Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

6.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

161

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-modal

NOTE

Need feedback to push a new version of react-modal forward. See issue #881.

Accessible modal dialog component for React.JS

Build Status Coverage Status gzip size Join the chat at https://gitter.im/react-modal/Lobby

Table of Contents

Installation

To install, you can use npm or yarn:

$ npm install --save react-modal
$ yarn add react-modal

To install react-modal in React CDN app:

  • Add this CDN script tag after React CDN scripts and before your JS files (for example from cdnjs): 

       <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react-modal/3.14.3/react-modal.min.js"
   integrity="sha512-MY2jfK3DBnVzdS2V8MXo5lRtr0mNRroUI9hoLVv2/yL3vrJTam3VzASuKQ96fLEpyYIT4a8o7YgtUs5lPjiLVQ=="
   crossorigin="anonymous"
   referrerpolicy="no-referrer"></script>

  • Use <ReactModal> tag inside your React CDN app.

API documentation

The primary documentation for react-modal is the reference book, which describes the API and gives examples of its usage.

Examples

Here is a simple example of react-modal being used in an app with some custom styles and focusable input elements within the modal content:

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Modal from 'react-modal';

const customStyles = {
  content: {
    top: '50%',
    left: '50%',
    right: 'auto',
    bottom: 'auto',
    marginRight: '-50%',
    transform: 'translate(-50%, -50%)',
  },
};

// Make sure to bind modal to your appElement (https://reactcommunity.org/react-modal/accessibility/)
Modal.setAppElement('#yourAppElement');

function App() {
  let subtitle;
  const [modalIsOpen, setIsOpen] = React.useState(false);

  function openModal() {
    setIsOpen(true);
  }

  function afterOpenModal() {
    // references are now sync'd and can be accessed.
    subtitle.style.color = '#f00';
  }

  function closeModal() {
    setIsOpen(false);
  }

  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={openModal}>Open Modal</button>
      <Modal
        isOpen={modalIsOpen}
        onAfterOpen={afterOpenModal}
        onRequestClose={closeModal}
        style={customStyles}
        contentLabel="Example Modal"
      >
        <h2 ref={(_subtitle) => (subtitle = _subtitle)}>Hello</h2>
        <button onClick={closeModal}>close</button>
        <div>I am a modal</div>
        <form>
          <input />
          <button>tab navigation</button>
          <button>stays</button>
          <button>inside</button>
          <button>the modal</button>
        </form>
      </Modal>
    </div>
  );
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, appElement);

You can find more examples in the examples directory, which you can run in a local development server using npm start or yarn run start.

Demos

There are several demos hosted on CodePen which demonstrate various features of react-modal:

