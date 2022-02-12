Plugin for integrating allure reporter in Cypress with support of Allure API.





Installation

Allure binary: directly from allure2 or allure-commandline npm package.

Java 8 (required to run allure binary)

There is no need to set this plugin as reporter in Cypress or use any other allure reporters. Just download: using yarn: yarn add -D @shelex/cypress-allure-plugin using npm: npm i -D @ shelex / cypress - allure - plugin



Setup

Connect plugin in cypress/plugins/index.js . Take into account that Cypress generate plugins file with module.exports on the first initialization but you should have only one export section. In order to add Allure writer task just replace it or add writer task somewhere before returning config: as only plugin: const allureWriter = require ( '@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin/writer' ); module .exports = ( on, config ) => { allureWriter(on, config); return config; }; if you have webpack or other preprocessors please set allure writer before returning "config": module .exports = ( on, config ) => { on( 'file:preprocessor' , webpackPreprocessor); allureWriter(on, config); return config; };

Register commands in cypress/support/index.js file: with import : import '@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin' ; with require : require ( '@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin' );

for IntelliSense (autocompletion) support in your IDE add on top of your cypress/plugins/index.js file:

for typescript support, update your tsconfig.json:

"include" : [ "../node_modules/@shelex/cypress-allure-plugin/reporter" , "../node_modules/cypress" ]

Configuration

Plugin is customizable via Cypress environment variables:

env variable name description default allure enable Allure plugin false allureResultsPath customize path to allure results folder allure-results tmsPrefix just a prefix substring or pattern with * for links from allure API in tests to test management system `` issuePrefix prefix for links from allure API in tests to bug tracking system `` allureLogCypress log cypress chainer (commands) and display them as steps in report true allureLogGherkin log gherkin steps from cucumber-preprocessor inherits allureLogCypress value if not specified directly allureAttachRequests attach cy.request headers, body, response headers, respose body to step automatically false allureOmitPreviousAttemptScreenshots omit screenshots attached in previous attempts when retries are used false allureSkipAutomaticScreenshots do not add screenshots automatically (for those who uses custom scripts, etc.) false allureClearSkippedTests remove skipped tests from report false allureAddAnalyticLabels add framework and language labels to tests (used for allure analytics only) false allureAddVideoOnPass attach video to report for passed tests false

This options could be passed:

via cypress.json { "env" : { "allureResultsPath" : "someFolder/results" , "tmsPrefix" : "https://url-to-bug-tracking-system/task-" , "issuePrefix" : "https://url-to-tms/tests/caseId-" } }

via command line : as Cypress environment variables are used please take into account that cli should have only one argument --env or -e , otherwise values will not be passed ```bash yarn cypress run --env allure= true ,allureResultsPath=someFolder/results yarn cypress run --env TAGS= '@smoke' ,allure= true yarn cypress run --env "TAGS=@smoke" , "allure=true" ```

via Cypress environment variables : Cypress.env( 'issuePrefix' , 'url_to_bug_tracker' );

via allure.properties file (but you still need to enable allure by passing allure=true to cypress env variables): allure.results.directory=custom_dir allure.link.issue.pattern=https://example.com/task_ allure.link.tms.pattern=https://example.com/test_case_ allure.cypress.log.commands= true allure.cypress.log.requests= true allure.cypress.log.gherkin= true allure.omit.previous.attempt.screenshot= true allure.analytics= false allure.video.passed= false

Execution

be sure your docker or local browser versions are next: Chrome 71+, Edge 79+. Firefox 65+

plugin might not be applied to older Cypress versions, 4+ is recommended

to enable Allure results writing just pass environment variable allure=true , example:

npx cypress run --env allure= true

if allure is enabled, you can check gathered data, in cypress window with Chrome Developer tools console:

Cypress.Allure.reporter.runtime.writer;

Debugging

In-browser logs execute localStorage.debug = 'allure-plugin*' in DevTools console

in DevTools console Writer task add DEBUG=allure-plugin* before cypress run\open command

Examples

See cypress-allure-plugin-example project, which is already configured to use this plugin, hosting report as github page and run by github action. It has configuration for basic allure history saving (just having numbers and statuses in trends and history).

For complete history (allure can display 20 build results ) with links to older reports and links to CI builds check cypress-allure-historical-example with basic and straightforward idea how to achieve it.

There are also existing solutions that may help you prepare your report infrastructure:

Allure docker service - highly customizable feature-rich container

Allure Server - self-hosted portal with your reports

allure-reports-portal - another portal which allows to gather reports for multiple projects in single ui

allure-static-booster - solution for generating self-hosted Allure report on GitLab pages including the tables with results, pipeline links and navigation between the different Allure reports.

