A JavaScript implementation of gRPC for browser clients. For more information, including a quick start, see the gRPC-web documentation.
gRPC-web clients connect to gRPC services via a special proxy; by default, gRPC-web uses Envoy.
In the future, we expect gRPC-web to be supported in language-specific web frameworks for languages such as Python, Java, and Node. For details, see the roadmap.
Java gRPC-web in-process proxy implementation is in beta stage. For details, see details.
Eager to get started? Try the Hello World example. From this example, you'll learn how to do the following:
You can also try to run a more advanced Echo app from the browser with a streaming example.
From the repo root directory:
$ docker-compose pull prereqs node-server envoy commonjs-client
$ docker-compose up node-server envoy commonjs-client
Open a browser tab, and visit http://localhost:8081/echotest.html.
To shutdown:
docker-compose down.
The gRPC-web runtime library is available at
npm:
$ npm i grpc-web
You can download the
protoc-gen-grpc-web protoc plugin from our
release page:
If you don't already have
protoc installed, you will have to download it
first from here.
Make sure they are both executable and are discoverable from your PATH.
For example, in MacOS, you can do:
$ sudo mv ~/Downloads/protoc-gen-grpc-web-1.3.1-darwin-x86_64 \
/usr/local/bin/protoc-gen-grpc-web
$ chmod +x /usr/local/bin/protoc-gen-grpc-web
Typically, you will run the following command to generate the proto messages
and the service client stub from your
.proto definitions:
$ protoc -I=$DIR echo.proto \
--js_out=import_style=commonjs:$OUT_DIR \
--grpc-web_out=import_style=commonjs,mode=grpcwebtext:$OUT_DIR
You can then use Browserify, Webpack, Closure Compiler, etc. to resolve imports at compile time.
import_style=closure: The default generated code has
Closure
goog.require()
import style.
import_style=commonjs: The
CommonJS style
require() is
also supported.
import_style=commonjs+dts: (Experimental) In addition to above, a
.d.ts
typings file will also be generated for the protobuf messages and service stub.
import_style=typescript: (Experimental) The service stub will be generated
in TypeScript. See TypeScript Support below for information on how to
generate TypeScript files.
Note: The
commonjs+dts and
typescript styles are only supported by
--grpc-web_out=import_style=..., not by
--js_out=import_style=....
For more information about the gRPC-web wire format, see the specification.
mode=grpcwebtext: The default generated code sends the payload in the
grpc-web-text format.
Content-type: application/grpc-web-text
mode=grpcweb: A binary protobuf format is also supported.
Content-type: application/grpc-web+proto
Let's take a look at how gRPC-web works with a simple example. You can find out how to build, run and explore the example yourself in Build and Run the Echo Example.
The first step when creating any gRPC service is to define it. Like all gRPC services, gRPC-web uses protocol buffers to define its RPC service methods and their message request and response types.
message EchoRequest {
string message = 1;
}
...
service EchoService {
rpc Echo(EchoRequest) returns (EchoResponse);
rpc ServerStreamingEcho(ServerStreamingEchoRequest)
returns (stream ServerStreamingEchoResponse);
}
Next you need to have a gRPC server that implements the service interface and a gateway proxy that allows the client to connect to the server. Our example builds a simple Node gRPC backend server and the Envoy proxy.
For the Echo service: see the service implementations.
For the Envoy proxy: see the config yaml file.
Once the server and gateway are up and running, you can start making gRPC calls from the browser!
Create your client:
var echoService = new proto.mypackage.EchoServiceClient(
'http://localhost:8080');
Make a unary RPC call:
var request = new proto.mypackage.EchoRequest();
request.setMessage(msg);
var metadata = {'custom-header-1': 'value1'};
echoService.echo(request, metadata, function(err, response) {
if (err) {
console.log(err.code);
console.log(err.message);
} else {
console.log(response.getMessage());
}
});
Server-side streaming is supported!
var stream = echoService.serverStreamingEcho(streamRequest, metadata);
stream.on('data', function(response) {
console.log(response.getMessage());
});
stream.on('status', function(status) {
console.log(status.code);
console.log(status.details);
console.log(status.metadata);
});
stream.on('end', function(end) {
// stream end signal
});
// to close the stream
stream.cancel()
For an in-depth tutorial, see this page.
You can set a deadline for your RPC by setting a
deadline header. The value
should be a Unix timestamp, in milliseconds.
var deadline = new Date();
deadline.setSeconds(deadline.getSeconds() + 1);
client.sayHelloAfterDelay(request, {deadline: deadline.getTime()},
(err, response) => {
// err will be populated if the RPC exceeds the deadline
...
});
The
grpc-web module can now be imported as a TypeScript module. This is
currently an experimental feature. Any feedback welcome!
When using the
protoc-gen-grpc-web protoc plugin, mentioned above, pass in
either:
import_style=commonjs+dts: existing CommonJS style stub +
.d.ts typings
import_style=typescript: full TypeScript output
Do not use
import_style=typescript for
--js_out, it will silently be
ignored. Instead you should use
--js_out=import_style=commonjs, or
--js_out=import_style=commonjs,binary if you are using
mode=grpcweb. The
--js_out plugin will generate JavaScript code (
echo_pb.js), and the
-grpc-web_out plugin will generate a TypeScript definition file for it
(
echo_pb.d.ts). This is a temporary hack until the
--js_out supports
TypeScript itself.
For example, this is the command you should use to generate TypeScript code using the binary wire format
$ protoc -I=$DIR echo.proto \
--js_out=import_style=commonjs,binary:$OUT_DIR \
--grpc-web_out=import_style=typescript,mode=grpcweb:$OUT_DIR
It will generate the following files:
echo_grpc_web_pb.ts - Generated by
--grpc-web_out, contains the
TypeScript gRPC-web code.
echo_pb.js - Generated by
--js_out, contains the JavaScript Protobuf
code.
echo_pb.d.ts - Generated by
--grpc-web_out, contains TypeScript
definitions for
echo_pb.js.
import * as grpcWeb from 'grpc-web';
import {EchoServiceClient} from './echo_grpc_web_pb';
import {EchoRequest, EchoResponse} from './echo_pb';
const echoService = new EchoServiceClient('http://localhost:8080', null, null);
const request = new EchoRequest();
request.setMessage('Hello World!');
const call = echoService.echo(request, {'custom-header-1': 'value1'},
(err: grpcWeb.RpcError, response: EchoResponse) => {
console.log(response.getMessage());
});
call.on('status', (status: grpcWeb.Status) => {
// ...
});
For the full TypeScript example, see ts-example/client.ts.
Multiple proxies support the gRPC-web protocol. The current default proxy is Envoy, which supports gRPC-web out of the box.
$ docker-compose up -d node-server envoy commonjs-client
You can also try the gRPC-web Go proxy.
$ docker-compose up -d node-server grpcwebproxy binary-client