React Native Slider

This lightweight version of a slider is fully compatible with React-Native and React-Native-Web. It also provides support for Range slider (with 2 thumbs).

Same API as @react-native-community/slider (with some more features of course!)

Range slider for sliders with min and max values

No extra dependencies!

Have a look at the troubleshooting section if you encounter any issue, or open an issue.

Install

npm i -S @ sharcoux / slider

Usage

Slider

You can see below the available props with their respective default values.

import { Slider } from '@sharcoux/slider' <Slider value={ 0 } minimumValue={ 0 } maximumValue={ 1 } step={ 0 } minimumTrackTintColor= 'grey' maximumTrackTintColor= 'grey' thumbTintColor= 'darkcyan' thumbStyle={ undefined } trackStyle={ undefined } minTrackStyle={ undefined } maxTrackStyle={ undefined } vertical={ false } inverted={ false } enabled={ true } trackHeight={ 4 } thumbSize={ 15 } thumbImage={ undefined } slideOnTap={ true } onValueChange={ undefined } onSlidingStart={ undefined } onSlidingComplete={ undefined } {...props} />

Range Slider

You can see below the available props with their respective default values

import { RangeSlider } from '@sharcoux/slider' <RangeSlider range={[ 0 , 1 ]} minimumValue={ 0 } maximumValue={ 1 } step={ 0 } minimumRange={step || 0 } crossingAllowed={ false } outboundColor= 'grey' inboundColor= 'grey' thumbTintColor= 'darkcyan' thumbStyle={ undefined } trackStyle={ undefined } minTrackStyle={ undefined } midTrackStyle={ undefined } maxTrackStyle={ undefined } vertical={ false } inverted={ false } enabled={ true } trackHeight={ 4 } thumbSize={ 15 } thumbImage={ undefined } slideOnTap={ true } onValueChange={ undefined } onSlidingStart={ undefined } onSlidingComplete={ undefined } {...props} />

Troubleshooting

The slider is hard to move around

The component is probably too narrow. Increase the height of the component to ensure a correct touch area

The value gets wrong when my finger gets out of the slider on Android

There is an open issue on React Native project. Meanwhile, you can widen the Slider area using paddings if needed.

Slider V5

Changelog V 5.6.3:

Fix Slider value not updating when provided through props

Fix a performance issue

Changelog V 5.5.1:

Fix usage step with minimumValue or maximumValue that don't match the step decimal precision

Increase the tolerance when using slideOnTap={false}

Fix value not updating when providing new data to range prop in RangeSlider

Changelog V 5.4.0:

Adding support for thumbImage prop (please report if you encounter an issue with it)

prop (please report if you encounter an issue with it) Fix slider breaking when providing your own onLayout callback

Changelog V 5.3.0:

new minTrackStyle prop on Slider and RangeSlider

prop on Slider and RangeSlider new maxTrackStyle prop on Slider and RangeSlider

prop on Slider and RangeSlider new midTrackStyle prop on RangeSlider

Changelog V 5.2.0:

Adding a default padding of 10 on the ResponderView so that the touches events are more easily catched by the slider.

Changelog V 5.1.0:

new crossingAllowed prop on RangeSlider

prop on RangeSlider new minimumRange prop on RangeSlider

Changelog V 5.0.0:

Remove AnimatedSlider and AnimatedRangeSlider

and new slideOnTap prop

prop performance boost

If you have any issue, please fill an issue on our repo