Github Action - report generation + better implementation for historic reports described above

Allure TestOps - Allure portal for those who want more than report

How to open report

Assuming allure is already installed:

serve report based on current "allure-results" folder: allure serve

generate new report based on current "allure-results" folder: allure generate

open generated report from "allure-report" folder: allure open

API

There are three options of using allure api inside tests:

Using interface from Cypress.Allure.reporter.getInterface() - synchronous

const allure = Cypress.Allure.reporter.getInterface(); allure.feature( 'This is our feature' ); allure.epic( 'This is epic' ); allure.issue( 'google' , 'https://google.com' );

Using Cypress custom commands, always starting from cy.allure() - chainer

cy.allure() .feature( 'This is feature' ) .epic( 'This is epic' ) .issue( 'google' , 'https://google.com' ) .parameter( 'name' , 'value' ) .tag( 'this is nice tag' , 'as well as this' );

Using Cypress-cucumber-preprocessor with cucumber tags:

Scenario : Here is scenario ...

Allure API available:

testID(id: string)

epic(epic: string)

feature(feature: string)

story(story: string)

parentSuite(name: string)

suite(name: string)

subSuite(name:string)

label(name: LabelName, value: string)

parameter(name: string, value: string)

testParameter(name: string, value: string)

testName(name: string)

link(url: string, name?: string, type?: LinkType)

issue(name: string, url: string)

tms(name: string, url: string)

description(markdown: string)

descriptionHtml(html: string)

owner(owner: string)

severity(severity: Severity)

tag(tags: ...string)

attachment(name: string, content: Buffer | string, type: ContentType)

testAttachment(name: string, content: Buffer | string, type: ContentType)

fileAttachment(name: string, path: string, type: ContentType)

startStep(name: string)

endStep()

step(name: string, isParent: boolean)

logStep(name: string)

It is posible to pass tms link or issue link with tags tms("ABC-111") and issue("ABC-222") . However, that will not work well with Scenario Outlines which may have different examples being linked to different tasks or test cases in tms. So, plugin will also parse your scenario outlines with examples and in case header in table will be tms or issue - it will add it as link to report.

Scenario Outline : Some scenario Given User want to link test <number> to tms When User creates examples table with tms and issue headers Then Links will be added to allure Examples : | tms | issue | number | | TEST-1 | JIRA-11 | 1 | | TEST-2 | JIRA-22 | 2 |

VS Code for cypress + cucumber

In case you are using VS Code and Cypress Helper extension, it has configuration for allure cucumber tags autocompletion available:

"cypressHelper.cucumberTagsAutocomplete" : { "enable" : true , "allurePlugin" : true , "tags" : [ "focus" , "someOtherTag" ] }

Screenshots and Videos

Screenshots are attached automatically, for other type of content feel free to use testAttachment (for current test), attachment (for current executable), fileAttachment (for existing file). Videos are attached for failed tests only from path specified in cypress config videosFolder and in case you have not passed video=false to Cypress configuration.

Before version 2.21.0

In case you want to attach videos for passed tests please use allureAddVideoOnPass=true env variable.

Videos are quite tricky as Cypress has no events which we can use to catch event with video name as it is processed when test runner itself (cy) has closed. As a workaround we can add video link before even video is saved and then we have two options:

videosFolder is set as allure-results (or custom value you can pass as allureResultsPath ) in cypress.json or configuration options. in this case video is written directly in allure-results and will be linked by name. videosFolder is outside allure-results relative path from allure-report to videosFolder will be added.

Please take into account, that in case spec files have same name, cypress is creating subfolders in videos folder, and it is not handled from plugin unfortunately, so video may not have correct path in such edge case.

As Cypress has released After Spec API now this event could be evaluated for attachments. Now it will be used for:

run mode with v6.7.0 and above

run mode with v6.2.0 and above (but below v6.7.0) with experimentalRunEvents enabled

enabled interactive (open) mode for v7.1.0 with experimentalInteractiveRunEvents enabled When one of this conditions is satisfied - after:spec event will be used for attachments. It will reliably copy all screenshots available for each test and video (if available) to your allure-results folder and attach to each of your tests, so you don't need to somehow upload your videos and configure paths, etc.

Cypress commands

Commands are producing allure steps automatically based on cypress events and are trying to represent how code and custom commands are executed with nested structure.

Moreover, steps functionality could be expanded with:

cy.allure().step('name') - will create step "name" for current test. This step will be finished when next such step is created or test is finished.

- will create step "name" for current test. This step will be finished when next such step is created or test is finished. cy.allure().step('name', false) OR cy.allure().logStep('name') - will create step "name" for current parent step/hook/test. Will be finished when next step is created or test finished.

OR - will create step "name" for current parent step/hook/test. Will be finished when next step is created or test finished. cy.allure().startStep('name') - will create step "name" for current cypress command step / current step / current parent step / current hook or test. Is automatically finished on fail event or test end, but I would recommend to explicitly mention cy.allure().endStep() which will finish last created step.

Testing

yarn test:prepare:basic - generate allure results for tests in cypress/integration/basic folder

- generate allure results for tests in folder yarn test:prepare:cucumber - generate allure results for tests in cypress/integration/cucumber folder

- generate allure results for tests in folder test - run tests from cypress/integration/results against these allure results

Credits

A lot of respect to Sergey Korol who made Allure-mocha reporter. Base integration with Cypress internal mocha runner is based on that solution.

License

Copyright 2020-2021 Oleksandr Shevtsov ovr.shevtsov@gmail.com.

This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.