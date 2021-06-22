openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sharelist/node-smb-server

by adobe
0.0.1 (see all)

A 100% JavaScript implementation of the SMB file sharing protocol.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26

GitHub Stars

258

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

15

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SMB Server for Node.js

⚠️ This repository is no longer actively maintained.

Overwiew

node-smb-server is an open-source JavaScript implementation of the SMB/CIFS file sharing protocol.

Some highlights:

  • pure JavaScript
  • fully configurable/customizable
  • extensible: allows to expose non-filesystem based data as a mountable file system via an abstract backend SPI (similar to Samba's VFS)

Note:

The current implementation works with Finder on OS X (Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra). More recent OS X versions might work as well but they haven't been tested.

Windows is not supported. File Explorer only supports the standard SMB port 445. It's virtually impossible to run a custom SMB server listening on port 445 on Windows. See here and here for related discussions.

Installation

npm install node-smb-server

or

git clone https://github.com/adobe/node-smb-server.git
cd node-smb-server
npm install

Getting started

Execute the following commands in a terminal:

cd <node-smb-server install dir>
npm start

In Finder, open the 'Connect to Server' dialog (⌘K) and enter the url smb://localhost:8445/fs (user: test, password: test).

Getting your hands dirty

User management

The following users are pre-configured: test/test, admin/admin, guest/<empty password>

Users can be edited in the config.json file:

...
"users" : {
    "test" : {
      "lmHash" : "01fc5a6be7bc6929aad3b435b51404ee",
      "ntlmHash" : "0cb6948805f797bf2a82807973b89537"
    },
    "admin" : {
      "lmHash" : "f0d412bd764ffe81aad3b435b51404ee",
      "ntlmHash" : "209c6174da490caeb422f3fa5a7ae634"
    },
    "guest" : {
      "lmHash" : "aad3b435b51404eeaad3b435b51404ee",
      "ntlmHash" : "31d6cfe0d16ae931b73c59d7e0c089c0"
    }
  }
...

Password hashes can be computed by running:

node createhash.js

Share configuration

Share configurations can be edited in the config.json file, e.g.:

...
 "shares": {
    "FS": {
      "backend": "fs",
      "description": "fs-based test share",
      "path": "./smbroot"
    },
    "JCR": {
      "backend": "jcr",
      "description": "AEM-based test share",
      "host": "localhost",
      "port": 4502,
      "protocol": "http:",
      "auth": {
        "user": "<user>",
        "pass": "<pwd>"
      },
      "path": "/",
      "maxSockets": 64,
      "contentCacheTTL": 30000,
      "binCacheTTL": 600000
    },
...

Developing a custom backend

Consider the following example use case:

You would like to enable your desktop applications to access data and documents stored in a RDBMS or a Cloud-based service.

You could write a custom backend by implementing the Share, Tree and File interfaces of the virtual backend SPI (lib/spi). Check out the existing implementations (lib/backends) to get an idea.

Current Status

  • Implements CIFS and MS-SMB 1.0.
  • Support for SMB2 is currently work in progress.
  • Supports LM, LMv2, NTLM, NTLMSSP authentication protocols
  • Supported backends:
    • local file system (lib/backends/fs)
    • JCR (lib/backends/jcr)
    • AEM Assets (lib/backends/dam)
  • Tested with Finder on OS X (Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra).

ToDo's

  • Test with other clients on other platforms (Windows, Linux).
  • Test cases/suite

CIFS/SMB

  • missing NT_TRANSACT subcommands
  • missing TRANSACTION subcommands
  • missing TRANSACTION2 subcommand information levels
  • missing CIFS commands:
    • TRANSACTION_SECONDARY
    • TRANSACTION2_SECONDARY
    • NT_TRANSACT_SECONDARY
    • OPEN_PRINT_FILE
  • support for named streams?
  • SMB Signing?
  • proper implementation of LOCKING_ANDX?

SMB Versions 2 and 3

Check/Implement the following protocol extensions/versions:

Specifications

Contributing

If you are interested in contributing to this project, check out our contribution guidelines!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial