program/soffice.bin

execSync(
  `/tmp/instdir/program/soffice.bin ${defaultArgs.join(
    ' '
  )} --convert-to pdf file.docx --outdir /tmp`
);

Troubleshooting

  • Please allocate at least 1536 MB of RAM for your Lambda function.
  • It works only in Amazon Linux 2, so it won't work locally on Linux or macOS. However, you could run it in Docker using lambci/lambda:nodejs12.x image
  • If some file fails to be converted to PDF, try converting it to PDF on your computer first. This might be an issue with LibreOffice itself

See Also

Test

Smoke test that it works: ./test.sh. Make sure to clone libreoffice-lambda-layer repo alongside

Publish

$ git checkout master
$ yarn version
$ yarn publish
$ git push origin master

License

MIT © Shelf

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial