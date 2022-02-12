openbase logo
Readme

cypress-allure-plugin

Plugin for integrating allure reporter in Cypress with support of Allure API.

Build Downloads semantic-release
version License

Installation

Setup

  • Connect plugin in cypress/plugins/index.js. Take into account that Cypress generate plugins file with module.exports on the first initialization but you should have only one export section. In order to add Allure writer task just replace it or add writer task somewhere before returning config:

    • as only plugin:
    const allureWriter = require('@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin/writer');
// import allureWriter from "@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin/writer";

module.exports = (on, config) => {
    allureWriter(on, config);
    return config;
};
    • if you have webpack or other preprocessors please set allure writer before returning "config":
    module.exports = (on, config) => {
    on('file:preprocessor', webpackPreprocessor);
    allureWriter(on, config);
    return config;
};

  • Register commands in cypress/support/index.js file:

    • with import:
    import '@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin';
    • with require:
    require('@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin');

  • for IntelliSense (autocompletion) support in your IDE add on top of your cypress/plugins/index.js file:

/// <reference types="@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin" />
  • for typescript support, update your tsconfig.json:
"include": [
   "../node_modules/@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin/reporter",
   "../node_modules/cypress"
 ]

Configuration

Plugin is customizable via Cypress environment variables:

env variable namedescriptiondefault
allureenable Allure pluginfalse
allureResultsPath customize path to allure results folderallure-results
tmsPrefixjust a prefix substring or pattern with * for links from allure API in tests to test management system``
issuePrefixprefix for links from allure API in tests to bug tracking system``
allureLogCypresslog cypress chainer (commands) and display them as steps in reporttrue
allureLogGherkinlog gherkin steps from cucumber-preprocessorinherits allureLogCypress value if not specified directly
allureAttachRequestsattach cy.request headers, body, response headers, respose body to step automaticallyfalse
allureOmitPreviousAttemptScreenshotsomit screenshots attached in previous attempts when retries are usedfalse
allureSkipAutomaticScreenshotsdo not add screenshots automatically (for those who uses custom scripts, etc.)false
allureClearSkippedTestsremove skipped tests from reportfalse
allureAddAnalyticLabelsadd framework and language labels to tests (used for allure analytics only)false
allureAddVideoOnPassattach video to report for passed testsfalse

This options could be passed:

  • via cypress.json

    {
    "env": {
        "allureResultsPath": "someFolder/results",
        // tms prefix used without `*`, equivalent to `https://url-to-bug-tracking-system/task-*`
        "tmsPrefix": "https://url-to-bug-tracking-system/task-",
        "issuePrefix": "https://url-to-tms/tests/caseId-"
        // usage:  cy.allure().issue('blockerIssue', 'AST-111')
        // result: https://url-to-bug-tracking-system/task-AST-111
    }
}

  • via command line: as Cypress environment variables are used please take into account that cli should have only one argument --env or -e, otherwise values will not be passed

