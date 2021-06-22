⚠️ This repository is no longer actively maintained.
node-smb-server is an open-source JavaScript implementation of the SMB/CIFS file sharing protocol.
Some highlights:
Note:
The current implementation works with Finder on OS X (Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra). More recent OS X versions might work as well but they haven't been tested.
Windows is not supported. File Explorer only supports the standard SMB port
445. It's virtually impossible to run a custom SMB server listening on port
445on Windows. See here and here for related discussions.
npm install node-smb-server
or
git clone https://github.com/adobe/node-smb-server.git
cd node-smb-server
npm install
Execute the following commands in a terminal:
cd <node-smb-server install dir>
npm start
In Finder, open the 'Connect to Server' dialog (⌘K) and enter the url
smb://localhost:8445/fs (user:
test, password:
test).
The following users are pre-configured:
test/test,
admin/admin,
guest/<empty password>
Users can be edited in the
config.json file:
...
"users" : {
"test" : {
"lmHash" : "01fc5a6be7bc6929aad3b435b51404ee",
"ntlmHash" : "0cb6948805f797bf2a82807973b89537"
},
"admin" : {
"lmHash" : "f0d412bd764ffe81aad3b435b51404ee",
"ntlmHash" : "209c6174da490caeb422f3fa5a7ae634"
},
"guest" : {
"lmHash" : "aad3b435b51404eeaad3b435b51404ee",
"ntlmHash" : "31d6cfe0d16ae931b73c59d7e0c089c0"
}
}
...
Password hashes can be computed by running:
node createhash.js
Share configurations can be edited in the
config.json file, e.g.:
...
"shares": {
"FS": {
"backend": "fs",
"description": "fs-based test share",
"path": "./smbroot"
},
"JCR": {
"backend": "jcr",
"description": "AEM-based test share",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 4502,
"protocol": "http:",
"auth": {
"user": "<user>",
"pass": "<pwd>"
},
"path": "/",
"maxSockets": 64,
"contentCacheTTL": 30000,
"binCacheTTL": 600000
},
...
Consider the following example use case:
You would like to enable your desktop applications to access data and documents stored in a RDBMS or a Cloud-based service.
You could write a custom backend by implementing the
Share,
Tree and
File interfaces of the virtual backend SPI (
lib/spi). Check out the existing implementations (
lib/backends) to get an idea.
lib/backends/fs)
lib/backends/jcr)
lib/backends/dam)
NT_TRANSACT subcommands
TRANSACTION subcommands
TRANSACTION2 subcommand information levels
TRANSACTION_SECONDARY
TRANSACTION2_SECONDARY
NT_TRANSACT_SECONDARY
OPEN_PRINT_FILE
LOCKING_ANDX?
Check/Implement the following protocol extensions/versions:
If you are interested in contributing to this project, check out our contribution guidelines!