85 MB LibreOffice to fit inside AWS Lambda compressed with Brotli
Inspired by chrome-aws-lambda
ℹ️ Compiled LibreOffice version: 6.4.0.1
$ yarn add @shelf/aws-lambda-libreoffice
NOTE: Since version 2.0.0 npm package no longer ships the 85 MB LibreOffice but relies upon libreoffice-lambda-layer instead. Follow the instructions on how to add a lambda layer in that repo.
const {convertTo, canBeConvertedToPDF} = require('@shelf/aws-lambda-libreoffice');
module.exports.handler = async () => {
// assuming there is a document.docx file inside /tmp dir
// original file will be deleted afterwards
if (!canBeConvertedToPDF('document.docx')) {
return false;
}
return convertTo('document.docx', 'pdf'); // returns /tmp/document.pdf
};
Or if you want more control:
const {unpack, defaultArgs} = require('@shelf/aws-lambda-libreoffice');
await unpack(); // default path /tmp/instdir/program/soffice.bin
execSync(
`/tmp/instdir/program/soffice.bin ${defaultArgs.join(
' '
)} --convert-to pdf file.docx --outdir /tmp`
);
lambci/lambda:nodejs12.x image
Smoke test that it works:
./test.sh.
Make sure to clone libreoffice-lambda-layer repo alongside
$ git checkout master
$ yarn version
$ yarn publish
$ git push origin master
