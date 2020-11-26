



React wrapper for mapbox-gl-js.







Components

Proxy components (proxy between React and Mapbox API)

ReactMapboxGL

Layer & Feature property symbol displays a mapbox symbol. property line displays a lineString. property fill displays a polygon. property circle displays a mapbox circle. property raster displays a mapbox raster tiles. property fill-extrusion displays a layer with extruded buildings. property background displays a mapbox background layer. property heatmap displays a mapbox heatmap layer.

Source

GeoJSONLayer

DOM components (normal React components)

ZoomControl

ScaleControl

RotationControl

Marker (Projected component)

Popup (Projected component)

Cluster

Getting Started

npm install react-mapbox-gl mapbox-gl --save

Example:

Adding the css in your index.html:

< html > < head > ... < link href = "https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/v1.10.1/mapbox-gl.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> </ head > </ html >

import ReactMapboxGl, { Layer, Feature } from 'react-mapbox-gl' ; import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css' ; var ReactMapboxGl = require ( 'react-mapbox-gl' ); var Layer = ReactMapboxGl.Layer; var Feature = ReactMapboxGl.Feature; require ( 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css' ); const Map = ReactMapboxGl({ accessToken : 'pk.eyJ1IjoiZmFicmljOCIsImEiOiJjaWc5aTV1ZzUwMDJwdzJrb2w0dXRmc2d0In0.p6GGlfyV-WksaDV_KdN27A' }); < Map style = "mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9" containerStyle = {{ height: ' 100vh ', width: ' 100vw ' }} > < Layer type = "symbol" id = "marker" layout = {{ ' icon-image ' : ' marker-15 ' }}> < Feature coordinates = {[-0.481747846041145, 51.3233379650232 ]} /> </ Layer > </ Map > ;

Why are zoom , bearing and pitch Arrays ?

If those properties changed at the mapbox-gl-js level and you don't update the value kept in your state, it will be unsynced with the current viewport. At some point you might want to update the viewport value (zoom, pitch or bearing) with the ones in your state but using value equality is not enough. Taking zoom as example, you will still have the unsynced zoom value therefore we can't tell if you want to update the prop or not. In order to explicitly update the current viewport values you can instead break the references of those props and reliably update the current viewport with the one you have in your state to be synced again.

Contributions

Please try to reproduce your problem with the boilerplate before posting an issue.

mapbox-gl-draw compatibility

Looking for an Angular alternative?

