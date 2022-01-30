openbase logo
sli

@sharcoux/slider

by François Billioud
5.6.1 (see all)

React-Native and React-Native-Web compatible slider

Readme

React Native Slider

This lightweight version of a slider is fully compatible with React-Native and React-Native-Web. It also provides support for Range slider (with 2 thumbs).

  • Same API as @react-native-community/slider (with some more features of course!)
  • lightweight
  • Range slider for sliders with min and max values
  • Supports for React-Native-Web
  • No extra dependencies!

Have a look at the troubleshooting section if you encounter any issue, or open an issue.

Install

npm i -S @sharcoux/slider

Usage

Slider

You can see below the available props with their respective default values.

import { Slider } from '@sharcoux/slider'

<Slider
  value={0}                         // set the current slider's value
  minimumValue={0}                  // Minimum value
  maximumValue={1}                  // Maximum value
  step={0}                          // The step for the slider (0 means that the slider will handle any decimal value within the range [min, max])
  minimumTrackTintColor='grey'      // The track color before the current value
  maximumTrackTintColor='grey'      // The track color after the current value
  thumbTintColor='darkcyan'         // The color of the slider's thumb
  thumbStyle={undefined}            // Override the thumb's style
  trackStyle={undefined}            // Override the tracks' style
  minTrackStyle={undefined}         // Override the tracks' style for the minimum range
  maxTrackStyle={undefined}         // Override the tracks' style for the maximum range
  vertical={false}                  // If true, the slider will be drawn vertically
  inverted={false}                  // If true, min value will be on the right, and max on the left
  enabled={true}                    // If false, the slider won't respond to touches anymore
  trackHeight={4}                   // The track's height in pixel
  thumbSize={15}                    // The thumb's size in pixel
  thumbImage={undefined}            // An image that would represent the thumb
  slideOnTap={true}                 // If true, touching the slider will update it's value. No need to slide the thumb.
  onValueChange={undefined}         // Called each time the value changed. The type is (value: number) => void
  onSlidingStart={undefined}        // Called when the slider is pressed. The type is (value: number) => void
  onSlidingComplete={undefined}     // Called when the press is released. The type is (value: number) => void
  {...props}                        // Add any View Props that will be applied to the container (style, ref, etc)
/>

Range Slider

You can see below the available props with their respective default values

import { RangeSlider } from '@sharcoux/slider'

<RangeSlider
  range={[0, 1]}                    // set the current slider's value
  minimumValue={0}                  // Minimum value
  maximumValue={1}                  // Maximum value
  step={0}                          // The step for the slider (0 means that the slider will handle any decimal value within the range [min, max])
  minimumRange={step || 0}          // Minimum range between the two thumbs
  crossingAllowed={false}           // If true, the user can make one thumb cross over the second thumb
  outboundColor='grey'              // The track color outside the current range value
  inboundColor='grey'               // The track color inside the current range value
  thumbTintColor='darkcyan'         // The color of the slider's thumb
  thumbStyle={undefined}            // Override the thumb's style
  trackStyle={undefined}            // Override the tracks' style
  minTrackStyle={undefined}         // Override the tracks' style for the minimum range
  midTrackStyle={undefined}         // Override the tracks' style for the middle range
  maxTrackStyle={undefined}         // Override the tracks' style for the maximum range
  vertical={false}                  // If true, the slider will be drawn vertically
  inverted={false}                  // If true, min value will be on the right, and max on the left
  enabled={true}                    // If false, the slider won't respond to touches anymore
  trackHeight={4}                   // The track's height in pixel
  thumbSize={15}                    // The thumb's size in pixel
  thumbImage={undefined}            // An image that would represent the thumb
  slideOnTap={true}                 // If true, touching the slider will update it's value. No need to slide the thumb.
  onValueChange={undefined}         // Called each time the value changed. The type is (range: [number, number]) => void
  onSlidingStart={undefined}        // Called when the slider is pressed. The type is (range: [number, number]) => void
  onSlidingComplete={undefined}     // Called when the press is released. The type is (range: [number, number]) => void
  {...props}                        // Add any View Props that will be applied to the container (style, ref, etc)
/>

Troubleshooting

  • The slider is hard to move around

The component is probably too narrow. Increase the height of the component to ensure a correct touch area

  • The value gets wrong when my finger gets out of the slider on Android

There is an open issue on React Native project. Meanwhile, you can widen the Slider area using paddings if needed.

Slider V5

Changelog V 5.6.3:

  • Fix Slider value not updating when provided through props
  • Fix a performance issue

Changelog V 5.5.1:

  • Fix usage step with minimumValue or maximumValue that don't match the step decimal precision
  • Increase the tolerance when using slideOnTap={false}
  • Fix value not updating when providing new data to range prop in RangeSlider

Changelog V 5.4.0:

  • Adding support for thumbImage prop (please report if you encounter an issue with it)
  • Fix slider breaking when providing your own onLayout callback

Changelog V 5.3.0:

  • new minTrackStyle prop on Slider and RangeSlider
  • new maxTrackStyle prop on Slider and RangeSlider
  • new midTrackStyle prop on RangeSlider

Changelog V 5.2.0:

  • Adding a default padding of 10 on the ResponderView so that the touches events are more easily catched by the slider.

Changelog V 5.1.0:

  • new crossingAllowed prop on RangeSlider
  • new minimumRange prop on RangeSlider

Changelog V 5.0.0:

  • Remove AnimatedSlider and AnimatedRangeSlider
  • new slideOnTap prop
  • performance boost

If you have any issue, please fill an issue on our repo

