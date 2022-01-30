This lightweight version of a slider is fully compatible with React-Native and React-Native-Web. It also provides support for Range slider (with 2 thumbs).
Have a look at the troubleshooting section if you encounter any issue, or open an issue.
npm i -S @sharcoux/slider
You can see below the available props with their respective default values.
import { Slider } from '@sharcoux/slider'
<Slider
value={0} // set the current slider's value
minimumValue={0} // Minimum value
maximumValue={1} // Maximum value
step={0} // The step for the slider (0 means that the slider will handle any decimal value within the range [min, max])
minimumTrackTintColor='grey' // The track color before the current value
maximumTrackTintColor='grey' // The track color after the current value
thumbTintColor='darkcyan' // The color of the slider's thumb
thumbStyle={undefined} // Override the thumb's style
trackStyle={undefined} // Override the tracks' style
minTrackStyle={undefined} // Override the tracks' style for the minimum range
maxTrackStyle={undefined} // Override the tracks' style for the maximum range
vertical={false} // If true, the slider will be drawn vertically
inverted={false} // If true, min value will be on the right, and max on the left
enabled={true} // If false, the slider won't respond to touches anymore
trackHeight={4} // The track's height in pixel
thumbSize={15} // The thumb's size in pixel
thumbImage={undefined} // An image that would represent the thumb
slideOnTap={true} // If true, touching the slider will update it's value. No need to slide the thumb.
onValueChange={undefined} // Called each time the value changed. The type is (value: number) => void
onSlidingStart={undefined} // Called when the slider is pressed. The type is (value: number) => void
onSlidingComplete={undefined} // Called when the press is released. The type is (value: number) => void
{...props} // Add any View Props that will be applied to the container (style, ref, etc)
/>
import { RangeSlider } from '@sharcoux/slider'
<RangeSlider
range={[0, 1]} // set the current slider's value
minimumValue={0} // Minimum value
maximumValue={1} // Maximum value
step={0} // The step for the slider (0 means that the slider will handle any decimal value within the range [min, max])
minimumRange={step || 0} // Minimum range between the two thumbs
crossingAllowed={false} // If true, the user can make one thumb cross over the second thumb
outboundColor='grey' // The track color outside the current range value
inboundColor='grey' // The track color inside the current range value
thumbTintColor='darkcyan' // The color of the slider's thumb
thumbStyle={undefined} // Override the thumb's style
trackStyle={undefined} // Override the tracks' style
minTrackStyle={undefined} // Override the tracks' style for the minimum range
midTrackStyle={undefined} // Override the tracks' style for the middle range
maxTrackStyle={undefined} // Override the tracks' style for the maximum range
vertical={false} // If true, the slider will be drawn vertically
inverted={false} // If true, min value will be on the right, and max on the left
enabled={true} // If false, the slider won't respond to touches anymore
trackHeight={4} // The track's height in pixel
thumbSize={15} // The thumb's size in pixel
thumbImage={undefined} // An image that would represent the thumb
slideOnTap={true} // If true, touching the slider will update it's value. No need to slide the thumb.
onValueChange={undefined} // Called each time the value changed. The type is (range: [number, number]) => void
onSlidingStart={undefined} // Called when the slider is pressed. The type is (range: [number, number]) => void
onSlidingComplete={undefined} // Called when the press is released. The type is (range: [number, number]) => void
{...props} // Add any View Props that will be applied to the container (style, ref, etc)
/>
The component is probably too narrow. Increase the height of the component to ensure a correct touch area
There is an open issue on React Native project. Meanwhile, you can widen the Slider area using paddings if needed.
range prop in
RangeSlider
thumbImage prop (please report if you encounter an issue with it)
onLayout callback
minTrackStyle prop on Slider and RangeSlider
maxTrackStyle prop on Slider and RangeSlider
midTrackStyle prop on RangeSlider
crossingAllowed prop on RangeSlider
minimumRange prop on RangeSlider
AnimatedSlider and
AnimatedRangeSlider
slideOnTap prop
If you have any issue, please fill an issue on our repo