    ```bash
yarn cypress run --env allure=true,allureResultsPath=someFolder/results

yarn cypress run --env TAGS='@smoke',allure=true

# for windows:
yarn cypress run --env  "TAGS=@smoke","allure=true"
```

  • via Cypress environment variables:

    Cypress.env('issuePrefix', 'url_to_bug_tracker');

  • via allure.properties file (but you still need to enable allure by passing allure=true to cypress env variables):

    allure.results.directory=custom_dir
allure.link.issue.pattern=https://example.com/task_
allure.link.tms.pattern=https://example.com/test_case_
allure.cypress.log.commands=true
allure.cypress.log.requests=true
allure.cypress.log.gherkin=true
allure.omit.previous.attempt.screenshot=true
allure.analytics=false
allure.video.passed=false

Execution

  • be sure your docker or local browser versions are next: Chrome 71+, Edge 79+. Firefox 65+

  • plugin might not be applied to older Cypress versions, 4+ is recommended

  • to enable Allure results writing just pass environment variable allure=true, example:

npx cypress run --env allure=true
  • if allure is enabled, you can check gathered data, in cypress window with Chrome Developer tools console:
Cypress.Allure.reporter.runtime.writer;

Debugging

  • In-browser logs execute localStorage.debug = 'allure-plugin*' in DevTools console
  • Writer task add DEBUG=allure-plugin* before cypress run\open command

Examples

See cypress-allure-plugin-example project, which is already configured to use this plugin, hosting report as github page and run by github action. It has configuration for basic allure history saving (just having numbers and statuses in trends and history).
For complete history (allure can display 20 build results ) with links to older reports and links to CI builds check cypress-allure-historical-example with basic and straightforward idea how to achieve it.

There are also existing solutions that may help you prepare your report infrastructure:

  • Allure docker service - highly customizable feature-rich container
  • Allure Server - self-hosted portal with your reports
  • allure-reports-portal - another portal which allows to gather reports for multiple projects in single ui
  • allure-static-booster - solution for generating self-hosted Allure report on GitLab pages including the tables with results, pipeline links and navigation between the different Allure reports.
  • Github Action - report generation + better implementation for historic reports described above
  • Allure TestOps - Allure portal for those who want more than report

How to open report

Assuming allure is already installed:

  • serve report based on current "allure-results" folder: allure serve
  • generate new report based on current "allure-results" folder: allure generate
  • open generated report from "allure-report" folder: allure open

API

There are three options of using allure api inside tests:

  1. Using interface from Cypress.Allure.reporter.getInterface() - synchronous
const allure = Cypress.Allure.reporter.getInterface();
allure.feature('This is our feature');
allure.epic('This is epic');
allure.issue('google', 'https://google.com');
  1. Using Cypress custom commands, always starting from cy.allure() - chainer
cy.allure()
    .feature('This is feature')
    .epic('This is epic')
    .issue('google', 'https://google.com')
    .parameter('name', 'value')
    .tag('this is nice tag', 'as well as this');
  1. Using Cypress-cucumber-preprocessor with cucumber tags:
@AS_ID("id_of_test_for_testops")
@parentSuite("someParentSuite")
@suite("someSuite")
@subSuite("someSubSuite")
@epic("thisisepic")
@feature("nice")
@story("cool")
@severity("critical")
@owner("IAMOwner")
@issue("jira","JIRA-1234")
@tms("tms","TC-1234")
@link("other","url")
@someOtherTagsWillBeAddedAlso
Scenario: Here is scenario
...

Allure API available:

  • testID(id: string)
  • epic(epic: string)
  • feature(feature: string)
  • story(story: string)
  • parentSuite(name: string)
  • suite(name: string)
  • subSuite(name:string)
  • label(name: LabelName, value: string)
  • parameter(name: string, value: string)
  • testParameter(name: string, value: string)
  • testName(name: string)
  • link(url: string, name?: string, type?: LinkType)
  • issue(name: string, url: string)
  • tms(name: string, url: string)
  • description(markdown: string)
  • descriptionHtml(html: string)
  • owner(owner: string)
  • severity(severity: Severity)
  • tag(tags: ...string)
  • attachment(name: string, content: Buffer | string, type: ContentType)
  • testAttachment(name: string, content: Buffer | string, type: ContentType)
  • fileAttachment(name: string, path: string, type: ContentType)
  • startStep(name: string)
  • endStep()
  • step(name: string, isParent: boolean)
  • logStep(name: string)

It is posible to pass tms link or issue link with tags tms("ABC-111") and issue("ABC-222"). However, that will not work well with Scenario Outlines which may have different examples being linked to different tasks or test cases in tms. So, plugin will also parse your scenario outlines with examples and in case header in table will be tms or issue - it will add it as link to report.

    Scenario Outline: Some scenario
        Given User want to link test <number> to tms
        When User creates examples table with tms and issue headers
        Then Links will be added to allure
        Examples:
            | tms    | issue   | number |
            | TEST-1 | JIRA-11 | 1      |
            | TEST-2 | JIRA-22 | 2      |

VS Code for cypress + cucumber

In case you are using VS Code and Cypress Helper extension, it has configuration for allure cucumber tags autocompletion available:

"cypressHelper.cucumberTagsAutocomplete": {
        "enable": true,
        "allurePlugin": true,
        "tags": ["focus", "someOtherTag"]
    }

Screenshots and Videos

Screenshots are attached automatically, for other type of content feel free to use testAttachment (for current test), attachment (for current executable), fileAttachment (for existing file). Videos are attached for failed tests only from path specified in cypress config videosFolder and in case you have not passed video=false to Cypress configuration.

Before version 2.21.0

In case you want to attach videos for passed tests please use allureAddVideoOnPass=true env variable.

Videos are quite tricky as Cypress has no events which we can use to catch event with video name as it is processed when test runner itself (cy) has closed. As a workaround we can add video link before even video is saved and then we have two options:

  1. videosFolder is set as allure-results (or custom value you can pass as allureResultsPath) in cypress.json or configuration options. in this case video is written directly in allure-results and will be linked by name.
  2. videosFolder is outside allure-results relative path from allure-report to videosFolder will be added.

Please take into account, that in case spec files have same name, cypress is creating subfolders in videos folder, and it is not handled from plugin unfortunately, so video may not have correct path in such edge case.

Update in version 2.21.0

As Cypress has released After Spec API now this event could be evaluated for attachments. Now it will be used for:

  • run mode with v6.7.0 and above
  • run mode with v6.2.0 and above (but below v6.7.0) with experimentalRunEvents enabled
  • interactive (open) mode for v7.1.0 with experimentalInteractiveRunEvents enabled When one of this conditions is satisfied - after:spec event will be used for attachments. It will reliably copy all screenshots available for each test and video (if available) to your allure-results folder and attach to each of your tests, so you don't need to somehow upload your videos and configure paths, etc.

Cypress commands

Commands are producing allure steps automatically based on cypress events and are trying to represent how code and custom commands are executed with nested structure.
Moreover, steps functionality could be expanded with:

  • cy.allure().step('name') - will create step "name" for current test. This step will be finished when next such step is created or test is finished.
  • cy.allure().step('name', false) OR cy.allure().logStep('name') - will create step "name" for current parent step/hook/test. Will be finished when next step is created or test finished.
  • cy.allure().startStep('name') - will create step "name" for current cypress command step / current step / current parent step / current hook or test. Is automatically finished on fail event or test end, but I would recommend to explicitly mention cy.allure().endStep() which will finish last created step.

Testing

  • yarn test:prepare:basic - generate allure results for tests in cypress/integration/basicfolder
  • yarn test:prepare:cucumber - generate allure results for tests in cypress/integration/cucumber folder
  • test - run tests from cypress/integration/results against these allure results

Credits

A lot of respect to Sergey Korol who made Allure-mocha reporter. Base integration with Cypress internal mocha runner is based on that solution.

License

Copyright 2020-2021 Oleksandr Shevtsov ovr.shevtsov@gmail.com.
This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

